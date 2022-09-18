If Nunez only scores 12 - 15 goals, I would be disappointed, personally



This is an example of judging by absolutes rather than looking at the relative measure of who the goals are against, and when they are scored in a match.Just like a high transfer spend shouldn't dictate whether a transfer window is successful or not, high goal-scoring numbers shouldn't necessarily dictate whether a striker has had a successful season. Obviously as a number 9 he'll be judged more closely on goals compared to a player like Bobby, but that's not the whole picture.If he gets 15 goals and they're mostly winners against stubborn opposition (or other top 6 clubs), I'd much rather that than 25 goals where he's regularly getting the 3rd or 4th goal against bottom half teams. There's also assists and other factors he can bring to the team (such as creating space for others, winning penalties, etc) that will ultimately form the overall assessment of him beyond basic goal scoring stats.