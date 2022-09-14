I have been underwhelmed with what I've seen of Darwin so far (which isnt a lot of admittedly).



I think this is because of how often he has managed some kind of air-kick, mis-control or poorly directed shot or header - which has been more than I would have expected from an £85 million signing.



I recall Peter Crouch saying something about Gerrard firing a hard pass into him in his first training session as a Liverpool player, which he took as a kind of test - which he controlled, and 'proved' that he was good enough to be there. I wonder if anything similar has happened with our players.



Seems like nitpicking of course, and I hope the lad gets 20 goals this season.. but unlike his compatriot Luis Suarez who was also occasionally iffy in his first season, he was also doing incredible things with the ball and looked like an absolute worldy - you just KNEW he had 'it'.



I'm not sure so with Nunez.. yet.



