Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 165156 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2160 on: Today at 08:28:13 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 08:20:02 am
Whoever brought xG to the forefront in the modern game needs to be sent to the Tower. Never cared for it, never will. Football is played on the field not on Microsoft Excel

Of course the irony being weve used stats as well as any team around to give us an edge. Good old Laptop Eddie and his mates shouldnt be using stats, just what they see on the pitch.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2161 on: Today at 08:43:39 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 08:20:02 am
Whoever brought xG to the forefront in the modern game needs to be sent to the Tower. Never cared for it, never will. Football is played on the field not on Microsoft Excel
"Sent to the Tower". I lloooovvveee that phrases.  ;D  ;D  Always give me a sense of medievality.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2162 on: Today at 08:57:10 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 03:04:03 am
Keitas been a damp squib, injuries or not
That's a terrible example to use to denigrate statistics. . Keitas been generally good to excellent according  to stats. Also to the eye test he's been good.

He's been a damp squib precisely because of injuries.

Has Keita been the player we were promised we were getting before he signed? Has he cemented his place unequivocally when he has been fit?  In terms of productivity with the ball is an assist every 20 games and a goal every 11 games good enough?

I appreciate stylistically he's more than what he does with the ball, and I'm sure his recovery numbers and pressing numbers are sound. But for 50 million, a year in advance? Come on. He's not the player we were promised and we were promised that based mainly on stats.

And on the eye test? I didn't mention that. But seeing as you did, he hasn't passed it for Klopp on more than one occasion given he was dragged off before half time in a CL quarter final against Real Madrid, and then taken off at half time against Atletico in another CL game. But the eye test only works when it's positive I suppose.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2163 on: Today at 09:06:55 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:28:13 am
Of course the irony being weve used stats as well as any team around to give us an edge. Good old Laptop Eddie and his mates shouldnt be using stats, just what they see on the pitch.

Of course we do. I'm not saying all stats are shit but this xG is bollocks to me personally but I'm no expert, far from it.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2164 on: Today at 09:09:44 am »
As for Darwin, I think we need to just relax. The fact Mane, Salah, Jota started off like a train might be skewing people's views.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2165 on: Today at 10:18:03 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 09:06:55 am
Of course we do. I'm not saying all stats are shit but this xG is bollocks to me personally but I'm no expert, far from it.
It legit basically the quality of shots you get. Do you not understand it?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2166 on: Today at 11:04:53 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 08:57:10 am
Has Keita been the player we were promised we were getting before he signed? Has he cemented his place unequivocally when he has been fit?  In terms of productivity with the ball is an assist every 20 games and a goal every 11 games good enough?

I appreciate stylistically he's more than what he does with the ball, and I'm sure his recovery numbers and pressing numbers are sound. But for 50 million, a year in advance? Come on. He's not the player we were promised and we were promised that based mainly on stats.

And on the eye test? I didn't mention that. But seeing as you did, he hasn't passed it for Klopp on more than one occasion given he was dragged off before half time in a CL quarter final against Real Madrid, and then taken off at half time against Atletico in another CL game. But the eye test only works when it's positive I suppose.

I was never promised  anything with Keita or any other player so I can't answer that.
And yes his stats are solid. He got taken off in two games where our midfield was atrocious and both of his partners were equally bad. Quite like the Napoli game.
It's clear to everyone that injuries have ruined his spell here.
Anyway this isn't  the Keita thread. He's been done to death. This is  about our new scapegoat.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2167 on: Today at 12:30:15 pm »
He didn't come good until his second season at Benfica and the Portuguese league is less demanding.

He is up against it for a few reasons:

1. Comparisons with Haaland
2. He cost a lot of money
3. Every other forward we have signed in the last 5 or 6 seasons has started well

He will be excoriated during this first season and may not get many starts or goals. The real key will be how he gets on next season; does he have the character to deal with the criticism? Give the guy two full seasons before we come to any absolute judgements and then decide if we wish to sell or retain. We often retain players for longer than we should but he certainly deserves a lot more time to show what he can offer.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2168 on: Today at 12:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 09:06:55 am
Of course we do. I'm not saying all stats are shit but this xG is bollocks to me personally but I'm no expert, far from it.

Really dont see it being particularly bad metrics to single out. Its does the job. It means the quality of the goalscoring chance and likelihood of it being converted.

Of all football stats I think its one of the better ones. Teams or players with higher xg are doing something well to get that number.

Now obviously it doesnt give you the full story (how did the player or team get into that position? And it doesnt tell you that a player should over a season be 1-1 on the xg).

A shot on goal is a shot on goal, but it tells you nothing if the shot was a good opportunity or anything like that. So for me xg just gives a bit more flavour. But we dont have to worry that the clubs using xg or any stats too simplistically.
