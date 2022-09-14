« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 166982 times)

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 47,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2160 on: Yesterday at 08:28:13 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 08:20:02 am
Whoever brought xG to the forefront in the modern game needs to be sent to the Tower. Never cared for it, never will. Football is played on the field not on Microsoft Excel

Of course the irony being weve used stats as well as any team around to give us an edge. Good old Laptop Eddie and his mates shouldnt be using stats, just what they see on the pitch.
Offline NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,664
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2161 on: Yesterday at 08:43:39 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 08:20:02 am
Whoever brought xG to the forefront in the modern game needs to be sent to the Tower. Never cared for it, never will. Football is played on the field not on Microsoft Excel
"Sent to the Tower". I lloooovvveee that phrases.  ;D  ;D  Always give me a sense of medievality.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:46:03 am by NarutoReds »
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 21,035
  • JFT96.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2162 on: Yesterday at 08:57:10 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 03:04:03 am
Keitas been a damp squib, injuries or not
That's a terrible example to use to denigrate statistics. . Keitas been generally good to excellent according  to stats. Also to the eye test he's been good.

He's been a damp squib precisely because of injuries.

Has Keita been the player we were promised we were getting before he signed? Has he cemented his place unequivocally when he has been fit?  In terms of productivity with the ball is an assist every 20 games and a goal every 11 games good enough?

I appreciate stylistically he's more than what he does with the ball, and I'm sure his recovery numbers and pressing numbers are sound. But for 50 million, a year in advance? Come on. He's not the player we were promised and we were promised that based mainly on stats.

And on the eye test? I didn't mention that. But seeing as you did, he hasn't passed it for Klopp on more than one occasion given he was dragged off before half time in a CL quarter final against Real Madrid, and then taken off at half time against Atletico in another CL game. But the eye test only works when it's positive I suppose.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2163 on: Yesterday at 09:06:55 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:28:13 am
Of course the irony being weve used stats as well as any team around to give us an edge. Good old Laptop Eddie and his mates shouldnt be using stats, just what they see on the pitch.

Of course we do. I'm not saying all stats are shit but this xG is bollocks to me personally but I'm no expert, far from it.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2164 on: Yesterday at 09:09:44 am »
As for Darwin, I think we need to just relax. The fact Mane, Salah, Jota started off like a train might be skewing people's views.
Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2165 on: Yesterday at 10:18:03 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 09:06:55 am
Of course we do. I'm not saying all stats are shit but this xG is bollocks to me personally but I'm no expert, far from it.
It legit basically the quality of shots you get. Do you not understand it?
Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2166 on: Yesterday at 11:04:53 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 08:57:10 am
Has Keita been the player we were promised we were getting before he signed? Has he cemented his place unequivocally when he has been fit?  In terms of productivity with the ball is an assist every 20 games and a goal every 11 games good enough?

I appreciate stylistically he's more than what he does with the ball, and I'm sure his recovery numbers and pressing numbers are sound. But for 50 million, a year in advance? Come on. He's not the player we were promised and we were promised that based mainly on stats.

And on the eye test? I didn't mention that. But seeing as you did, he hasn't passed it for Klopp on more than one occasion given he was dragged off before half time in a CL quarter final against Real Madrid, and then taken off at half time against Atletico in another CL game. But the eye test only works when it's positive I suppose.

I was never promised  anything with Keita or any other player so I can't answer that.
And yes his stats are solid. He got taken off in two games where our midfield was atrocious and both of his partners were equally bad. Quite like the Napoli game.
It's clear to everyone that injuries have ruined his spell here.
Anyway this isn't  the Keita thread. He's been done to death. This is  about our new scapegoat.
Offline TheMan

  • Kemlynite
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2167 on: Yesterday at 12:30:15 pm »
He didn't come good until his second season at Benfica and the Portuguese league is less demanding.

He is up against it for a few reasons:

1. Comparisons with Haaland
2. He cost a lot of money
3. Every other forward we have signed in the last 5 or 6 seasons has started well

He will be excoriated during this first season and may not get many starts or goals. The real key will be how he gets on next season; does he have the character to deal with the criticism? Give the guy two full seasons before we come to any absolute judgements and then decide if we wish to sell or retain. We often retain players for longer than we should but he certainly deserves a lot more time to show what he can offer.
Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2168 on: Yesterday at 12:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 09:06:55 am
Of course we do. I'm not saying all stats are shit but this xG is bollocks to me personally but I'm no expert, far from it.

Really dont see it being particularly bad metrics to single out. Its does the job. It means the quality of the goalscoring chance and likelihood of it being converted.

Of all football stats I think its one of the better ones. Teams or players with higher xg are doing something well to get that number.

Now obviously it doesnt give you the full story (how did the player or team get into that position? And it doesnt tell you that a player should over a season be 1-1 on the xg).

A shot on goal is a shot on goal, but it tells you nothing if the shot was a good opportunity or anything like that. So for me xg just gives a bit more flavour. But we dont have to worry that the clubs using xg or any stats too simplistically.
Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2169 on: Yesterday at 01:10:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on September 14, 2022, 08:58:41 pm
Considering it was really one season, could that not indicate that he was, as the stats nerds say running hot?

I think we liked the 15.48 almost as much (if not more) than the 22.
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,745
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2170 on: Yesterday at 02:09:28 pm »
A lot of people are going to look very silly when he finds his feet in this league. Massive potential there and he looks a deadly finisher to me. He's come into a team suffering big problems for whatever reason so ive no idea why people are being harsh on him but i've got a feeling some would like to see him fail.
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,352
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2171 on: Yesterday at 03:19:53 pm »
Not really concerned about him. His shot volume is ridiculously good and hes constantly in threatening positions. The reality is we didnt need him to start hot. Jota is one of the best strikers in the league, so well be fine in the interim. Darwin will find his place and role within the team over time.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2172 on: Yesterday at 04:13:45 pm »
I have been underwhelmed with what I've seen of Darwin so far (which isnt a lot of admittedly).

I think this is because of how often he has managed some kind of air-kick, mis-control or poorly directed shot or header - which has been more than I would have expected from an £85 million signing.

I recall Peter Crouch saying something about Gerrard firing a hard pass into him in his first training session as a Liverpool player, which he took as a kind of test - which he controlled, and 'proved' that he was good enough to be there. I wonder if anything similar has happened with our players.

Seems like nitpicking of course, and I hope the lad gets 20 goals this season.. but unlike his compatriot Luis Suarez who was also occasionally iffy in his first season, he was also doing incredible things with the ball and looked like an absolute worldy - you just KNEW he had 'it'.

I'm not sure so with Nunez.. yet.

FAME makes a man take things over

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 51,717
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2173 on: Yesterday at 04:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 04:13:45 pm
I have been underwhelmed with what I've seen of Darwin so far (which isnt a lot of admittedly).

I think this is because of how often he has managed some kind of air-kick, mis-control or poorly directed shot or header - which has been more than I would have expected from an £85 million signing.

I recall Peter Crouch saying something about Gerrard firing a hard pass into him in his first training session as a Liverpool player, which he took as a kind of test - which he controlled, and 'proved' that he was good enough to be there. I wonder if anything similar has happened with our players.

Seems like nitpicking of course, and I hope the lad gets 20 goals this season.. but unlike his compatriot Luis Suarez who was also occasionally iffy in his first season, he was also doing incredible things with the ball and looked like an absolute worldy - you just KNEW he had 'it'.

I'm not sure so with Nunez.. yet.

"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,645
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2174 on: Yesterday at 04:25:50 pm »
To me...he seems to have a lot about him. Is able to disrupt defences and is a problem to them which opens up space for others. Isn't blistering in pace but is quick enough and has a good stature so will always be a threat in the air too.

Needs to work on his finishing and interplay with team mates but that, especially the latter, can come with time

Lots more to come I feel and needs games
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 18,563
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2175 on: Yesterday at 04:32:53 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 02:09:28 pm
A lot of people are going to look very silly when he finds his feet in this league. Massive potential there and he looks a deadly finisher to me. He's come into a team suffering big problems for whatever reason so ive no idea why people are being harsh on him but i've got a feeling some would like to see him fail.
Nunez has barely got started here yet. When he clicks, I think he'll really click.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 18,358
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2176 on: Yesterday at 05:31:04 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 04:13:45 pm
I have been underwhelmed with what I've seen of Darwin so far (which isnt a lot of admittedly).

I think this is because of how often he has managed some kind of air-kick, mis-control or poorly directed shot or header - which has been more than I would have expected from an £85 million signing.

I recall Peter Crouch saying something about Gerrard firing a hard pass into him in his first training session as a Liverpool player, which he took as a kind of test - which he controlled, and 'proved' that he was good enough to be there. I wonder if anything similar has happened with our players.

Seems like nitpicking of course, and I hope the lad gets 20 goals this season.. but unlike his compatriot Luis Suarez who was also occasionally iffy in his first season, he was also doing incredible things with the ball and looked like an absolute worldy - you just KNEW he had 'it'.

I'm not sure so with Nunez.. yet.

Despite his exceptional ability at taking hard passes under control it took Crouch 19 games to score his first game for Liverpool. :D
Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2177 on: Yesterday at 06:08:50 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 04:25:50 pm
To me...he seems to have a lot about him. Is able to disrupt defences and is a problem to them which opens up space for others. Isn't blistering in pace but is quick enough and has a good stature so will always be a threat in the air too.

Needs to work on his finishing and interplay with team mates but that, especially the latter, can come with time

Lots more to come I feel and needs games
He is but he seems to need a few seconds to get going.
Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2178 on: Yesterday at 07:02:45 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 04:25:50 pm
To me...he seems to have a lot about him. Is able to disrupt defences and is a problem to them which opens up space for others. Isn't blistering in pace but is quick enough and has a good stature so will always be a threat in the air too.

Needs to work on his finishing and interplay with team mates but that, especially the latter, can come with time

Lots more to come I feel and needs games
He already reported recorded a sprint of 36.53 Km/Hr in the PL which is was the fastest in week 1
https://twitter.com/viaplayfotball/status/1556921744891469825?s=21&t=z-aJapYp5pG-uNkhvlU5PA
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 22,170
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2179 on: Yesterday at 07:06:56 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 04:13:45 pm
I have been underwhelmed with what I've seen of Darwin so far (which isnt a lot of admittedly).

I think this is because of how often he has managed some kind of air-kick, mis-control or poorly directed shot or header - which has been more than I would have expected from an £85 million signing.

I recall Peter Crouch saying something about Gerrard firing a hard pass into him in his first training session as a Liverpool player, which he took as a kind of test - which he controlled, and 'proved' that he was good enough to be there. I wonder if anything similar has happened with our players. The team have generally stunk the house out this season as well barring Bournemouth which he missed and the game the other night.

Seems like nitpicking of course, and I hope the lad gets 20 goals this season.. but unlike his compatriot Luis Suarez who was also occasionally iffy in his first season, he was also doing incredible things with the ball and looked like an absolute worldy - you just KNEW he had 'it'.

I'm not sure so with Nunez.. yet.

He's shown a fair bit in limited time. Obviously Palace went badly (wasn't even on the pitch long in the end) and his other start at Goodison was very unlucky not to score a goal of the season contender, a ground where we always struggle to score apart from last season.

In the rest of his limited time he came off the bench to help turn the City and Fulham games in our favour, scoring in both. Scored 4 goals as a sub in a pre-season game. I'm sure the goals will come given the game time and support. In terms of him gelling with the team you hope that will come with time but the club knew what they were buying in terms of the style of player.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,732
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2180 on: Yesterday at 07:40:55 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:31:04 pm
Despite his exceptional ability at taking hard passes under control it took Crouch 19 games to score his first game for Liverpool. :D

And wasn't it a fluke goal? Can't recall exactly but either it was a cross that went in or a shot that had a huge deflection.  😁
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 66,314
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2181 on: Yesterday at 07:45:33 pm »
Nunez is in a great position in that Jota is back and is our main centre forward. Its no longer a case that he has to start and be under pressure to score. We can introduce him slowly and clearly it could take a while, but as long as we can keep Jota fit, Nunez will get that time.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 69,805
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2182 on: Yesterday at 07:51:17 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 07:40:55 pm
And wasn't it a fluke goal? Can't recall exactly but either it was a cross that went in or a shot that had a huge deflection.  😁

It was Wigan I think and yeah, a shot that took a massive deflection. He then scored again in the same game with a fine lob over the keeper.

It's still a bit made some (not many on here admittedly) are already writing Nunez off.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 53,111
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2183 on: Yesterday at 07:52:39 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 04:25:50 pm
To me...he seems to have a lot about him. Is able to disrupt defences and is a problem to them which opens up space for others. Isn't blistering in pace but is quick enough and has a good stature so will always be a threat in the air too.

Needs to work on his finishing and interplay with team mates but that, especially the latter, can come with time

Lots more to come I feel and needs games

He's actually deceptively quick.

Clocked the second top speed in the Champions League last season.
Offline SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,395
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2184 on: Yesterday at 07:54:47 pm »
The lad will be great for us.

I'm not one for stats and graphs so can't really comment about that.

Not sure (apart from the red card) where the "slow start" stuff is coming from or those doubting his ability or... (geez) his pace.

But as I said don't really do the stats stuff.

All I go on is how he looks to me as a player and my own view is that I feel he will be an exceptional goalscorer for us.

Time will tell but when it all pans out in a few weeks I won't be shy in crowing "told ya so".
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 69,805
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2185 on: Yesterday at 07:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 14, 2022, 08:47:08 pm
Yep that's exactly right. Everyone wants to declare a judgement and be the earliest to do so.

As I remarked several years ago

:D

I once signed an unheard of Javier Mascherano from River Plate for Liverpool on Pro Evo, long before he was a glint in Pardew's eye. So I know what you mean.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,153
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2186 on: Yesterday at 08:20:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:45:33 pm
Nunez is in a great position in that Jota is back and is our main centre forward. Its no longer a case that he has to start and be under pressure to score. We can introduce him slowly and clearly it could take a while, but as long as we can keep Jota fit, Nunez will get that time.

Yes Jota returning helps the entire squad in many ways

Nunez will take time to bed in but he'll be fine
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 98,968
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2187 on: Yesterday at 09:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:32:53 pm
Nunez has barely got started here yet. When he clicks, I think he'll really click.

Is he a dolphin?
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 18,563
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2188 on: Yesterday at 09:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:29:04 pm
Is he a dolphin?
Well, his entire porpoise is to score goals.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,817
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2189 on: Yesterday at 10:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:36:32 pm
Well, his entire porpoise is to score goals.
Yeah I heard that in a recent podcast
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,817
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2190 on: Yesterday at 10:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:57:27 pm
:D

I once signed an unheard of Javier Mascherano from River Plate for Liverpool on Pro Evo, long before he was a glint in Pardew's eye. So I know what you mean.
Heh I never did that but I did see Masch play before he came to West Ham and thought 'we need him'. Momo+ who takes no prisoners. Was annoyed when he went to West Ham and proper made up when he came to us. Still one of my fave ever LFC players
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Oh Jimmy Jimmy

  • Boys Pen
  • Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2191 on: Yesterday at 11:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:20:42 pm
Yes Jota returning helps the entire squad in many ways

Absolutely, the kid has got everytihing about him but will take half a season at least to learn how we play. It took Rushie 2 years in the reserves, which is unrealistic these days but the principle is still the same.

Nunez will take time to bed in but he'll be fine
Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,190
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2192 on: Today at 01:23:06 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:18:03 am
It legit basically the quality of shots you get. Do you not understand it?


Call it that then. Because expected goals is absolute horseshit, you cant really expect anything than what happens when it comes to the be all and end all of football, which is goals.
Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 12,661
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2193 on: Today at 01:44:17 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:46:43 pm
Yeah I heard that in a recent podcast

We Shoal Overcome?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2194 on: Today at 04:23:59 am »
The problem is we don't have a KDB type of player to support him.
Believer

Online kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,206
  • Maths Mug!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2195 on: Today at 05:53:19 am »
Every day i come in this thread and laugh at the level of deep analysis people are doing about a fella who has made 3 starts for us.

It's nonsense guys. Knock it off. There is NO POINT making some of the levels of analysis off of the back of a pathetically small number of minutes.
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Online kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,206
  • Maths Mug!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2196 on: Today at 05:54:26 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 03:17:30 am
Not gonna bother even reading some of the stupidity being said in this thread

Ill say one thing

HES PLAYED 259 MINS OF COMPETITIVE PLAY FOR US AND HAS 3 G/A. He is averaging currently a goal contribution every 86 mins

Salah averaged a goal contribution every 84 mins last season

Is it a small sample size? Sure fucking is

But people are using that same small sample to write him off or call him a flop or shit, fucking mental considering he hasnt even played 3 full games worth of minutes yet for us

Judge him at the end of the season, if hes averaging goal contribution every 200mins+ then MAYBE you can say he wasnt worth the money, but again to even make that judgement after one season is NUTS. Also a G/A every 200mins would be about 20 G/A in a full season or around there

THIS x100
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Online nerdster4

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2197 on: Today at 06:45:34 am »
Its far too early . However there are some warning signs :

1. We dont tend to pay these types of fees. Vvd was far more established when we bought him.
2. Whilst he is not a Mane replacement , he is seen as one . Mane was a beast of a player. A proper elite forward .
3. The timing means he will compared to Haaland who might be a generational talent .
4. 1 , 2 and 3 add a lot of pressure. Giving him time is fine but we must accept that this may mean no title challenge given how well our rivals have started . This requires a mature fan base and him drowning out media and rival fans commentary .
5. He hasnt so far as far as I see managed the mental side. His community shield and Fulham cameos were enormously successful yet he followed that up with a head butt, a fairly anonymous game against Everton (volley aside) and a bad miss against Ajax. This needs to improve .

On a positive note he gets roasted for his touch and control. The volley against Everton and his near assist against Ajax suggests this is nonsense . He is also a presser and a sprinter. He does however need to start drowning out the criticisms/doubts he will inevitably receive and prove that he is worth the extraordinary fee . Its currently weighing heavy on his shoulders .
