Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 183006 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2320 on: September 26, 2022, 09:00:23 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 26, 2022, 02:39:58 am
It's bizarre really. There's been so much written about this guy and so many conclusions come to already, yet I feel like I've only seen him play about five minutes football in a Liverpool shirt.

I feel the same. But that's his fault tbf for getting that stupid red card and screwing his own momentum.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2321 on: September 26, 2022, 09:05:37 am »
I've never seen anything like it to be honest. Since when are people judging a player even on his training ground "performances"??? Let's get behind the lad cause he has all the tools to make it here but all these scrutiny and hate will break even the best of players, never mind a 23 year old coming to a new league with that fee hanging over his head.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2322 on: September 26, 2022, 01:27:33 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on September 26, 2022, 09:05:37 am
I've never seen anything like it to be honest. Since when are people judging a player even on his training ground "performances"??? Let's get behind the lad cause he has all the tools to make it here but all these scrutiny and hate will break even the best of players, never mind a 23 year old coming to a new league with that fee hanging over his head.

unfortunately some dickheads decided his yard stick of success is Haaland, which is total unfair, he needs to be good enough to start first and foremost

the issue is that the team overall isnt balanced right now, im sure a plan will emerge and he will be a success long term but it will take a while
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2323 on: September 26, 2022, 04:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on September 26, 2022, 09:00:23 am
I feel the same. But that's his fault tbf for getting that stupid red card and screwing his own momentum.

Haaland should have been sent off himself but stayed on to score a hat-trick and then a load more goals in games he should have been banned in. An early lesson obviously over discipline - but the fact he plays for Liverpool, you won't get away with anything. We play to different rules than them.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2324 on: September 26, 2022, 07:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 26, 2022, 02:39:58 am
It's bizarre really. There's been so much written about this guy and so many conclusions come to already, yet I feel like I've only seen him play about five minutes football in a Liverpool shirt.
That's the attention span of most of the teenagers posting shite on social media.

The internet is the perfect outlet for people of low intelligence to put forward an opinion with no context, evidence or rationale - mainly for the benefit of other people of similarly low intelligence to agree (or argue) with them. Things that they'd never say in public or down the pub, as they'd get laughed at or punched (or both).

Any sensible fan (and especially a Liverpool fan) wouldn't make a judgement until:

a) He's played a decent number of games
b) We have a functioning midfield, and we can play our prefered starting 11
c) The individual players, team and system are running smoothly

Anyone making judgements at this early stage without taking the above points into account is a brainless moron and not worth engaging with.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2325 on: Yesterday at 07:28:57 am »
Quote from: Fromola on September 26, 2022, 04:49:09 pm
Haaland should have been sent off himself but stayed on to score a hat-trick and then a load more goals in games he should have been banned in. An early lesson obviously over discipline - but the fact he plays for Liverpool, you won't get away with anything. We play to different rules than them.
Very true. If Abu Dhabi were refereed the same as us, then Haaland would 100% have been sent off and received a 3 match ban.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2326 on: Yesterday at 11:09:50 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:28:57 am
Very true. If Abu Dhabi were refereed the same as us, then Haaland would 100% have been sent off and received a 3 match ban.
We'd have two more league titles if the refs sent Kompany off and blew for a pen after Rodri's handball.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2327 on: Yesterday at 11:14:51 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:09:50 am
We'd have two more league titles if the refs sent Kompany off and blew for a pen after Rodri's handball.
All true. Not only have they had the unlimited state funds cheat codes, theyve also had almost every major refereeing decision go in their favour.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2328 on: Yesterday at 05:40:12 pm »
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2329 on: Yesterday at 05:42:05 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:40:12 pm
Enjoy his goal :)

https://streamff.com/v/e1299e

Haaland would have scored twice.

On the same play.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2330 on: Yesterday at 05:53:22 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:40:12 pm
Enjoy his goal :)

https://streamff.com/v/e1299e

Nice to see what happens when he actually gets a decent cross in the air😁
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2331 on: Yesterday at 05:59:11 pm »
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2332 on: Yesterday at 06:04:41 pm »
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2333 on: Yesterday at 06:05:27 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:40:12 pm
Enjoy his goal :)

https://streamff.com/v/e1299e
Surely that wasn't our Darwin scoring?

Gabby Agbonlahor said he was the worst signing of the summer.  ::)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2334 on: Yesterday at 06:15:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:05:27 pm
Surely that wasn't our Darwin scoring?

Gabby Agbonlahor said he was the worst signing of the summer.  ::)
Who?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2335 on: Yesterday at 06:42:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:15:44 pm
Who?
You may well ask.

Ex Aston Villa journeyman. Also a bit of an idiot. Never won a trophy in his career.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2336 on: Yesterday at 06:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:42:14 pm
You may well ask.

Ex Aston Villa journeyman. Also a bit of an idiot. Never won a trophy in his career.

Got an axe to grind after Klopp called him out the other week.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2337 on: Yesterday at 07:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:42:14 pm
You may well ask.

Ex Aston Villa journeyman. Also a bit of an idiot. Never won a trophy in his career.

did get 3 women pregnant in the same time period though.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2338 on: Yesterday at 07:26:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:42:14 pm
You may well ask.

Ex Aston Villa journeyman. Also a bit of an idiot. Never won a trophy in his career.
I know him. I asked in a dismissive way.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2339 on: Yesterday at 07:53:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:26:54 pm
I know him. I asked in a dismissive way.
I know.  :)

I just added the explanation for any readers who may not know who he is.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2340 on: Yesterday at 08:06:03 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:09:50 am
We'd have two more league titles if the refs sent Kompany off and blew for a pen after Rodri's handball.

Enough of this bollocks.

We'd have had three because Sterling's two at Maine Road or whatever they call it back in 13/14 would've counted...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2341 on: Yesterday at 09:07:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:42:05 pm
Haaland would have scored twice.

On the same play.
Is he going to the World Cup though?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2342 on: Today at 12:07:31 am »
He's a far superior player than Haaland based on todays games.

Well seeing as sample sizes are apparently unimportant anymore I  feel that's a fair assessment.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2343 on: Today at 04:35:39 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:07:28 pm
Is he going to the World Cup though?
He never was; human rights, remember?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2344 on: Today at 04:42:59 am »
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q7eLAaq-Pck

Hit and miss compilation above of Nunez against vs Canada. Good goal but looks like he is still getting his sharpness back
