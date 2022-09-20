Looks like Uruguay are playing him wide tonight, still trying to accommodate Suarez and Cavani
He's obviously a centre forward, City/Norway wouldn't play Haaland wide.
Yeah, I mean I don't understand that personally, but like I'm no expert, I can only voice an opinion, although going by the scoreline that line up hasn't worked out for them tonight, but like i said, my opinion isn't worth much lool.
I just think, looking at the make up of the player, having him central makes sense, but obviously with how our system has been for a while now, we've never had a stronger, taller forward in the middle since the early Klopp days where he obviously wasn't a fan of Benteke (different player though of course, just the closest comparison we have), it's gonna take an adjustment, either that or it'll fail, I have no clue, I'm hoping the former obviously