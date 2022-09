That's because he's a Liverpool player. And Liverpool players are always measured up against other clubs players. Look at Trent, Alisson and Virg to name a few. There's an obsession with us and our players.



Well, no, not really. It's because we are the only team that have been able to compete with Man City for the last few years, so it's an obvious reference point. Not a fair one, perhaps, but an obvious one. Both clubs have spent substantial sums on young strikers, the comparison was always going to happen. Nunez is behind Haaland in terms of development, for sure, we're in a rut at present, and Nunez was banned for three matches. When he gets up to speed in a functioning team, then we'll see where he's at. We certainly could do with a powerful striker to take it to the groks of the league.