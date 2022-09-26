He looks like a player whose form and sharpness are dictated by how confident he's feeling in the moment and one that often overthinks stuff rather than playing to enjoy himself in a more natural way.



At this moment in time, it's highly debatable whether he's an improvement on Origi. It often feels like his brain and his body are slightly out of sync. It's almost like he knows what he wants to do but his body doesn't quite adjust accordingly to do it.



It's strange because from what we saw of him with Benfica at Anfield, he looked like a ferocious and direct player, but I suppose that comes back to him being a confidence-reliant player on the whole. His start here so far would have certainly eroded some of that confidence and he also spoke about how nervous he was during his first few weeks, so that definitely plays into it.



I don't see him being a guaranteed starter any time soon (Bobby / Jota are far superior in different ways) but I think he'll come into his own the longer he's here and once expectations calm down somewhat.