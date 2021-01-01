« previous next »
It's bizarre really. There's been so much written about this guy and so many conclusions come to already, yet I feel like I've only seen him play about five minutes football in a Liverpool shirt.

I feel the same. But that's his fault tbf for getting that stupid red card and screwing his own momentum.
I've never seen anything like it to be honest. Since when are people judging a player even on his training ground "performances"??? Let's get behind the lad cause he has all the tools to make it here but all these scrutiny and hate will break even the best of players, never mind a 23 year old coming to a new league with that fee hanging over his head.
I've never seen anything like it to be honest. Since when are people judging a player even on his training ground "performances"??? Let's get behind the lad cause he has all the tools to make it here but all these scrutiny and hate will break even the best of players, never mind a 23 year old coming to a new league with that fee hanging over his head.

unfortunately some dickheads decided his yard stick of success is Haaland, which is total unfair, he needs to be good enough to start first and foremost

the issue is that the team overall isnt balanced right now, im sure a plan will emerge and he will be a success long term but it will take a while
I feel the same. But that's his fault tbf for getting that stupid red card and screwing his own momentum.

Haaland should have been sent off himself but stayed on to score a hat-trick and then a load more goals in games he should have been banned in. An early lesson obviously over discipline - but the fact he plays for Liverpool, you won't get away with anything. We play to different rules than them.
It's bizarre really. There's been so much written about this guy and so many conclusions come to already, yet I feel like I've only seen him play about five minutes football in a Liverpool shirt.
That's the attention span of most of the teenagers posting shite on social media.

The internet is the perfect outlet for people of low intelligence to put forward an opinion with no context, evidence or rationale - mainly for the benefit of other people of similarly low intelligence to agree (or argue) with them. Things that they'd never say in public or down the pub, as they'd get laughed at or punched (or both).

Any sensible fan (and especially a Liverpool fan) wouldn't make a judgement until:

a) He's played a decent number of games
b) We have a functioning midfield, and we can play our prefered starting 11
c) The individual players, team and system are running smoothly

Anyone making judgements at this early stage without taking the above points into account is a brainless moron and not worth engaging with.
Haaland should have been sent off himself but stayed on to score a hat-trick and then a load more goals in games he should have been banned in. An early lesson obviously over discipline - but the fact he plays for Liverpool, you won't get away with anything. We play to different rules than them.
Very true. If Abu Dhabi were refereed the same as us, then Haaland would 100% have been sent off and received a 3 match ban.
