Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 160225 times)

Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2000 on: Today at 01:36:59 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:14:10 pm
Did really well i thought when he came on. Don't understand all the negative comments towards him to be honest.

Looks like hes lined up to be the new scapegoat when Naby leaves. 
Offline kj999

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2001 on: Today at 02:09:10 am »
Why is there over 2 pages of analysis of a player who came on for half an hour and has yet to get his feet under the table? Making judgements right now is utter nonsense. In a team struggling for form, and a player who has had a disjointed start due to being suspended, its nonsense to judge him right now. Many of you are going to look like absolute bells in a few months time.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2002 on: Today at 02:30:19 am »
Not arsed if he comes off the bench right now. Klopp did it was Fabinho, Ox etc. It's something that he does until he thinks the player fits. Also if he's playing on the left wing right now that's fine as he was doing that for Benfica. Getting sent off against Palace put a dent in his progress more than Klopp not starting him
Offline KirkVanHouten

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2003 on: Today at 02:44:58 am »
I've been worried about his performances thus far but how is anyone complaining about him after that cameo? The interplay between him Mo and Firmino for the chance was excellent, he leaves the ball for Mo and makes a run off him creating the shot. He makes a clever run to create that chance for Diaz too . He was also in good positions and ignored by teammates a couple of times from memory. It might just be me but I thought that was more encouraging than any of his competitive performances for us so far.
Offline lamonti

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2004 on: Today at 04:51:21 am »
I realise this lad is very raw, but I find it hard to be too critical of him when he's largely being fed crap being asked to spin it into magic.

As soon as we started playing shorter passes with and showing a bit of guile in the midfield he found space and got shots away. When we slammed hopeful balls near him nothing really stuck.

Dunno why we're asking him to play like someone he's not and then being disappointed when he plays like the player he we signed.
Offline MNAA

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2005 on: Today at 06:24:56 am »
Nunez is going to be fine. He is not quite ready and he needs time  just like Andy Robertson and Fabinho before him. I would put him on the bench behind Diogo and Bobby at least until after the World Cup
Online Gegenpresser101

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2006 on: Today at 06:33:26 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:24:02 am
Looked good, almost assisted Diaz and there was a moment when he played the ball on that just needed a runner playing off him to go in for goal, but alas there wasn't on that occasion.

Satisfactory night for him.

Think we need a separate My Mates Take The Piss About Darwin's Price Tag And I Can't Take It Cos I'm A Fanny Thread
Think we need a separate I Can't Take It When Constructive Criticism Is Dished Out To Sub-Par Performing Players And Have An Incessant Need to Worship Them Unconditionally Coz I Have A Need To Feel Morally Superior To Other Supporters And Show I'm an El Superfan de Supreme Thread.

Maybe Nunez will come good but right now his start is pretty disappointing for 80 mil, and the signs aren't really pointing towards a 40 goal a season Mane, Salah, or Suarez world class player. Mane, Salah, or Suarez would have buried that chance he had today. Hopefully he'll come good anyway.

Oh and btw weren't you the one a while ago saying we shouldn't be selling and replacing injury prone/non-performing players like Keita, Ox, and Firmino because it is too football manager-y (when I suggested it)? Well that turned out well didn't it with our aging squad, 0 major trophies in the past couple seasons, and our struggles this season. 
Offline Caston

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2007 on: Today at 06:40:01 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 06:33:26 am
Think we need a separate I Can't Take It When Constructive Criticism Is Dished Out To Sub-Par Performing Players And Have An Incessant Need to Worship Them Unconditionally Coz I Have A Need To Feel Morally Superior To Other Supporters And Show I'm an El Superfan de Supreme Thread.

Maybe Nunez will come good but right now his start is pretty disappointing for 80 mil, and the signs aren't really pointing towards a 40 goal a season Mane, Salah, or Suarez world class player. Mane, Salah, or Suarez would have buried that chance he had today. Hopefully he'll come good anyway.

Oh and btw weren't you the one a while ago saying we shouldn't be selling and replacing injury prone/non-performing players like Keita, Ox, and Firmino because it is too football manager-y (when I suggested it)? Well that turned out well didn't it with our aging squad, 0 major trophies in the past couple seasons, and our struggles this season.

Mane and Salah missed/miss chances left right and center :lmao

But thats what good players do, get into the positions over and over again.

And he has cost us £65m. If you cant be bothered to give a player a bit of patience, go and watch that robot Haaland score 50 tap ins.

Offline didi shamone

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2008 on: Today at 06:49:58 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 06:33:26 am
Think we need a separate I Can't Take It When Constructive Criticism Is Dished Out To Sub-Par Performing Players And Have An Incessant Need to Worship Them Unconditionally Coz I Have A Need To Feel Morally Superior To Other Supporters And Show I'm an El Superfan de Supreme Thread.

Maybe Nunez will come good but right now his start is pretty disappointing for 80 mil, and the signs aren't really pointing towards a 40 goal a season Mane, Salah, or Suarez world class player. Mane, Salah, or Suarez would have buried that chance he had today. Hopefully he'll come good anyway.

Oh and btw weren't you the one a while ago saying we shouldn't be selling and replacing injury prone/non-performing players like Keita, Ox, and Firmino because it is too football manager-y (when I suggested it)? Well that turned out well didn't it with our aging squad, 0 major trophies in the past couple seasons, and our struggles this season.

None of those players ever had a 40 goal season for us ;D.
Offline Wingman

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2009 on: Today at 07:04:17 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 06:33:26 am
Think we need a separate I Can't Take It When Constructive Criticism Is Dished Out To Sub-Par Performing Players And Have An Incessant Need to Worship Them Unconditionally Coz I Have A Need To Feel Morally Superior To Other Supporters And Show I'm an El Superfan de Supreme Thread.

Maybe Nunez will come good but right now his start is pretty disappointing for 80 mil, and the signs aren't really pointing towards a 40 goal a season Mane, Salah, or Suarez world class player. Mane, Salah, or Suarez would have buried that chance he had today. Hopefully he'll come good anyway.

Oh and btw weren't you the one a while ago saying we shouldn't be selling and replacing injury prone/non-performing players like Keita, Ox, and Firmino because it is too football manager-y (when I suggested it)? Well that turned out well didn't it with our aging squad, 0 major trophies in the past couple seasons, and our struggles this season. 

Where does one start with this? Has anyone posted the Fabio Aurelio what is this sh*t gif yet?
Offline Sharado

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2010 on: Today at 07:38:08 am »
Looked good I thought. Snatched at a decent chance but caused them problems. Feels to me like he's more of an ox/fab/robbo and we will probably see the best of him after the world cup.
Offline JRed

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2011 on: Today at 07:45:17 am »
The chance he had was not easy as it was slightly behind him. Apart from that he did well , hes a striker and as such would benefit from the team creating chances for him which isnt really happening much yet, hes trying to do everything himself. He will be a fine player when he and the team get used to each other.
Online RedKenWah

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2012 on: Today at 07:45:56 am »
He needs a bit of time to adapt. I think the problem we have with him is that we just need to figure out the best way to use him.
Might also be the language barrier as well, once hes more settled then things will click in place for him.
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2013 on: Today at 07:55:28 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 06:33:26 am
Think we need a separate I Can't Take It When Constructive Criticism Is Dished Out To Sub-Par Performing Players And Have An Incessant Need to Worship Them Unconditionally Coz I Have A Need To Feel Morally Superior To Other Supporters And Show I'm an El Superfan de Supreme Thread.

Maybe Nunez will come good but right now his start is pretty disappointing for 80 mil, and the signs aren't really pointing towards a 40 goal a season Mane, Salah, or Suarez world class player. Mane, Salah, or Suarez would have buried that chance he had today. Hopefully he'll come good anyway.

Oh and btw weren't you the one a while ago saying we shouldn't be selling and replacing injury prone/non-performing players like Keita, Ox, and Firmino because it is too football manager-y (when I suggested it)? Well that turned out well didn't it with our aging squad, 0 major trophies in the past couple seasons, and our struggles this season.

I mean theres a lot of shit in this post as pointed out by others - but what?

In the last four seasons we've won every trophy going bar the Europa League because we're not shit enough to get in it! (Yet!)  :o
Offline liverbloke

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2014 on: Today at 08:00:19 am »
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 07:45:56 am
He needs a bit of time to adapt. I think the problem we have with him is that we just need to figure out the best way to use him.
Might also be the language barrier as well, once hes more settled then things will click in place for him.

yep he needs more time but the 'language barrier' thing is nothing to worry about

we all play football - or know how it's played - and you don't need language to shout 'here' or 'now' and you don't need language to be in the right place for a ball or to take on a defender or beat a keeper
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2015 on: Today at 08:17:23 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 06:49:58 am
None of those players ever had a 40 goal season for us ;D.
Just came in to pick up my pedantry award - Mo got 43 goals in 2017/18.
Offline RedG13

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2016 on: Today at 08:18:36 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:00:19 am
yep he needs more time but the 'language barrier' thing is nothing to worry about

we all play football - or know how it's played - and you don't need language to shout 'here' or 'now' and you don't need language to be in the right place for a ball or to take on a defender or beat a keeper
Also Dont think the Language Barrier a big issue at Liverpool where there Multiple Spanish and Portuguese  speaking players. Along with coaches who speak Portuguese too.
He is still adapting to the team also. He been pretty good in what he shown so far but still going to take sometime
Offline didi shamone

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2017 on: Today at 08:25:07 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:17:23 am
Just came in to pick up my pedantry award - Mo got 43 goals in 2017/18.

Damn, thought it was just shy of it. Suarez broke the 50 mark for Barca once. But 40 goal seasons are incredibly rare. Mane never hit 30.
Online NarutoReds

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2018 on: Today at 08:40:19 am »
I thought he did well last night, just not 100% blended in but he will soon.

His movement that I liked last night was creating immediate separation between the defenders.

It's freeing up Diaz (almost resulted in goal). I loved seeing that.

Please be patient with him, otherwise it's better go bend your head and smell your own hairy balls rather than saying negative things about our own players after a quite good performance.

Offline the_red_pill

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2019 on: Today at 09:04:56 am »
He's going to take a while to bed in, but we need to up our creativity and midfield play to get the best of him. We're not stocked with pure creative midfielders as the likes of the now, "traditional" sides such as Arsenal, City and the likes are since that's not how we fashion our chances, so we'll have to make do, but at least down the sides, we need to really get into the game or we're going to be out before long.

Tsimikas/Robbo, TAA, Mo, Diaz etc.. needs to get used to him and he needs to get used to how they play.
We've changed the focal point of our attack, so a lot of the attacking mechanics need to be adjusted.

I'm all for evolution though.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2020 on: Today at 09:08:48 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:36:59 am
Looks like hes lined up to be the new scapegoat when Naby leaves.

Curtis Jones will be relieved then.
Offline Adam_LFC

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2021 on: Today at 09:09:51 am »
He needs a run of games before any judgement. He is consistently getting into good positions, but just hasn't been able to finish things off. It will come.
Offline -Willo-

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2022 on: Today at 09:11:37 am »
The eye test gives off bad vibes, you can just tell when someone is good after 10 mins to be honest, his technique to play at this level uptop is questionable...

Night and day between him and Diogo uptop, I would not trust Darwin to be able to play in tight intricate spaces.

Yes I am aware its early, but you don't develop technique in a few weeks when you are already 23.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2023 on: Today at 09:12:25 am »
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Today at 09:09:51 am
He needs a run of games before any judgement. He is consistently getting into good positions, but just hasn't been able to finish things off. It will come.

And that's the most important thing for him, so he'll be snatching at things for a while yet! Lad needs a nice easy game to blam a couple in
Online JackWard33

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2024 on: Today at 09:19:19 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:11:37 am
The eye test gives off bad vibes, you can just tell when someone is good after 10 mins to be honest, his technique to play at this level uptop is questionable...

Night and day between him and Diogo uptop, I would not trust Darwin to be able to play in tight intricate spaces.

Yes I am aware its early, but you don't develop technique in a few weeks when you are already 23.

Youre using eye test here to mean tbe asthetic and technical ability of the player I presume?
When with a forward your eye should be trying to see what their movement is like and how often they get in dangerous positions and get shots off. First touch is way less important, people have been making this mistake with Jota for his entire time here

Technique is not an end to itself with footballers - its not the keepy uppies contest - technique only matters in service of output
Nunez is a scruffy footballer no question but its not an aesthetics competition.
And I dont know how effective hes going to be for us and how hell fit but he has a great shot at being top level because his movement is so good/quick and he gets so many shots off
Offline plura

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2025 on: Today at 09:34:02 am »
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Today at 09:09:51 am
He needs a run of games before any judgement. He is consistently getting into good positions, but just hasn't been able to finish things off. It will come.

Exactly. Even when coming in late at a game when the opponent is mostly focused on just defending so his main qualities of running behind the lines is available at all he still managed to produce some good stuff and got in positions to score 1-2 goals perhaps and 1 assist.
That's the thing with Nunez that really stands out, he looks like he could score 2-5 goals per game. Problem at the moment is that he's not so far (with some very limited number of games) been able to convert that many.

So with enough time he'll probably convert maybe a third or half of his chanced, that means up to 0.5-2.5/3 goals per game if so.
Online El Lobo

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2026 on: Today at 09:36:54 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:32:36 pm
What are you on about ffs. Had Matip (thank god he did) not scored it wouldve been the only talking point. Its a valid criticism of his, hes here to score goals and he had a golden opportunity to do so. As I mentioned, I am here to support the club and its well-being so forgive me to be a little worried about his performance in front of goal.

To be fair to him, hes done well after that missed chance and I hope theres plenty more to come from him.

I think he's on about you slating him whenever the opportunity arises and then going '...oh but really hope he does well, honestly'.

Was he the only player to miss a good chance yesterday....? He came on and looked particularly dangerous, very unlucky not to create a goal for Luis, did well to set up a good chance for Matip/Virg which we then fluffed, missed a good chance but if we're slaughtering players for missing good chances then my word. Considering how good and dominant Virg is in the air, do you not think he maybe should have done better with the numerous free headers he had on goal about six yards out?

He's played 259 minutes for us, two goals and an assist. It really is horrible how quickly people turn on players nowadays.
Offline Sharado

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2027 on: Today at 09:37:39 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:11:37 am
The eye test gives off bad vibes, you can just tell when someone is good after 10 mins to be honest, his technique to play at this level uptop is questionable...


Nah, sorry that's nonsense. Loads of people burst onto the scene and do fuck all. Loads of people, including in the recent past of this football club, start a bit slow an come good. Just not having that at all.
Online Schmidt

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2028 on: Today at 09:40:55 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:36:54 am
He's played 259 minutes for us, two goals and an assist. It really is horrible how quickly people turn on players nowadays.

It's only certain players that people decide it's easy to turn on; Nunez, Jones, Trent seem to get the worst of it, there's a bit of overlap there with the players that pundits tend to slaughter the most too which isn't a coincidence imo. It's like people are anticipating the backlash against certain players if they don't perform perfectly and let that get to them.
Online Flaccid Bobby Fowler

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2029 on: Today at 09:41:24 am »
The chance he had wasn't as easy as being made out. The ball had barley any space to roll before it got to him and he couldn't adjust his feet in time, looked like it got to him too quickly and maybe just a fraction behind him and he failed to adjust properly. We've seen Mo miss buckets of those chances. He is forever making super runs into the channels - like what he did against us on the left hand side. His second chance would have been a savage goal but for an excellent save by the keeper.

He will only get better and I'm more than happy having a player of his quality for the bench for now as it makes us even stronger. One other thing I've noticed, When he plays, Salah stays way wide. He was central and coming inside before he came on and when he came on he was on the touchline so its a very clear tactic/instruction - probably to draw defenders over to mo to leave space for Darwin to run into but its not quite working yet.

Final note - Henry had 0 goals in his first 8/9 games for Arsenal. Crouch went four months (19 games) without a goal.
Online El Lobo

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2030 on: Today at 10:00:37 am »
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Today at 09:41:24 am
Final note - Henry had 0 goals in his first 8/9 games for Arsenal.

There's so many. Even for us, Fab played about fifteen minutes until the end of October (and not because he was injured) when he first arrived. We're a bit spoilt because before Nunez the previous four first choice attackers we signed were Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. As with a lot of things at our club that people whinge about, they've become accustomed to spectacular success and when that doesn't happen they absolutely launch at it with pure fury. Drogba wasn't any great shakes when he joined Chelsea but they had the players around him to take advantage of how much of a pest he was, ours at the moment aren't really doing the same. Plus....he's really not getting much luck. He was inches away from a winner in the derby, he was inches away from doing the same last night.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2031 on: Today at 10:16:14 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 06:49:58 am
None of those players ever had a 40 goal season for us ;D.
Salah scored 40 odd goals in his first season.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2032 on: Today at 10:28:45 am »
Lets not worry about when and where hell play. Its good to have 5 genuinely decent forward options now and loads of variety. We can ease him in. Were not obliged to play him week in week out just because of his fee. Hes hooefullynhere for the long term and if it takes him half a season or so to bed in then so be it. We should be able to share the goals out equally.

Thankfully its not like buying Torres (as great as he was) and then having to rely on Voronin or Ngog if he wasnt fit.
Online anandg_lfc

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2033 on: Today at 10:38:21 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:00:37 am
There's so many. Even for us, Fab played about fifteen minutes until the end of October (and not because he was injured) when he first arrived. We're a bit spoilt because before Nunez the previous four first choice attackers we signed were Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. As with a lot of things at our club that people whinge about, they've become accustomed to spectacular success and when that doesn't happen they absolutely launch at it with pure fury. Drogba wasn't any great shakes when he joined Chelsea but they had the players around him to take advantage of how much of a pest he was, ours at the moment aren't really doing the same. Plus....he's really not getting much luck. He was inches away from a winner in the derby, he was inches away from doing the same last night.

Both Jota and diaz were used as subs during the initial few months and got starts only later. Darwin will get the hang of things and start banging them in.
