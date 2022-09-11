Zahavi is only referred to at the end, with regard to Lewandowski



Son and Richarlison have been mentioned as players who the club didn't try to pursue. Obviously Richarlison had a move go through (for less money), and Son had been linked to a number of clubs too (including Madrid - perhaps they were quoted a fee under however much Nunez cost, since he's 30). Not sure why it's got so many so worked up



I mean it's a pretty shit article to mention Richarlison or Son given that those moved would never happen. It's either the writer just picking hypothetical names out a hat or they are legitmately stating we had interest.Either way it really clouds the legitimacy of the articles claims about how Liverpool officials see Nunez, if they are stating (either as the author's view of an alternative or as legitimate targets we had) Richarlison was an option. It shows a critical misunderstanding of the Liverpool as a club.So people got worked up because other people are giving credence to an article which is so obviously bollocks.It's not getting worked up at the article, it's people reading it and going "Oh maybe Nunez is unintelligent and Klopp went against the usual transfer ethos. See they spoke to a Liverpool official" while in the same breath this article is saying Richarlison was an option.People should ignore it, but some people took it seriously. That's why people like me are annoyed, at those people listening to it