« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 161190 times)

Offline Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......It's a fax he's a dickhead
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2040 on: Today at 11:48:18 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:06:11 am

Sometimes they're busy...I think...

Anyway I have my own secret method where I mirror the amount of time they take to reply...so it makes them want me more.

General formula I use is time she takes to reply * how keen I am. Like if my keenness is low then I'll just double time she takes to reply. Pretty handy if I might say.
Logged

Offline Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......It's a fax he's a dickhead
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2041 on: Today at 11:48:53 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:08:59 am
Salah or Suarez - sure.   But Mane is one of the most inconsistent and poorest finishers in the world - he has always been towards the bottom of the league for underperforming his xG every season and at Bayern in the league he had 20 shots in the first 4 games, 15 of them from inside the penalty area (and 4 inside the 6 yard box) and only scored 3.  It is also less than 2 months into the season - absolutely ridiculous to even begin to pass any sort of judgement whatsoever - the likes of Fabinho, Firmino, Robbo, Konate - all took more than 2 months to bed in, and start getting consistent.
Mane makes up for poor finishing with a lot of other stuff. Like he had high workrate, helped build up, made runs, lots of athleticism and stamina. And even tho he had relatively inconsistent finishing he still scored goal after goal after goal.

I feel like Nunez still needs to develop this side of his game, the build up in attack, work rate, runs, scoring goals. Which I hope he does.

Btw all five players mentioned (Konate, Firmino, Fabinho, Robbo, Mane) all cost much cheaper than Nunez so there's less expectations on them. Especially at a time when we (appear to) have no money and need to spend on other areas of the pitch too like midfield.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,529
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2042 on: Today at 11:53:25 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:36:54 am
I think he's on about you slating him whenever the opportunity arises and then going '...oh but really hope he does well, honestly'.

Was he the only player to miss a good chance yesterday....? He came on and looked particularly dangerous, very unlucky not to create a goal for Luis, did well to set up a good chance for Matip/Virg which we then fluffed, missed a good chance but if we're slaughtering players for missing good chances then my word. Considering how good and dominant Virg is in the air, do you not think he maybe should have done better with the numerous free headers he had on goal about six yards out?

It really is horrible how quickly people turn on players nowadays.
that's an interesting reading of that situation. it takes place around 66:20 if you want to watch it back.

nunez doesn't track trents lofted ball back too well, but is able to improvise at the end and semi control it after the bounce with his stomach. he's then ball watching, and on his heels when van dijk passes it to him first time (so he can't run into the space, as VVD had ideally played it into) and instead hooks his standing foot at it and just about dinks it back to VVD

can we get a rule check please - is it slaughtering our players when we make up that our centre backs have fluffed a good chance, when trying to big up a fairly nondescript (which is fine) substitute appearance as 'particularly dangerous' for the sake of a passionate defence?
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2043 on: Today at 11:54:16 am »
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Today at 09:41:24 am
The chance he had wasn't as easy as being made out. The ball had barley any space to roll before it got to him and he couldn't adjust his feet in time, looked like it got to him too quickly and maybe just a fraction behind him and he failed to adjust properly. We've seen Mo miss buckets of those chances. He is forever making super runs into the channels - like what he did against us on the left hand side. His second chance would have been a savage goal but for an excellent save by the keeper.

He will only get better and I'm more than happy having a player of his quality for the bench for now as it makes us even stronger. One other thing I've noticed, When he plays, Salah stays way wide. He was central and coming inside before he came on and when he came on he was on the touchline so its a very clear tactic/instruction - probably to draw defenders over to mo to leave space for Darwin to run into but its not quite working yet.

Final note - Henry had 0 goals in his first 8/9 games for Arsenal. Crouch went four months (19 games) without a goal.

If we look at the xG for the match, Nunez had 2 shots - the 1st from the edge of the box, but centrally had an xG of 6%, the 2nd from the wide on the left had an xG of 7%.  We missed 4 15%+ chances (Salah 24th min, 18%; Jota 35th min, 25%; Jota, 47th min, 17%; Diaz 66th min, 18%) as well as anotyher 5 of between 10 and 15% (i.e. still slightly better chances than Nunez "missed") yet I don't see Salah, Diaz, Jota etc. being crucified on here for missing "sitters" and almost costing us the game, and not being worth the money we paid, etc etc
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,708
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2044 on: Today at 11:54:31 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 11:48:18 am
Sometimes they're busy...I think...

Anyway I have my own secret method where I mirror the amount of time they take to reply...so it makes them want me more.

General formula I use is time she takes to reply * how keen I am. Like if my keenness is low then I'll just double time she takes to reply. Pretty handy if I might say.

Its not often you'll hear this....but I was really wrong about you, I'm embarrassed to admit. I didn't agree with some of your football posts but my word have you redeemed yourself with this. Clear, concise, intriguing, knowledgeable stuff. You must be beating them off with a stick my friend, I feel for you in an envious sort of way.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2045 on: Today at 11:56:34 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 11:48:53 am
Mane makes up for poor finishing with a lot of other stuff. Like he had high workrate, helped build up, made runs, lots of athleticism and stamina. And even tho he had relatively inconsistent finishing he still scored goal after goal after goal.

I feel like Nunez still needs to develop this side of his game, the build up in attack, work rate, runs, scoring goals. Which I hope he does.

Btw all five players mentioned (Konate, Firmino, Fabinho, Robbo, Mane) all cost much cheaper than Nunez so there's less expectations on them. Especially at a time when we (appear to) have no money and need to spend on other areas of the pitch too like midfield.

On your last point - so what?  Why is that relevant whatsoever - are you trying to say that the bigger the signing, the more immediately we *must* expect them to be great and therefore the quicker we should judge negatively if they don't immediately make the team better?   
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,546
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2046 on: Today at 12:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 11:48:18 am
Sometimes they're busy...I think...

Anyway I have my own secret method where I mirror the amount of time they take to reply...so it makes them want me more.

General formula I use is time she takes to reply * how keen I am. Like if my keenness is low then I'll just double time she takes to reply. Pretty handy if I might say.

Logged

Offline NativityinBlack

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2047 on: Today at 12:58:33 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:11:37 am
The eye test gives off bad vibes, you can just tell when someone is good after 10 mins to be honest, his technique to play at this level uptop is questionable...

People are posting some really strange statements to criticize Darwin here.

Your sample size for an eye test is what, 6-7 games with us, I assume ? And zero watching before, when he was getting some of the cleanest, most surprisingly technical goals with first time shots at Benfica (which includes his second goal against us). Anyone who is capable of scoring like that has no problems with his technique.

I feel that we as a collective have forgotten what proper center forward play is about. Scoring goals and getting in goal scoring positions. We now expect the Firmino role in every striker. Oh Jota linked up well. Bobby dropped deep, etc. Haaland has had the least amount of touches in all outfielders in City but he's thriving. Why ? He isn't playing like a false 9. He's scoring goals. Darwin is the same. Difference is, Haaland is a part of a metronomic, precise, working setup which plays to his strengths while some here are expecting Darwin to score at almost every chance he gets while being a part of the most chaotic setup I've seen us play in years.

Open your eyes, people.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,194
  • JFT96
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2048 on: Today at 01:05:04 pm »
Being judged well too soon based on his price tag and the fact hes got a man bun, basically

Whats he played like 300 minutes total?
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,661
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2049 on: Today at 01:09:17 pm »
Can't believe Klopp sanctioned his signing and our scouts wasted all that time watching him when some people can tell he's a wrong'un after 10-minutes.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,411
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2050 on: Today at 01:10:08 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 12:58:33 pm
People are posting some really strange statements to criticize Darwin here.

Your sample size for an eye test is what, 6-7 games with us, I assume ? And zero watching before, when he was getting some of the cleanest, most surprisingly technical goals with first time shots at Benfica (which includes his second goal against us). Anyone who is capable of scoring like that has no problems with his technique.

I feel that we as a collective have forgotten what proper center forward play is about. Scoring goals and getting in goal scoring positions. We now expect the Firmino role in every striker. Oh Jota linked up well. Bobby dropped deep, etc. Haaland has had the least amount of touches in all outfielders in City but he's thriving. Why ? He isn't playing like a false 9. He's scoring goals. Darwin is the same. Difference is, Haaland is a part of a metronomic, precise, working setup which plays to his strengths while some here are expecting Darwin to score at almost every chance he gets while being a part of the most chaotic setup I've seen us play in years.

Open your eyes, people.

I did.

Quote
Difference is, Haaland is a part of a metronomic, precise, working setup which plays to his strengths while some here are expecting Darwin to score at almost every chance he gets while being a part of the most chaotic setup I've seen us play in years.

This is fair enough though, good point.
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2051 on: Today at 01:14:49 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:16:14 am
Salah scored 40 odd goals in his first season.

We've been through this.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,793
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2052 on: Today at 01:18:06 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 06:33:26 am
Think we need a separate I Can't Take It When Constructive Criticism Is Dished Out To Sub-Par Performing Players And Have An Incessant Need to Worship Them Unconditionally Coz I Have A Need To Feel Morally Superior To Other Supporters And Show I'm an El Superfan de Supreme Thread.
That's this one ;)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,003
  • JFT96.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2053 on: Today at 01:19:49 pm »
How did players ever get picked up before the age of computers, data and analytics? You can judge a player many different ways and the eye test isn't a stupid way to do it. Are scouts effectively becoming obsolete? 'Don't go to watch that wonderkid from Benfica, Mike, the data on him says he'll score 1.6 goals and have 4.3 progressive passes in the 3 games he before you're supposed to fly out to watch him.'

I believe truly that Nunez will score goals for us and I am willing for the lad to succeed. But -Willo-'s point isn't a crazy one by any means, I've said similar things about his technique and style myself. You can't say with a straight face that he looks calm and comfortable in the positions he gets into and the way he hits the ball makes me pull a face I can't really describe. But it is early days and he has pace, he's direct, he has size and with a touch more composure when he does get into those goalscoring positions (and with a lot of work on the training pitch) he could come good very quickly.
Logged

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2054 on: Today at 01:21:59 pm »
I'm not worried about him coming good. I truly believe that he will.

I did say the same about Benteke but, to me, he has already shown so many signs of promise.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,079
  • Indefatigability
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2055 on: Today at 01:22:27 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 06:33:26 am
Think we need a separate I Can't Take It When Constructive Criticism Is Dished Out To Sub-Par Performing Players And Have An Incessant Need to Worship Them Unconditionally Coz I Have A Need To Feel Morally Superior To Other Supporters And Show I'm an El Superfan de Supreme Thread.


You lost me at 'Think'
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2056 on: Today at 01:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:08:59 am
Salah or Suarez - sure.   But Mane is one of the most inconsistent and poorest finishers in the world - he has always been towards the bottom of the league for underperforming his xG every season and at Bayern in the league he had 20 shots in the first 4 games, 15 of them from inside the penalty area (and 4 inside the 6 yard box) and only scored 3.  It is also less than 2 months into the season - absolutely ridiculous to even begin to pass any sort of judgement whatsoever - the likes of Fabinho, Firmino, Robbo, Konate - all took more than 2 months to bed in, and start getting consistent.

Salah or Suarez would more likely  have missed that chance statistically.  Especially first season Suarez when the general opinion of him was terrific player, poor finisher.
Surprised no-one mentioned Bobby Firmino in this thread. Loads were questioning him when he first arrived too.
Logged

Offline NativityinBlack

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2057 on: Today at 01:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:19:49 pm
How did players ever get picked up before the age of computers, data and analytics? You can judge a player many different ways and the eye test isn't a stupid way to do it. Are scouts effectively becoming obsolete? 'Don't go to watch that wonderkid from Benfica, Mike, the data on him says he'll score 1.6 goals and have 4.3 progressive passes in the 3 games he before you're supposed to fly out to watch him.'

You think scouting is less efficient because of the presence of analytics ? 'Eye test' as you call it is just that. How the player looks on the eye. Aimar , Quaresma, so many others passed the eye test with flying colors, yet never played for a big club. Analytics gives you context behind what you see. And in Darwin's case, neither is applicable. The only parameter he is being judged upon here is the price at which he was purchased.

Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:19:49 pm
You can't say with a straight face that he looks calm and comfortable in the positions he gets into and the way he hits the ball makes me pull a face I can't really describe.

Do I need to post a video of some of the most brilliantly hit goals by him ? For your 'eye test' ?
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,793
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2058 on: Today at 01:33:13 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 06:33:26 am
Oh and btw weren't you the one a while ago saying we shouldn't be selling and replacing injury prone/non-performing players like Keita, Ox, and Firmino because it is too football manager-y (when I suggested it)? Well that turned out well didn't it with our aging squad, 0 major trophies in the past couple seasons, and our struggles this season. 
Nah, I never say anything about who we should or shouldn't be replacing because you see I'm not the manager, this is not Football Manager and we don't have all the information. Before anyone gets pissy aboit "not being allowed..." I'm not stopping anyone else from such speculations, it's just not my bag.

But I probably did say leave the actual decisions to the manager and his team because they have all the facts and you don't. Whomever they want to replace, it's cool. Whomever they want to keep, it's cool. If they want to replace someone but it's proving difficult for various reasons, which we almost certainly aren't aware of, then we need to accept that and continue to back them.

As for how "it's turned out"? It's turned out pretty well. Two trophies last season and got to within the last moments of the other two trophies. Many clubs will never have a season a fraction as good. You're so spoilt by the achievements of this manager and these players, the very ones you contrive to overcriticise and write-off, that you don't even recognise amazing achievements when you see them, and nor do you recognise that things can't always go our way.

And now, not content with having dug into players who have brought us some of the greatest times we can remember you decide to turn your malefic attentions and your "fax" towards a new young player barely in through the door.

Remind me why should anyone give a crap for what you say?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,749
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2059 on: Today at 01:34:02 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 11:48:18 am
Sometimes they're busy...I think...

Anyway I have my own secret method where I mirror the amount of time they take to reply...so it makes them want me more.

General formula I use is time she takes to reply * how keen I am. Like if my keenness is low then I'll just double time she takes to reply. Pretty handy if I might say.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2060 on: Today at 01:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:19:49 pm
How did players ever get picked up before the age of computers, data and analytics? You can judge a player many different ways and the eye test isn't a stupid way to do it. Are scouts effectively becoming obsolete? 'Don't go to watch that wonderkid from Benfica, Mike, the data on him says he'll score 1.6 goals and have 4.3 progressive passes in the 3 games he before you're supposed to fly out to watch him.'

I believe truly that Nunez will score goals for us and I am willing for the lad to succeed. But -Willo-'s point isn't a crazy one by any means, I've said similar things about his technique and style myself. You can't say with a straight face that he looks calm and comfortable in the positions he gets into and the way he hits the ball makes me pull a face I can't really describe. But it is early days and he has pace, he's direct, he has size and with a touch more composure when he does get into those goalscoring positions (and with a lot of work on the training pitch) he could come good very quickly.
He's similar to Sterling in many respects.  Sterling fails the eye test in many ways (his body is oddly proportioned, he has an unusual running style and his kicking technique is below average) but his movement, anticipation, dribbling, speed etc. make him an elite footballer.

Nunez doesn't need to have the finesse of Bobby to be a roaring success here.  Like you I'm confident he'll score lots of goals for us.  The suspension came at a bad time for him as he's now got to oust Jota and Bobby but that's on him and I don't see him shirking that challenge.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,113
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2061 on: Today at 01:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 11:48:53 am

Btw all five players mentioned (Konate, Firmino, Fabinho, Robbo, Mane) all cost much cheaper than Nunez so there's less expectations on them. Especially at a time when we (appear to) have no money and need to spend on other areas of the pitch too like midfield.

That simply isn't true though. You are completely ignoring football inflation.


Monthly Report reveals growing football transfer market inflation

All things being equal, the price of players during the last transfer window went up by 31% compared to the previous year. Since 2014, the annual inflation growth rate on the transfer market for big-5 league footballers has been 26%. With respect to 2011, the same player costs now almost three times more.

We paid £29m for Bobby in 2015, £30m for Mane in 2016 and £45m for Fabinho in 2018. Adjusted for inflation they are all in the same ballpark as the Nunez fee. It isn't Nunez's fault that football inflation is nuts.

United paid £85m for Antony and £64m on Casemiro, Chelsea spent £73m on Foffana and £59m on Cucurella, Newcastle spent £63m on Isak and Spurs spent £55m on Richarlison. That is what the £67.5m fee for Nunez should be judged on and not daft comparions with players from years ago.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,003
  • JFT96.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2062 on: Today at 01:41:13 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 01:30:07 pm
You think scouting is less efficient because of the presence of analytics ? 'Eye test' as you call it is just that. How the player looks on the eye. Aimar , Quaresma, so many others passed the eye test with flying colors, yet never played for a big club. Analytics gives you context behind what you see. And in Darwin's case, neither is applicable. The only parameter he is being judged upon here is the price at which he was purchased.

Do I need to post a video of some of the most brilliantly hit goals by him ? For your 'eye test' ?

I didn't say it was less effective. I said you might as well not watch the player in person given there is seemingly unlimited amounts of data, and it is never ever wrong. If the data doesn't match up to what the player is supposed to do, it is the player whose norms are wrong and the data is always right. In that case, why ever watch a player?

We signed Minamino partly because of how good he looked against us. Do you think Klopp and the players went in at half time and after the game and asked for his key stats on the iPad? They didn't have to; they had just watched him in person be brilliant against us. Now Taki didn't truly work out here but he done a good job for the money we paid. We have 2 cups in the cabinet with a lot to thank him for.

I've watched Nunez score some corkers, you don't need to patronise me into showing me goals. I like him as I've made clear but you can't ignore what you see. I've watched him score some scruffy goals too, goals that better goalkeepers over here would save, how does that impact his xG? He might not get the chance to take many penalties over here either, he score about half a dozen last year I believe. A lot comes into it. I have no issue in giving him time, I have no issue in letting him bed in and improve. I just can't ignore that in key positions - so far at least - he doesn't look the most comfortable or natural.

Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,113
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2063 on: Today at 01:42:07 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 01:29:57 pm
Salah or Suarez would more likely  have missed that chance statistically.  Especially first season Suarez when the general opinion of him was terrific player, poor finisher.
Surprised no-one mentioned Bobby Firmino in this thread. Loads were questioning him when he first arrived too.

Even in his first season in the League when Mo scored 32 League goals he missed 23 big chances.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,079
  • Indefatigability
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2064 on: Today at 01:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 11:48:53 am

Btw all five players mentioned (Konate, Firmino, Fabinho, Robbo, Mane) all cost much cheaper than Nunez so there's less expectations on them. Especially at a time when we (appear to) have no money and need to spend on other areas of the pitch too like midfield.
Does a price of a player determine how much coaching they require from Klopp and his team before being a first team regular?

You're responsible for your own expectations - in-house the club will have their own timeframe on Nunez's development.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,003
  • JFT96.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2065 on: Today at 01:45:30 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:43:46 pm
Does a price of a player determine how much coaching they require from Klopp and his team before being a first team regular?

You're responsible for your own expectations - in-house the club will have their own timeframe on Nunez's development.

Given he's slowly been given time to bed in, I don't think we want to rush him. The pressure will ease too when Salah gets back to scoring regularly and Jota/Diaz help in that regard.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,793
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2066 on: Today at 01:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:36:41 pm
That simply isn't true though. You are completely ignoring football inflation.


Monthly Report reveals growing football transfer market inflation

All things being equal, the price of players during the last transfer window went up by 31% compared to the previous year. Since 2014, the annual inflation growth rate on the transfer market for big-5 league footballers has been 26%. With respect to 2011, the same player costs now almost three times more.

We paid £29m for Bobby in 2015, £30m for Mane in 2016 and £45m for Fabinho in 2018. Adjusted for inflation they are all in the same ballpark as the Nunez fee. It isn't Nunez's fault that football inflation is nuts.

United paid £85m for Antony and £64m on Casemiro, Chelsea spent £73m on Foffana and £59m on Cucurella, Newcastle spent £63m on Isak and Spurs spent £55m on Richarlison. That is what the £67.5m fee for Nunez should be judged on and not daft comparions with players from years ago.
Excellent point Al. Too much attention is paid to fees anyway, but if you must compare than at least compare adjusted figures. The player is not responsible for inflation and the whacko state of the market

And great post by Jack earlier as well about aesthetics being secondary to positioning and movement. If he scores regularly by getting into great positions I don't care how scruffy he looks or if all of them go in off a knee or a shin or a derriere.






(I just felt like saying derriere ;) )
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Up
« previous next »
 