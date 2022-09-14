Its far too early . However there are some warning signs :



1. We dont tend to pay these types of fees. Vvd was far more established when we bought him.

2. Whilst he is not a Mane replacement , he is seen as one . Mane was a beast of a player. A proper elite forward .

3. The timing means he will compared to Haaland who might be a generational talent .

4. 1 , 2 and 3 add a lot of pressure. Giving him time is fine but we must accept that this may mean no title challenge given how well our rivals have started . This requires a mature fan base and him drowning out media and rival fans commentary .

5. He hasnt so far as far as I see managed the mental side. His community shield and Fulham cameos were enormously successful yet he followed that up with a head butt, a fairly anonymous game against Everton (volley aside) and a bad miss against Ajax. This needs to improve .



On a positive note he gets roasted for his touch and control. The volley against Everton and his near assist against Ajax suggests this is nonsense . He is also a presser and a sprinter. He does however need to start drowning out the criticisms/doubts he will inevitably receive and prove that he is worth the extraordinary fee . Its currently weighing heavy on his shoulders .