Oh and btw weren't you the one a while ago saying we shouldn't be selling and replacing injury prone/non-performing players like Keita, Ox, and Firmino because it is too football manager-y (when I suggested it)? Well that turned out well didn't it with our aging squad, 0 major trophies in the past couple seasons, and our struggles this season.



Nah, I never say anything about who we should or shouldn't be replacing because you see I'm not the manager, this is not Football Manager and we don't have all the information. Before anyone gets pissy aboit "not being allowed..." I'm not stopping anyone else from such speculations, it's just not my bag.But I probably did say leave the actual decisions to the manager and his team because they have all the facts and you don't. Whomever they want to replace, it's cool. Whomever they want to keep, it's cool. If they want to replace someone but it's proving difficult for various reasons, which we almost certainly aren't aware of, then we need to accept that and continue to back them.As for how "it's turned out"? It's turned out pretty well. Two trophies last season and got to within the last moments of the other two trophies. Many clubs will never have a season a fraction as good. You're so spoilt by the achievements of this manager and these players, the very ones you contrive to overcriticise and write-off, that you don't even recognise amazing achievements when you see them, and nor do you recognise that things can't always go our way.And now, not content with having dug into players who have brought us some of the greatest times we can remember you decide to turn your malefic attentions and your "fax" towards a new young player barely in through the door.Remind me why should anyone give a crap for what you say?