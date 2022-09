I feel sorry for the lad as hes walked in to a team that is pretty awful at the moment. The Bournemouth game is the solitary game weve looked like our usual selves, every other game weve looked laboured and lethargic. Those that what some of Citys games youll see Haaland look clumsy and awkward at times but hes brilliant at putting the ball in the back of the net and has the luxury of top quality service. Darwin is by no means the finished article, hes got a lot to work on but we cant judge him on performances like tonight when our entire side barring a couple of names were awful. Hes 7 of so games in to his LFC career and 3 of those he missed due to a ban, hes got a long way to to but we have to be patient with him. We have bigger issues with Salah, Virgil, Fab and the full backs being way off the pace