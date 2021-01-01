« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 159148 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:14:10 pm
Did really well i thought when he came on. Don't understand all the negative comments towards him to be honest.

Looks like hes lined up to be the new scapegoat when Naby leaves. 
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Why is there over 2 pages of analysis of a player who came on for half an hour and has yet to get his feet under the table? Making judgements right now is utter nonsense. In a team struggling for form, and a player who has had a disjointed start due to being suspended, its nonsense to judge him right now. Many of you are going to look like absolute bells in a few months time.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Not arsed if he comes off the bench right now. Klopp did it was Fabinho, Ox etc. It's something that he does until he thinks the player fits. Also if he's playing on the left wing right now that's fine as he was doing that for Benfica. Getting sent off against Palace put a dent in his progress more than Klopp not starting him
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I've been worried about his performances thus far but how is anyone complaining about him after that cameo? The interplay between him Mo and Firmino for the chance was excellent, he leaves the ball for Mo and makes a run off him creating the shot. He makes a clever run to create that chance for Diaz too . He was also in good positions and ignored by teammates a couple of times from memory. It might just be me but I thought that was more encouraging than any of his competitive performances for us so far.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I realise this lad is very raw, but I find it hard to be too critical of him when he's largely being fed crap being asked to spin it into magic.

As soon as we started playing shorter passes with and showing a bit of guile in the midfield he found space and got shots away. When we slammed hopeful balls near him nothing really stuck.

Dunno why we're asking him to play like someone he's not and then being disappointed when he plays like the player he we signed.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Nunez is going to be fine. He is not quite ready and he needs time  just like Andy Robertson and Fabinho before him. I would put him on the bench behind Diogo and Bobby at least until after the World Cup
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:24:02 am
Looked good, almost assisted Diaz and there was a moment when he played the ball on that just needed a runner playing off him to go in for goal, but alas there wasn't on that occasion.

Satisfactory night for him.

Think we need a separate My Mates Take The Piss About Darwin's Price Tag And I Can't Take It Cos I'm A Fanny Thread
Think we need a separate I Can't Take It When Constructive Criticism Is Dished Out To Sub-Par Performing Players And Have An Incessant Need to Worship Them Unconditionally Coz I Have A Need To Feel Morally Superior To Other Supporters And Show I'm an El Superfan de Supreme Thread.

Maybe Nunez will come good but right now his start is pretty disappointing for 80 mil, and the signs aren't really pointing towards a 40 goal a season Mane, Salah, or Suarez world class player. Mane, Salah, or Suarez would have buried that chance he had today. Hopefully he'll come good anyway.

Oh and btw weren't you the one a while ago saying we shouldn't be selling and replacing injury prone/non-performing players like Keita, Ox, and Firmino because it is too football manager-y (when I suggested it)? Well that turned out well didn't it with our aging squad, 0 major trophies in the past couple seasons, and our struggles this season. 
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 06:33:26 am
Think we need a separate I Can't Take It When Constructive Criticism Is Dished Out To Sub-Par Performing Players And Have An Incessant Need to Worship Them Unconditionally Coz I Have A Need To Feel Morally Superior To Other Supporters And Show I'm an El Superfan de Supreme Thread.

Maybe Nunez will come good but right now his start is pretty disappointing for 80 mil, and the signs aren't really pointing towards a 40 goal a season Mane, Salah, or Suarez world class player. Mane, Salah, or Suarez would have buried that chance he had today. Hopefully he'll come good anyway.

Oh and btw weren't you the one a while ago saying we shouldn't be selling and replacing injury prone/non-performing players like Keita, Ox, and Firmino because it is too football manager-y (when I suggested it)? Well that turned out well didn't it with our aging squad, 0 major trophies in the past couple seasons, and our struggles this season.

Mane and Salah missed/miss chances left right and center :lmao

But thats what good players do, get into the positions over and over again.

And he has cost us £65m. If you cant be bothered to give a player a bit of patience, go and watch that robot Haaland score 50 tap ins.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 06:33:26 am
Think we need a separate I Can't Take It When Constructive Criticism Is Dished Out To Sub-Par Performing Players And Have An Incessant Need to Worship Them Unconditionally Coz I Have A Need To Feel Morally Superior To Other Supporters And Show I'm an El Superfan de Supreme Thread.

Maybe Nunez will come good but right now his start is pretty disappointing for 80 mil, and the signs aren't really pointing towards a 40 goal a season Mane, Salah, or Suarez world class player. Mane, Salah, or Suarez would have buried that chance he had today. Hopefully he'll come good anyway.

Oh and btw weren't you the one a while ago saying we shouldn't be selling and replacing injury prone/non-performing players like Keita, Ox, and Firmino because it is too football manager-y (when I suggested it)? Well that turned out well didn't it with our aging squad, 0 major trophies in the past couple seasons, and our struggles this season.

None of those players ever had a 40 goal season for us ;D.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 06:33:26 am
Think we need a separate I Can't Take It When Constructive Criticism Is Dished Out To Sub-Par Performing Players And Have An Incessant Need to Worship Them Unconditionally Coz I Have A Need To Feel Morally Superior To Other Supporters And Show I'm an El Superfan de Supreme Thread.

Maybe Nunez will come good but right now his start is pretty disappointing for 80 mil, and the signs aren't really pointing towards a 40 goal a season Mane, Salah, or Suarez world class player. Mane, Salah, or Suarez would have buried that chance he had today. Hopefully he'll come good anyway.

Oh and btw weren't you the one a while ago saying we shouldn't be selling and replacing injury prone/non-performing players like Keita, Ox, and Firmino because it is too football manager-y (when I suggested it)? Well that turned out well didn't it with our aging squad, 0 major trophies in the past couple seasons, and our struggles this season. 

Where does one start with this? Has anyone posted the Fabio Aurelio what is this sh*t gif yet?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Looked good I thought. Snatched at a decent chance but caused them problems. Feels to me like he's more of an ox/fab/robbo and we will probably see the best of him after the world cup.
