Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 5, 2022, 01:08:18 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on September  5, 2022, 12:03:56 pm
Nunez 'expected goals and assists per 90' so far is 1.47. Haaland for comparison is 1.34

Yep. Even the most critical of viewers will see that Darwin is almost always in a goalscoring position as soon as a ball is crossed / passed to him. His xG alone will take him to 30 goals a season, given how many chances we create. We just need to sort out his supply line.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 5, 2022, 01:11:09 pm
Quote from: NativityinBlack on September  5, 2022, 01:08:18 pm
Yep. Even the most critical of viewers will see that Darwin is almost always in a goalscoring position as soon as a ball is crossed / passed to him. His xG alone will take him to 30 goals a season, given how many chances we create. We just need to sort out his supply line.

Surely his expected goals is as a result of the supply line no? Isn't it calculated based on chances he had or is it based on positions he takes up
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 5, 2022, 01:19:27 pm
Quote from: -Willo- on September  5, 2022, 01:11:09 pm
Surely his expected goals is as a result of the supply line no? Isn't it calculated based on chances he had or is it based on positions he takes up

Probability that a shot taken would result in a goal. Which includes variables like quality of shot, positioning and angle to shoot from.

It's actually insane that he has such a high xG, considering we've been punting balls on his head as crosses most times. Better the chances created for him and we have an absolute goalscoring machine.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 5, 2022, 01:19:37 pm
Quote from: -Willo- on September  5, 2022, 01:11:09 pm
Surely his expected goals is as a result of the supply line no? Isn't it calculated based on chances he had or is it based on positions he takes up

xG is based purely on shots taken.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 5, 2022, 01:54:39 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on September  5, 2022, 12:03:56 pm
Were we always like this with new signings? Like when we signed Stan Collymore and he didn't start amazingly were we slating him for being raw, waste of money, wish we'd signed someone else....? (I know in hindsight they're all correct like)

Nunez 'expected goals and assists per 90' so far is 1.47. Haaland for comparison is 1.34, Harry Kane 0.8, Gabriel Jesus 0.76, Mo 0.72, Bobby 0.71. Considering he's been in and out, on the bench, in a bit of a muddled team....thats insane.

Interesting. The Nunez project is a very interesting one, he's got so many areas that you'd want from a striker but still he's very young and inexperienced. I have no idea if you could also say he's a bit more sensitive to what is happening around him and Liverpool at the moment compared to Haaland, which is affecting his confidence. Or if Haaland is just in a good momentum and form.

Either way there's a lot more to Nunez game compared to Haalands. No matter what fee we paid for him, Nunez is only 23 years and there is so much to come for him.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 5, 2022, 02:07:46 pm
It's impossible to write him off at this stage. The team as a whole doesn't look great, and it's not an easy situation for him to be in, but even then he's still shown promise. He'll score loads for us once the team steps it up.

The team has been guilty of forcing it a bit with Darwin. The long balls and crossing early in situations when we'd usually be more patient aren't what we signed him for. We should be playing our natural game and allowing Darwin to profit from the chances we make, similar to City have been doing with Haaland.

For what it's worth, I think Bobby should be starting because he's been excellent recently.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 5, 2022, 02:14:57 pm
Many people dismissed the other Darwin as well, at the start. It's our job to be the Thomas H Huxley for him
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 5, 2022, 02:59:26 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on September  5, 2022, 02:07:46 pm
It's impossible to write him off at this stage. The team as a whole doesn't look great, and it's not an easy situation for him to be in, but even then he's still shown promise. He'll score loads for us once the team steps it up.

The team has been guilty of forcing it a bit with Darwin. The long balls and crossing early in situations when we'd usually be more patient aren't what we signed him for. We should be playing our natural game and allowing Darwin to profit from the chances we make, similar to City have been doing with Haaland.

For what it's worth, I think Bobby should be starting because he's been excellent recently.
I agree, he was fantastic against Everton. The fact that teams drop back due to Darwin's pace creates a lot of space for Bobby.  Him dropping deep is not as effective when he's a lone striker because there's a gap up top. Before his introduction, I thought our formation was a bit flat with huge gaps between our front 3 and our midfield 3.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 5, 2022, 03:11:38 pm
He will score on Wed.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 5, 2022, 03:39:48 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on September  5, 2022, 02:07:46 pm
It's impossible to write him off at this stage. The team as a whole doesn't look great, and it's not an easy situation for him to be in, but even then he's still shown promise. He'll score loads for us once the team steps it up.

The team has been guilty of forcing it a bit with Darwin. The long balls and crossing early in situations when we'd usually be more patient aren't what we signed him for. We should be playing our natural game and allowing Darwin to profit from the chances we make, similar to City have been doing with Haaland.

For what it's worth, I think Bobby should be starting because he's been excellent recently.

With our midfield issues and both Jota and Nunez now back I'd be tempted to play Bobby as a #10 behind Nunez/Jota, the only issue being that we have very few fit midfielders who can play in a deeper two.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 5, 2022, 04:42:02 pm
He'll be fine, I don't doubt it. Still adament that he shouldn't have started the game on Saturday - it was his first game back and too high a profile, it was actually unfair to expect too much. It will probably take him 3-4 months to get used to the system etc. He's looked so much more alive coming off the bench albeit one was the community shield, let's ease him in a bit.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 5, 2022, 05:05:38 pm
Quote from: NativityinBlack on September  5, 2022, 01:08:18 pm
Yep. Even the most critical of viewers will see that Darwin is almost always in a goalscoring position as soon as a ball is crossed / passed to him. His xG alone will take him to 30 goals a season, given how many chances we create. We just need to sort out his supply line.

He was unfortunate to miss Bournemouth. Obviously his own fault but he would have probably got a bagful against them. United away was a more ideal opponent as well than Everton away who were more up for a physical scrap.

I think a lot of reds have got a complex against a certain pro-type of centre forward in the PL era because obviously Carroll and Benteke flopped and Collymore ended up a letdown for a club record fee or Morientes even.

Time will tell with Nunez but he's got the height, pace, strength and finishing ability, and gets in good positions, it just needs to click in our system. Carroll, for example, was slow, immobile, had poor movement and not the best finishing ability either.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 5, 2022, 05:22:21 pm
Quote from: Fromola on September  5, 2022, 05:05:38 pm
He was unfortunate to miss Bournemouth. Obviously his own fault but he would have probably got a bagful against them. United away was a more ideal opponent as well than Everton away who were more up for a physical scrap.

I think a lot of reds have got a complex against a certain pro-type of centre forward in the PL era because obviously Carroll and Benteke flopped and Collymore ended up a letdown for a club record fee or Morientes even.

Time will tell with Nunez but he's got the height, pace, strength and finishing ability, and gets in good positions, it just needs to click in our system. Carroll, for example, was slow, immobile, had poor movement and not the best finishing ability either.

yep all that - and that control and shot that pickfuck tipped onto the woodwork man that was pure class
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 5, 2022, 05:42:47 pm
No idea if hell come good or not (certainly hope so), but its a really tough spot to come into. A team like City builds up an attack through sheer midfield dominance and creativity, its tailor made for a striker to come in and put the icing on the cake. We rely on creativity to be generated by attacking players in the best of times, with the midfield woes its basically 3.5 wide players trying to do everything. Hopefully that will improve with Arthur and some more stability, but we really need a strong midfield to get the most out of him.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 07:02:17 am
Does anyone have an all touch video for him against Everton? Thanks
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 08:02:03 am
Hasnt really had clear cut chances apart from the goals his scored has he? Maybe the one off the post against Palace? Only thing Im worried about is his left foot but apart from that he looks a menace. Hell score goals we just have to create enough chances for him. I think Bobby in a 4231 could get him more  slide rule passes 
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 09:59:14 pm
At what point can I get worried that this lad might not be up the required standard we need?

He looks extremely limited, not sure what exactly he is supposed to be good at.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:00:44 pm
Benfica fleeced us. It was bound to happen after our almost spotless transfer record. And no, Im not blaming him for tonights defeat.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:00:45 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 09:59:14 pm
At what point can I get worried that this lad might not be up the required standard we need?

He looks extremely limited, not sure what exactly he is supposed to be good at.

What exactly did you expect from him when came on with the game lost?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:01:00 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 09:59:14 pm
At what point can I get worried that this lad might not be up the required standard we need?

He looks extremely limited, not sure what exactly he is supposed to be good at.

I don't think it's the night to judge him really. Other than Thiago and Díaz it didn't look like anyone was interested in trying to get another goal after 60 mins.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:01:54 pm
No one really wants to admit it but everyone is thinking it
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:02:24 pm
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 10:00:45 pm
What exactly did you expect from him when came on with the game lost?

Control a football would be a start.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:02:25 pm
Half hour in his legs but I'm starting Jota or Firminio through the middle ahead of him.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:02:38 pm
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 10:01:54 pm
No one really wants to admit it but everyone is thinking it

There's been utter hatred for him on here for weeks so not sure about anyone not wanting to admit it.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:02:46 pm
Not a great footballer. Needs to be scoring goals to justify what he lacks in technical ability.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:03:17 pm
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 10:01:54 pm
No one really wants to admit it but everyone is thinking it

Not everyone. And really only those that were expecting Haaland.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:04:12 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:03:17 pm
Not everyone. And really only those that were expecting Haaland.

Haaland would have looked equally shit getting 30 mins in this team tonight.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:04:39 pm
I feel sorry for the lad as hes walked in to a team that is pretty awful at the moment. The Bournemouth game is the solitary game weve looked like our usual selves, every other game weve looked laboured and lethargic. Those that what some of Citys games youll see Haaland look clumsy and awkward at times but hes brilliant at putting the ball in the back of the net and has the luxury of top quality service. Darwin is by no means the finished article, hes got a lot to work on but we cant judge him on performances like tonight when our entire side barring a couple of names were awful. Hes 7 of so games in to his LFC career and 3 of those he missed due to a ban, hes got a long way to to but we have to be patient with him. We have bigger issues with Salah, Virgil, Fab and the full backs being way off the pace
