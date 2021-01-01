Keitas been a damp squib, injuries or not

That's a terrible example to use to denigrate statistics. . Keitas been generally good to excellent according to stats. Also to the eye test he's been good.



He's been a damp squib precisely because of injuries.



Has Keita been the player we were promised we were getting before he signed? Has he cemented his place unequivocally when he has been fit? In terms of productivity with the ball is an assist every 20 games and a goal every 11 games good enough?I appreciate stylistically he's more than what he does with the ball, and I'm sure his recovery numbers and pressing numbers are sound. But for 50 million, a year in advance? Come on. He's not the player we were promised and we were promised that based mainly on stats.And on the eye test? I didn't mention that. But seeing as you did, he hasn't passed it for Klopp on more than one occasion given he was dragged off before half time in a CL quarter final against Real Madrid, and then taken off at half time against Atletico in another CL game. But the eye test only works when it's positive I suppose.