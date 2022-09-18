« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 18, 2022, 02:27:02 pm
His best role might actually be off the left in a front 3
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 18, 2022, 02:45:16 pm
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on September 18, 2022, 08:39:22 am
As ever, people wildly overrate things like first touch, technique, finishing ability (judging finishing from a small sample is basically pointless) and massively underrate the value of consistently getting high value chances. You can name loads of strikers in the top 5 leagues who on the face of it seem to have a better touch/passing ability than Nunez. How many can you name that have his ability to get shots off from high xG positions? A handful.

Some simple truths: xG is a better predictor of future goals than goals.

If Nunez continues to get shots off from the same locations he has been/at a similar volume he will score tonnes of goals.

Getting high xG chances on a regular basis is a more valuable/tangible skill than being a 'great finisher' - let's not forget that many people were proclaiming him to be a natural finisher just off the basis of one season where he overperformed  his xG. We simply don't have a big enough sample at the moment to know how good a finisher he is. Maybe he's a Son/Mahrez level finisher but it's very unlikely, maybe he's a Benteke level finisher but again it seems unlikely. Like most players, he'll probably end up being an around average finisher and given the number of high xG chances he gets that's absolutely fine by me.



Knives have been out for this guy from his first training session. Completely bizarre that some LFC fans seem happy to join in the pile-on. The main thing you I think we should realise about him is that he's more the Origi replacement than the Mané one (and even then, he's not that like Origi.)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 18, 2022, 02:56:08 pm
If Nunez only scores 12 - 15 goals, I would be disappointed, personally

When we decided we would spend big money on him, we expected more IMO, probably 30 gls all comps. if Nunez only plays half the games, it is due to klopp not thinking, he is good enough to do it, as jota is unlikely to get 30+.   I can't think of many as  "old" as 23  yrld forward playing  for a top 4 club who suddenly  doulbled his goal scoring thereafter, for the same club and maintained that.  I still have high hopes for nunez this yr, very few goal scorers have an averge 1st season and come great in their 2nd yr
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 18, 2022, 03:09:26 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 18, 2022, 12:58:50 pm
His Wikipedia page said he scored loads last year [cetacean needed].

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 18, 2022, 03:10:02 pm
Quote from: lamonti on September 18, 2022, 02:45:16 pm
Knives have been out for this guy from his first training session. Completely bizarre that some LFC fans seem happy to join in the pile-on. The main thing you I think we should realise about him is that he's more the Origi replacement than the Mané one (and even then, he's not that like Origi.)

We did not spend 85m on a Origi replacement. Come on now.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 18, 2022, 06:03:48 pm
Quote from: markmywords on September 18, 2022, 02:56:08 pm
If Nunez only scores 12 - 15 goals, I would be disappointed, personally

When we decided we would spend big money on him, we expected more IMO, probably 30 gls all comps. if Nunez only plays half the games, it is due to klopp not thinking, he is good enough to do it, as jota is unlikely to get 30+.   I can't think of many as  "old" as 23  yrld forward playing  for a top 4 club who suddenly  doulbled his goal scoring thereafter, for the same club and maintained that.  I still have high hopes for nunez this yr, very few goal scorers have an averge 1st season and come great in their 2nd yr

Loads of strikers have done it Van Persie went 5, 5, 11, 7, 11, 7, 11, 9 and then had three seasons of 18, 30 and 26. Big strikers tend to develop later than small nimble types.

Suarez got 4 in his first half season here, followed by 11 in his first full season. The next two were 23 and 30. At Barca he got 16 in his first season, followed by 40, 29 and 25.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 18, 2022, 06:17:01 pm
Quote from: markmywords on September 18, 2022, 02:56:08 pm
If Nunez only scores 12 - 15 goals, I would be disappointed, personally

When we decided we would spend big money on him, we expected more IMO, probably 30 gls all comps. if Nunez only plays half the games, it is due to klopp not thinking, he is good enough to do it, as jota is unlikely to get 30+.   I can't think of many as  "old" as 23  yrld forward playing  for a top 4 club who suddenly  doulbled his goal scoring thereafter, for the same club and maintained that.  I still have high hopes for nunez this yr, very few goal scorers have an averge 1st season and come great in their 2nd yr

You are mad. 30 goals? Thats like Salah numbers and Salah at his best. Torres managed that what, once?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 18, 2022, 06:22:23 pm
Quote from: markmywords on September 18, 2022, 02:56:08 pm
If Nunez only scores 12 - 15 goals, I would be disappointed, personally

When we decided we would spend big money on him, we expected more IMO, probably 30 gls all comps. if Nunez only plays half the games, it is due to klopp not thinking, he is good enough to do it, as jota is unlikely to get 30+.   I can't think of many as  "old" as 23  yrld forward playing  for a top 4 club who suddenly  doulbled his goal scoring thereafter, for the same club and maintained that.  I still have high hopes for nunez this yr, very few goal scorers have an averge 1st season and come great in their 2nd yr

We signed him to score goals and be that finishing touch in the box rather than a like-for-like replacement for Bobby. Therefore it's ultimately goals he'll be judged on.

Hopefully around a 1 in 2 ratio this season (at least in terms of starts). He's capable.  Is he going to start 40 games though? Probably not which makes a need to be more realistic with overall numbers. His goals so far have been off the bench as well.

I wouldn't expect anything like first season Mo numbers but we do need him to replace Mane's goals. We wouldn't have broke our transfer record otherwise. If Diaz at least replaces Origi/Minamino's goals and Nunez replaces Mane's then there's still enough goals in the attack as long as Jota and Mo get good numbers.


Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 18, 2022, 06:33:47 pm


Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 18, 2022, 06:54:28 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on September 18, 2022, 06:03:48 pm
Loads of strikers have done it Van Persie went 5, 5, 11, 7, 11, 7, 11, 9 and then had three seasons of 18, 30 and 26. Big strikers tend to develop later than small nimble types.

Suarez got 4 in his first half season here, followed by 11 in his first full season. The next two were 23 and 30. At Barca he got 16 in his first season, followed by 40, 29 and 25.

Van persie was largely injury prone, at arsenal hopefully nunez won't be, when he was fit enough to feature in 30+ pl games he was banging in 30+ gls like a goalscoring no.9 for a top club should be, or close to

unsurprisingly We weren't a top 4 team when Suarez was scoring 4 or 11gls, suarez scored 25 in his 1st season at barca, if nunez gets half of that this yr, something has gone wrong and it would be odds against putting it right thereafter
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 18, 2022, 08:32:47 pm
Quote from: markmywords on September 18, 2022, 06:54:28 pm
Van persie was largely injury prone, at arsenal hopefully nunez won't be, when he was fit enough to feature in 30+ pl games he was banging in 30+ gls like a goalscoring no.9 for a top club should be, or close to

unsurprisingly We weren't a top 4 team when Suarez was scoring 4 or 11gls, suarez scored 25 in his 1st season at barca, if nunez gets half of that this yr, something has gone wrong and it would be odds against putting it right thereafter

But the point stands very few strikers will ever hit 30 league goals or close to more than a couple times in their career. RVP was solid one in two goal goal scorer, Suarez is different level entirely but he does provide an example of how a player can accelerate their scoring rate after a season or two.

I have never known one of our signings judged as quickly and as harshly as Nunez given the limited game time he has had so far.       
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 18, 2022, 08:52:50 pm
Quote from: markmywords on September 18, 2022, 06:54:28 pm
Van persie was largely injury prone, at arsenal hopefully nunez won't be, when he was fit enough to feature in 30+ pl games he was banging in 30+ gls like a goalscoring no.9 for a top club should be, or close to

unsurprisingly We weren't a top 4 team when Suarez was scoring 4 or 11gls, suarez scored 25 in his 1st season at barca, if nunez gets half of that this yr, something has gone wrong and it would be odds against putting it right thereafter

At a similar age to Nunez.

Van Persie scored 5 in 24 League appearances in 04-05 and 5 in 26 League appearances in 05-06.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 18, 2022, 09:03:35 pm
Quote from: Fromola on September 18, 2022, 06:22:23 pm
We signed him to score goals and be that finishing touch in the box rather than a like-for-like replacement for Bobby. Therefore it's ultimately goals he'll be judged on.

Hopefully around a 1 in 2 ratio this season (at least in terms of starts). He's capable.  Is he going to start 40 games though? Probably not which makes a need to be more realistic with overall numbers. His goals so far have been off the bench as well.

I wouldn't expect anything like first season Mo numbers but we do need him to replace Mane's goals. We wouldn't have broke our transfer record otherwise. If Diaz at least replaces Origi/Minamino's goals and Nunez replaces Mane's then there's still enough goals in the attack as long as Jota and Mo get good numbers.




Benfica also broke their transfer record for him and he managed 6 goals in 29 League games.  He then followed that up with 26 goals in 28 League games. We need to give the lad a chance. He is competing with Diaz, Jota and Mo for a starting place in a new league with new team mates.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 18, 2022, 10:53:17 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on September 18, 2022, 09:03:35 pm
Benfica also broke their transfer record for him and he managed 6 goals in 29 League games.  He then followed that up with 26 goals in 28 League games. We need to give the lad a chance. He is competing with Diaz, Jota and Mo for a starting place in a new league with new team mates.

I'd be relaxed about him settling in for the season if other players are knocking the goals in and doing the business and then kicking on next season if that's how it transpires. Still very early days anyway, i've no issue with the player, people do need to give him a chance.

I doubt the owners would be happy with that though given what we paid. Part of the issue with the midfield is not wanting to pay x million for a player to back up Thiago or Fabinho.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 12:25:02 am
Quote from: Illmatic on September 18, 2022, 08:32:47 pm

I have never known one of our signings judged as quickly and as harshly as Nunez given the limited game time he has had so far.       
Yep. Surely it's a mass performance art project or something. Otherwise it's fucking insane.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 01:31:40 am
Another weekend goes by without a goal for this fella. How long do we wait before we can safely say he was a waste of money? He barely touched the ball this weekend. In fact I can't recall seeing him one dangerous position.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 03:17:33 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on September 18, 2022, 02:27:02 pm
His best role might actually be off the left in a front 3

Genuine question, based off what? It appears one of his weakest aspects is dribbling, I think he has done some decent turns here and there, but overall he looks a bit janky when on the ball in wider positions, not to mention he's tall, so putting him out wider nullifies his aerial threat. I'm not saying he can't play wider, but it just seems to go against his main qualities.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 05:05:21 am
Quote from: Al 666 on September 18, 2022, 08:52:50 pm
At a similar age to Nunez.

Van Persie scored 5 in 24 League appearances in 04-05 and 5 in 26 League appearances in 05-06.
Van Persie was a winger at Feyenoord. When he joined Arsenal, Wenger did not play him upfront right away even though moulding him into a striker was the long term intention. Only after Henry left Van Persie and Adebayor got their chances in the middle.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 05:07:36 am
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 01:31:40 am
Another weekend goes by without a goal for this fella. How long do we wait before we can safely say he was a waste of money? He barely touched the ball this weekend. In fact I can't recall seeing him one dangerous position.

You might catch a few with that!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 09:19:21 am
Quote from: K-B-K on Yesterday at 03:17:33 am
Genuine question, based off what? It appears one of his weakest aspects is dribbling, I think he has done some decent turns here and there, but overall he looks a bit janky when on the ball in wider positions, not to mention he's tall, so putting him out wider nullifies his aerial threat. I'm not saying he can't play wider, but it just seems to go against his main qualities.

I thought he looked ok when he popped up on the left. On the right though it looked like he was ice skating and very badly.

Its weird. Have to say its been a while since I have seen a player like him for us. He is quite unique and not like anything I have seen before and that goes for Haaland as well, albeit I had seen him at Dortmund.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 09:28:50 am
Quote from: K-B-K on Yesterday at 03:17:33 am
Genuine question, based off what? It appears one of his weakest aspects is dribbling, I think he has done some decent turns here and there, but overall he looks a bit janky when on the ball in wider positions, not to mention he's tall, so putting him out wider nullifies his aerial threat. I'm not saying he can't play wider, but it just seems to go against his main qualities.
Based on his games for Benfica, particularly against us last season.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 02:11:12 pm
Quote from: Red Bird on Yesterday at 09:28:50 am
Based on his games for Benfica, particularly against us last season.

He didnt start on the left tho

This is a bit like put Trent in midfield cos he sometimes occupies that position.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 03:31:55 pm
Quote from: markmywords on September 18, 2022, 02:56:08 pm
If Nunez only scores 12 - 15 goals, I would be disappointed, personally
This is an example of judging by absolutes rather than looking at the relative measure of who the goals are against, and when they are scored in a match.

Just like a high transfer spend shouldn't dictate whether a transfer window is successful or not, high goal-scoring numbers shouldn't necessarily dictate whether a striker has had a successful season. Obviously as a number 9 he'll be judged more closely on goals compared to a player like Bobby, but that's not the whole picture.

If he gets 15 goals and they're mostly winners against stubborn opposition (or other top 6 clubs), I'd much rather that than 25 goals where he's regularly getting the 3rd or 4th goal against bottom half teams. There's also assists and other factors he can bring to the team (such as creating space for others, winning penalties, etc) that will ultimately form the overall assessment of him beyond basic goal scoring stats.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 07:59:31 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:19:21 am
I thought he looked ok when he popped up on the left. On the right though it looked like he was ice skating and very badly.

Its weird. Have to say its been a while since I have seen a player like him for us. He is quite unique and not like anything I have seen before and that goes for Haaland as well, albeit I had seen him at Dortmund.
When he's on the left, defenders give him space on the outside because they are wary of him cutting in. If he goes on the outside, he'll have enough space to put a cross and if he cuts inside he can unleash his powerful shot. Effectively, he has two options.

On the right, he doedn't look confident enough to cut in and use his left so he can only really go on the outside but he doesn't have the agility nor the acceleration to beat a man there. He only has one option on the right. He looked like bambi on ice there to be honest. The left/centre suit him to the ground.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 08:00:55 pm
Quote from: markmywords on September 18, 2022, 02:56:08 pm
If Nunez only scores 12 - 15 goals, I would be disappointed, personally

When we decided we would spend big money on him, we expected more IMO, probably 30 gls all comps. if Nunez only plays half the games, it is due to klopp not thinking, he is good enough to do it, as jota is unlikely to get 30+.   I can't think of many as  "old" as 23  yrld forward playing  for a top 4 club who suddenly  doulbled his goal scoring thereafter, for the same club and maintained that.  I still have high hopes for nunez this yr, very few goal scorers have an averge 1st season and come great in their 2nd yr
Given what we paid and the opportunity cost, I wouldn't be happy with 15 goals.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 08:11:00 pm
Hmmmm so if he only scored 15 goals but each one was a winner youd be disappointed, but if he scored 25 and each one was in a defeat youd be happy?

Context hey.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 01:54:04 am
If he scored 30 goals, statically many of them will be winners.  So yeah, i rather he scored 30 than 15 goals. Afterall he IS a striker, no?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 06:25:06 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:11:00 pm
Hmmmm so if he only scored 15 goals but each one was a winner youd be disappointed, but if he scored 25 and each one was in a defeat youd be happy?

Context hey.

I know what you are getting at but i too would prefer he scored 30 goals than 15.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 06:47:34 am
Quote from: Illmatic on September 18, 2022, 08:32:47 pm
But the point stands very few strikers will ever hit 30 league goals or close to more than a couple times in their career. RVP was solid one in two goal goal scorer, Suarez is different level entirely but he does provide an example of how a player can accelerate their scoring rate after a season or two.

I have never known one of our signings judged as quickly and as harshly as Nunez given the limited game time he has had so far.       

Paul Konchesky?
