If Nunez only scores 12 - 15 goals, I would be disappointed, personally



When we decided we would spend big money on him, we expected more IMO, probably 30 gls all comps. if Nunez only plays half the games, it is due to klopp not thinking, he is good enough to do it, as jota is unlikely to get 30+. I can't think of many as "old" as 23 yrld forward playing for a top 4 club who suddenly doulbled his goal scoring thereafter, for the same club and maintained that. I still have high hopes for nunez this yr, very few goal scorers have an averge 1st season and come great in their 2nd yr



We signed him to score goals and be that finishing touch in the box rather than a like-for-like replacement for Bobby. Therefore it's ultimately goals he'll be judged on.Hopefully around a 1 in 2 ratio this season (at least in terms of starts). He's capable. Is he going to start 40 games though? Probably not which makes a need to be more realistic with overall numbers. His goals so far have been off the bench as well.I wouldn't expect anything like first season Mo numbers but we do need him to replace Mane's goals. We wouldn't have broke our transfer record otherwise. If Diaz at least replaces Origi/Minamino's goals and Nunez replaces Mane's then there's still enough goals in the attack as long as Jota and Mo get good numbers.