I feel sorry for the lad as hes walked in to a team that is pretty awful at the moment. The Bournemouth game is the solitary game weve looked like our usual selves, every other game weve looked laboured and lethargic. Those that what some of Citys games youll see Haaland look clumsy and awkward at times but hes brilliant at putting the ball in the back of the net and has the luxury of top quality service. Darwin is by no means the finished article, hes got a lot to work on but we cant judge him on performances like tonight when our entire side barring a couple of names were awful. Hes 7 of so games in to his LFC career and 3 of those he missed due to a ban, hes got a long way to to but we have to be patient with him. We have bigger issues with Salah, Virgil, Fab and the full backs being way off the pace