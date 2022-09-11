« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 11, 2022, 10:24:56 am
Quote from: Al 666 on September 11, 2022, 01:32:44 am
When I was a kid the best we got was a Littlewoods catalogue.

I wish we had a Zahini catalogue. The one that lets you order whatever striker you want.

Was that the catalogue that conveniently fell open on the ladies underwear page?
HeartAndSoul

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 11, 2022, 11:59:17 am
Yeah cant see us going for someone like Richarlison cause firstly his attitude is shite and secondly hes not very good at football.

In regards to to the article, it only seems like the first paragraph seems remotely true but then again it wouldnt take a genius to figure that nunez isnt the greatest in tight spaces or his first touch is rather hit and miss.
Red Berry

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 11, 2022, 12:10:25 pm
Am I reading this right? Maybe I'm being a bit slow today?

Are people treating an article which states Everton's-now-Spurs' Richarlison was being touted as a potential option for LFC as credible? The smoke bomb lobber himself? :o

Logged
Bread

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 11, 2022, 12:12:35 pm
Ignoring the fact that, individually, the idea of us being after Lewandowski, Son and Richarlison is laughable, those 3 players share very little in common. A scattergun approach that goes against every transfer policy Liverpool have implemented in the last 5 years.
KirkVanHouten

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 11, 2022, 01:28:46 pm
That article is somewhat true in that he's a departure from our usual strategy. He's more technically limited than Mane, Salah, Jota and Diaz when we bought them and much costlier. Whether the coaches were alarmed who knows, I'd be very surprised if a Spanish journo had access to that info. I know that I've been pretty surprised at how poor his touch and skills are so far, that could be down to confidence but if he's banging in goals I won't really care that much.
killer-heels

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 11, 2022, 01:37:35 pm
What do we reckon these decision making tests were? We took him to a Pizza place and he chose a Hawaiian? That would certainly make him a wrong’un.
Classycara

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 11, 2022, 04:33:20 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on September 11, 2022, 12:10:25 pm
Am I reading this right? Maybe I'm being a bit slow today?

Are people treating an article which states Everton's-now-Spurs' Richarlison was being touted as a potential option for LFC as credible? The smoke bomb lobber himself? :o
No you're not reading it right, but you're in good company!
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 11, 2022, 04:58:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on September 11, 2022, 01:37:35 pm
What do we reckon these decision making tests were? We took him to a Pizza place and he chose a Hawaiian? That would certainly make him a wrongun.

I recall some machine while Klopp was at Dortmund where you stood in the middle and the ball was shot at you from various angles, heights, speed, hope they brought it / upgraded version to Liverpool, looked cool....Will check for the dortmund vid

edit: The Footbonaut

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WhAyX81zP2M
Classycara

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 11, 2022, 05:04:46 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on September 11, 2022, 04:58:50 pm
I recall some machine while Klopp was at Dortmund where you stood in the middle and the ball was shot at you from various angles, heights, speed, hope they brought it / upgraded version to Liverpool, looked cool....Will check for the dortmund vid

I remember that, think it was Mario Gotze

This isn't it, but found the machine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMGrNFnz978
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 11, 2022, 05:10:07 pm
Quote from: Classycara on September 11, 2022, 05:04:46 pm
I remember that, think it was Mario Gotze

This isn't it, but found the machine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMGrNFnz978

yep
newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 11, 2022, 07:18:35 pm
I would like him to start and play 90 from here on much as possible so we can get him acclimated and also acclimate to him.
NativityinBlack

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 11, 2022, 09:36:12 pm
For all the talk of him being the reason Salah has started playing wide, it's happened with Bobby in the center too. It's tactical and yeah, whoever came up with that needs a serious rethink.

Personally, Darwin is all about confidence in my opinion. He gets into goalscoring position by instinct and hits most shots first time. He needs a couple of goals to get that confidence going and a proper supply of passes. Sort the dysfunction in the team, we have a 30 goal a season striker.

wampa1

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 11, 2022, 09:54:34 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on September 11, 2022, 01:37:35 pm
What do we reckon these decision making tests were? We took him to a Pizza place and he chose a Hawaiian? That would certainly make him a wrongun.
Wordle.
Samie

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 11, 2022, 09:55:20 pm
What a car crash of a thread.  ;D
SinceSixtyFive

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 11, 2022, 10:47:18 pm
Mind boggling this.

The lad has been amazing and will continue to be for Liverpool.

FFS relax. The least of our problems at the minute.
Classycara

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:39:27 am
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on September 11, 2022, 10:47:18 pm
Mind boggling this.

The lad has been amazing and will continue to be for Liverpool.

FFS relax. The least of our problems at the minute.
He's been amazing? :o Come on now

What words have you used to describe our forwards's actual elite performances over the last five years?
Koparoo

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 01:00:28 pm
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on September 11, 2022, 10:47:18 pm
Mind boggling this.

The lad has been amazing and will continue to be for Liverpool.

FFS relax. The least of our problems at the minute.


yep - I agree. Calm down FFS. Don't throw the baby out with the bath-water you tonkers....
rossipersempre

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 01:21:38 pm
Its hardly a stretch to have Zahavi contact Klopp about possible interest (their plan B) in his former son Lewandowski.

That doesnt however legitimise the rest of the made up nonsense.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 03:06:51 pm
Quote from: Classycara on September 11, 2022, 04:33:20 pm
No you're not reading it right, but you're in good company!

Why was he mentioned then?

Zahavi isn't his agent so he wasn't offering him to us, so why is Richarlison mentioned at all
JasonF

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 03:24:16 pm
There's no correct way to read it, it's bullshit. Pure fantasy.
Terry de Niro

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 06:17:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on September 11, 2022, 09:55:20 pm
What a car crash of a thread.  ;D
Typical RAWK thread then?   ;)
afc turkish

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 06:19:44 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:17:04 pm
Typical RAWK thread then?   ;)

Depends, is there an Audi involved?
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 06:22:00 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 06:19:44 pm
Depends, is there an Audi involved?
Audi doodee. Whas happenin' then peeps?
Classycara

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 06:58:39 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:06:51 pm
Why was he mentioned then?

Zahavi isn't his agent so he wasn't offering him to us, so why is Richarlison mentioned at all
Zahavi is only referred to at the end, with regard to Lewandowski

Son and Richarlison have been mentioned as players who the club didn't try to pursue. Obviously Richarlison had a move go through (for less money), and Son had been linked to a number of clubs too (including Madrid - perhaps they were quoted a fee under however much Nunez cost, since he's 30). Not sure why it's got so many so worked up ;D
number 168

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 07:08:53 pm
"Not sure why it's got so many so worked up". I guess lot of people who follow or say they support our club don't have an understanding of what actually makes our club what it is, probably have never been to Anfield much if at all. Thus crap and made up stories probably carry weight and gain traction, are treated as worthy and believable. All it takes is for Marca or AS to float a ridiculous 'exclusive' and either expectation goes through the roof or blood starts boiling.
Classycara

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 07:16:58 pm
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 07:08:53 pm
"Not sure why it's got so many so worked up". I guess lot of people who follow or say they support our club don't have an understanding of what actually makes our club what it is, probably have never been to Anfield much if at all. Thus crap and made up stories probably carry weight and gain traction, are treated as worthy and believable. All it takes is for Marca or AS to float a ridiculous 'exclusive' and either expectation goes through the roof or blood starts boiling.

We're a huge club with internationally renowned players and manager, of course we have attention thrown our way pretty constantly. I'd have thought it would be water off a ducks back for most of us, but some people are really ready to get worked up by irrelevant optics.

Quite an amazing overreactive use of the 'you probably don't get the club' though, over an explanation of a misunderstood translated sentence that's not even infinitesimally important or relevant.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 07:22:35 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 06:58:39 pm
Zahavi is only referred to at the end, with regard to Lewandowski

Son and Richarlison have been mentioned as players who the club didn't try to pursue. Obviously Richarlison had a move go through (for less money), and Son had been linked to a number of clubs too (including Madrid - perhaps they were quoted a fee under however much Nunez cost, since he's 30). Not sure why it's got so many so worked up ;D

I mean it's a pretty shit article to mention Richarlison or Son given that those moved would never happen. It's either the writer just picking hypothetical names out a hat or they are legitmately stating we had interest.

Either way it really clouds the legitimacy of the articles claims about how Liverpool officials see Nunez, if they are stating (either as the author's view of an alternative or as legitimate targets we had) Richarlison was an option. It shows a critical misunderstanding of the Liverpool as a club.

So people got worked up because other people are giving credence to an article which is so obviously bollocks.

It's not getting worked up at the article, it's people reading it and going "Oh maybe Nunez is unintelligent and Klopp went against the usual transfer ethos. See they spoke to a Liverpool official" while in the same breath this article is saying Richarlison was an option.

People should ignore it, but some people took it seriously. That's why people like me are annoyed, at those people listening to it
number 168

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 07:28:41 pm
"Quite an amazing overreactive use of the 'you probably don't get the club' though, over an explanation of a misunderstood translated sentence that's not even infinitesimally important or relevant".

I was attempting to offer one possibilty as to why people on forums and social media get so excited and 'vocal' over clearly untrue or hugely exaggerated stories. I am sure there are other explanations.
Classycara

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 07:31:19 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:22:35 pm
PeoSo people got worked up because other people are giving credence to an article which is so obviously bollocks
Thing that's funny seeing people get worked up over it though, is it's just an irrelevance in the article - and is useless in determining the accuracy of the source in what the article is claiming (RE: unimpressive technical results).

That guy has done LFC articles before quoting 'agents in regular contact with the club'. It could be that the whole lot is true, it could be that none of it is. It could simultaneously be true an agent has told him this, and they all believe it, but that someone at the club has pulled their leg. Could be someone at the club overheard commenting on one of his poor touches, and it being blown out of proportion.

Honestly shocked it matters to some people so much that they're getting worked up hearing about it. It's just a bit of critical appraising of a source out loud.

Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 07:28:41 pm
I was attempting to offer one possibilty as to why people on forums and social media get so excited and 'vocal' over clearly untrue or hugely exaggerated stories. I am sure there are other explanations.
In that case sorry mate, misunderstood - thought it was being suggested of me because I was commenting on a random irrelevant article during a lull between games!
Gerry Attrick

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 07:47:06 pm
It could well be totally made up but strange for them to do so since hes not Spanish, its not an English paper and we dont really have any relevance to any Spanish team at the minute.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 08:32:57 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:47:06 pm
It could well be totally made up but strange for them to do so since hes not Spanish, its not an English paper and we dont really have any relevance to any Spanish team at the minute.
There is a uruguayan version so they have sources there but the article is crap.
Saus76

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:25:23 pm
What is mind boggling is that there is even a discussion in place regarding thia lad. He's barely through the door for fucks sake.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:52:08 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:32:57 pm
There is a uruguayan version so they have sources there but the article is crap.

I suspect some bits of it may well be true. It doesnt take 20/20 vision to see Nunez does have exceptionally poor technique for a play at our level. Maybe the worst weve signed under Klopp. He could still help by scoring a lot but I could certainly believe that. The rest is probably fictional to pad out the article.
