« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 132302 times)

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,075
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1560 on: Today at 04:20:39 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 04:18:55 pm
If you look at haaland at city, hes not easy on the eye and seems abit clumsy. But his numbers are incredible. Hes more the finished article but Darwins potential is plain to see. It would help if he got decent service. He will soon be banging in the goals no doubt.

Unfortunately the comparisons will come, but you can't look at Haaland and compare him to Nunez, Cities midfield is light years ahead of us and they provide Haaland with literally the best of goal scoring opportunities, whereas our midfield well... don't.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1561 on: Today at 04:20:59 pm »
Of all the things to rightly be concerned by, Nunez isnt one of them for me.

Almost scores a beautiful goal and consistently looks dangerous, which is obviously hard to do when were struggling to get a shot on target.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,555
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1562 on: Today at 04:21:00 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 04:18:55 pm
If you look at haaland at city, hes not easy on the eye and seems abit clumsy. But his numbers are incredible. Hes more the finished article but Darwins potential is plain to see. It would help if he got decent service. He will soon be banging in the goals no doubt.

Plus Haaland speaks perfect English and has a midfield behind him :D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,863
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1563 on: Today at 04:26:25 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 04:12:12 pm
Very raw but potential is obvious.

This is all that's needed to be said.
Logged

Offline jizzspunk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,022
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1564 on: Today at 04:28:16 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 04:08:14 pm
He looks awful to me. Can barely control the ball or strike it with any consistency. Worse than Carrol in that regard, at least. 

And yet the ball always seems to find him in the box and his shot numbers are incredible.


🙄... someone wrote this 🤣🤣🤣
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1565 on: Today at 04:30:00 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 04:28:16 pm
🙄... someone wrote this 🤣🤣🤣
He's not a great footballer when you look at his fundamentals like touch, technique and passing but he's an XG monster.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,434
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1566 on: Today at 04:34:00 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 03:40:16 pm
Carrying our attack at the moment, literally the only one of our front five who's "at it".
Wow. With this and you saying Elliot has never looked a midfielder, I am wondering if you're watching different games to me
Logged

Online PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 04:37:27 pm »
Let's be honest. If he were playing for United we'd be laughing and calling him a donkey right now. Who was the last striker you can remember who scuffed at least one or two shots every game he played? If the guy's link-up play is nonexistent and his technique is sub-par, he better compensates for that by being super clinical. Well, Nunez is not at the moment. Look no further than Haaland who barely touches the ball every game for City but every time he does, he makes it count.

The volley he had today was cool. But how often can he do that? And how often he miskicks the ball or takes a bad touch? 80M for a striker to "get into position", might as well play Jota there. He gets into as many good positions, and also offers far more than Nunez.
Logged

Offline Bob Sacamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,148
  • Alleged Manc and/or Gooner
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1568 on: Today at 04:39:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:30:00 pm
He's not a great footballer when you look at his fundamentals like touch, technique and passing but he's an XG monster.

Right. Im not even sure how that could be disputed at this point.

Though I think youre being kind when you say his fundamentals are not great. For this level they are plainly awful. The question is whether his other attributes can overcome that weakness, and whether it will be a net positive for the attack as a whole.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,610
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 04:40:32 pm »
If his fundamentals were awful he wouldnt have made it as a professional footballer, let alone playing for Liverpool under Klopp.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline NativityinBlack

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1570 on: Today at 04:44:17 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 04:37:27 pm
Who was the last striker you can remember who scuffed at least one or two shots every game he played?

Would you believe me if I said, Mo Salah ?

Darwin will be mint for us. All we needed to do was sort out his supply line. We have not.
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,505
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1571 on: Today at 04:46:09 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 04:34:00 pm
Wow. With this and you saying Elliot has never looked a midfielder, I am wondering if you're watching different games to me

Thought i was posting in the Luis Diaz thread.  :D
Logged

Online PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1572 on: Today at 04:47:18 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 04:44:17 pm
Would you believe me if I said, Mo Salah ?

Darwin will be mint for us. All we needed to do was sort out his supply line. We have not.
No Salah has never been like that. And so has Mane (as someone suggested earlier). They can scuff a shot here and there, but they never consistently do that, and it never looks clumsy like the way Nunez does. Comparing Salah to Nunez in terms of technique is such a joke.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1573 on: Today at 04:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:40:32 pm
If his fundamentals were awful he wouldnt have made it as a professional footballer, let alone playing for Liverpool under Klopp.

Get your point but I know professional footballers personally who didnt have the greatest touch or fundamentals even in comparison to a semi pro player.

Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1574 on: Today at 04:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:48:01 pm
Get your point but I know professional footballers personally who didnt have the greatest touch or fundamentals even in comparison to a semi pro player.

Do you ?  Do you really ?
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,466
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1575 on: Today at 04:49:47 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 04:47:18 pm
No Salah has never been like that. And so has Mane (as someone suggested earlier). They can scuff a shot here and there, but they never consistently do that, and it never looks clumsy like the way Nunez does. Comparing Salah to Nunez in terms of technique is such a joke.

It's not as much of a joke as writing someone off after just two games.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1576 on: Today at 04:49:50 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 04:44:17 pm
Would you believe me if I said, Mo Salah ?

Darwin will be mint for us. All we needed to do was sort out his supply line. We have not.

You say that like hes been clinical when the opportunities have come. He hasnt.



Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,610
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1577 on: Today at 04:50:16 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 04:44:17 pm
Would you believe me if I said, Mo Salah ?

Darwin will be mint for us. All we needed to do was sort out his supply line. We have not.
Against Bournemouth Salah scuffed an open goal and skied one over the bar, shit happens.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline NativityinBlack

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1578 on: Today at 04:50:29 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 04:47:18 pm
No Salah has never been like that. And so has Mane (as someone suggested earlier). They can scuff a shot here and there, but they never consistently do that, and it never looks clumsy like the way Nunez does. Comparing Salah to Nunez in terms of technique is such a joke.

We aren't talking about technique. You said, who scuffs shots like that, Salah and almost any attacker does. Difference is before this season, Salah used to get 10 chances a game and scored 1 or 2. Now he (and Darwin) are getting at the max, 5 chances to score.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,565
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1579 on: Today at 04:52:11 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:21:00 pm
Plus Haaland speaks perfect English and has a midfield behind him :D
He's got a stunning girlfriend as well. He goes skying in the Alps on holidays and helps out in soup kitchens, hospitals and the like. A Harvard alumnus and all-round nice guy. Has a fleet of supercars in a special garage in Dubai...
Women wanna be with him and men want to be him.

People say his farts smell like Musk in a summer breeze!
« Last Edit: Today at 04:53:44 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline NativityinBlack

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1580 on: Today at 04:52:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:49:50 pm
You say that like hes been clinical when the opportunities have come. He hasnt.

Again, he needs consistent passes while being in goal scoring positions. His xG stats are through the roof, which means he is elite positionally.. Increase the number of chances he gets, increase his goals.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,555
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1581 on: Today at 04:53:01 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 04:52:11 pm
He's got a stunning girlfriend as well. He goes skying in the Alps on holidays and helps out in soup kitchens, hospitals and the like. A Harvard alumnus and all-round nice guy. Has a fleet of supercars in a special garage in Dubai...
Women wanna be with him and men want to be him.

People say his farts smell like Musk!

Elon?
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,565
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1582 on: Today at 04:54:25 pm »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1583 on: Today at 05:01:45 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 04:52:47 pm
Again, he needs consistent passes while being in goal scoring positions. His xG stats are through the roof, which means he is elite positionally.. Increase the number of chances he gets, increase his goals.

So the more chances he gets, the more he will score. Brilliant

If his xG stats are high like you say doesnt that suggest he is getting the ball in goalscoring opportunities already?

Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1584 on: Today at 05:01:48 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:20:39 pm
Unfortunately the comparisons will come, but you can't look at Haaland and compare him to Nunez, Cities midfield is light years ahead of us and they provide Haaland with literally the best of goal scoring opportunities, whereas our midfield well... don't.


If you put Darwin in that city team, I can only imagine the type of numbers hed get. As seen with Haaland. Once he settles into the team and the team actually play to his strengths he will show us just why we bought him. I remember watching him for benfica against us in both legs and I was thinking what a player!
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1585 on: Today at 05:04:19 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 05:01:48 pm

If you put Darwin in that city team, I can only imagine the type of numbers hed get. As seen with Haaland. Once he settles into the team and the team actually play to his strengths he will show us just why we bought him. I remember watching him for benfica against us in both legs and I was thinking what a player!

Hopefully this doesnt involve Salah playing wide
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1586 on: Today at 05:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:40:32 pm
If his fundamentals were awful he wouldnt have made it as a professional footballer, let alone playing for Liverpool under Klopp.
I said he isn't a "great" footbaler. I never said he was "awful". Nice strawman argument :)
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,197
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1587 on: Today at 05:06:58 pm »
At City, Haaland just sits on the last man while they pass it around the box, and either waits for it to fall kindly for him, or for de Bruyne/Silva/Gundogan to slide it through a gap. Nunez would score for fun there too. We lack the quality in midfield to do that. Our reaction to having a striker has been to just lump it in the box and cross early. Imagine if City switch up their style in a similar way?
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,610
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1588 on: Today at 05:07:37 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:06:10 pm
I said he isn't a "great" footbaler. I never said he was "awful". Nice strawman argument :)
I didnt even reply to your message so dont know what youre on about.

Nice non-existent argument   ;)
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1589 on: Today at 05:08:54 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 04:50:29 pm
We aren't talking about technique. You said, who scuffs shots like that, Salah and almost any attacker does. Difference is before this season, Salah used to get 10 chances a game and scored 1 or 2. Now he (and Darwin) are getting at the max, 5 chances to score.
Lmao when did Salah get 10 chances per game. Also it's worth saying that he also created chances by himself or for others. You're making it like Salah is a poacher who only hangs in the box waiting for tap-ins.

Nunez has nothing to his game to offer except for "getting into position" though. So even if he only has 5 chances compared to Salah's 10 (which is not true btw), he has to make it count. Otherwise what's the value in him?
Logged

Online y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,096
  • * * * * *
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1590 on: Today at 05:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:06:58 pm
At City, Haaland just sits on the last man while they pass it around the box, and either waits for it to fall kindly for him, or for de Bruyne/Silva/Gundogan to slide it through a gap. Nunez would score for fun there too. We lack the quality in midfield to do that. Our reaction to having a striker has been to just lump it in the box and cross early. Imagine if City switch up their style in a similar way?

We were doing this a worrying amount last season before Nunez's arrival.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1591 on: Today at 05:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:06:58 pm
At City, Haaland just sits on the last man while they pass it around the box, and either waits for it to fall kindly for him, or for de Bruyne/Silva/Gundogan to slide it through a gap. Nunez would score for fun there too. We lack the quality in midfield to do that. Our reaction to having a striker has been to just lump it in the box and cross early. Imagine if City switch up their style in a similar way?

We dont have a De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva or a Foden who can play perfect balls into Nunez for fun. We simply dont have that, so we resort to blindly crossing it into the box. Definitely something needs to change. He has the quality we need to utilise it. Haaland is barely involved in any match and they find him with the vision of their midfielders.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1592 on: Today at 05:13:09 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 05:12:14 pm
We dont have a De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva or a Foden who can play perfect balls into Nunez for fun. We simply dont have that, so we resort to blindly crossing it into the box. Definitely something needs to change. He has the quality we need to utilise it. Haaland is barely involved in any match and they find him with the vision of their midfielders.

We have Salah And Elliott though, when have we ever created as many chances as City anyways?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Up
« previous next »
 