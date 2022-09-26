It's bizarre really. There's been so much written about this guy and so many conclusions come to already, yet I feel like I've only seen him play about five minutes football in a Liverpool shirt.



That's the attention span of most of the teenagers posting shite on social media.The internet is the perfect outlet for people of low intelligence to put forward an opinion with no context, evidence or rationale - mainly for the benefit of other people of similarly low intelligence to agree (or argue) with them. Things that they'd never say in public or down the pub, as they'd get laughed at or punched (or both).Any sensible fan (and especially a Liverpool fan) wouldn't make a judgement until:a) He's played a decent number of gamesb) We have a functioning midfield, and we can play our prefered starting 11c) The individual players, team and system are running smoothlyAnyone making judgements at this early stage without taking the above points into account is a brainless moron and not worth engaging with.