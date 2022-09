That article is somewhat true in that he's a departure from our usual strategy. He's more technically limited than Mane, Salah, Jota and Diaz when we bought them and much costlier. Whether the coaches were alarmed who knows, I'd be very surprised if a Spanish journo had access to that info. I know that I've been pretty surprised at how poor his touch and skills are so far, that could be down to confidence but if he's banging in goals I won't really care that much.