The chance he had wasn't as easy as being made out. The ball had barley any space to roll before it got to him and he couldn't adjust his feet in time, looked like it got to him too quickly and maybe just a fraction behind him and he failed to adjust properly. We've seen Mo miss buckets of those chances. He is forever making super runs into the channels - like what he did against us on the left hand side. His second chance would have been a savage goal but for an excellent save by the keeper.



He will only get better and I'm more than happy having a player of his quality for the bench for now as it makes us even stronger. One other thing I've noticed, When he plays, Salah stays way wide. He was central and coming inside before he came on and when he came on he was on the touchline so its a very clear tactic/instruction - probably to draw defenders over to mo to leave space for Darwin to run into but its not quite working yet.



Final note - Henry had 0 goals in his first 8/9 games for Arsenal. Crouch went four months (19 games) without a goal.