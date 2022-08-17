« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

BarryCrocker

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 07:39:23 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on August 17, 2022, 07:13:28 am
If he can't handle his emotions then he has the wrong mentality to play for a big club.

You do know Stevie G was sent off within 40 seconds of being on the field in a Liverpool v Manchester United derby.
[new username under construction]

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 09:30:06 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August 17, 2022, 07:39:23 am
You do know Stevie G was sent off within 40 seconds of being on the field in a Liverpool v Manchester United derby.

That was funny as f**k :D
jillc

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 09:38:22 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on August 17, 2022, 07:13:28 am
If he can't handle his emotions then he has the wrong mentality to play for a big club.

What a load of nonsense. Its one incident which is getting blown out of all proportion. Such an overreaction going on here. Did you think the same of Stevie G when he had his sending offs?
[new username under construction]

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 09:40:13 am
Quote from: jillc on August 17, 2022, 09:38:22 am

Did you think the same of Stevie G when he had his sending offs?


Personally I'm not answering that as at the time I was shouting for David Thompson to play ahead of Gerrard so I know bugger all :D
El Lobo

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 09:57:37 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on August 17, 2022, 02:22:02 am
My biggest concern now is that most defenders will try to rile him up and send him of. Hope he learns from this and keeps a cool head.

It shouldn't be a particularly big learning curve to get him to not react, and even go the opposite direction and get opposition defenders reacting. If he's back for the derby that'd be interesting as they've got a few he could proper rile up.
markedasred

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 10:14:33 am
He still mainly got played. Nobody goes down like a sack of spuds in a squaring off do they?. Unless the ref is there to make it a red opportunity. He will choose not to get played so easily again whilst it eats him up from the naughty step over the next three games.
gerrardisgod

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 10:15:17 am
Only thing Id be overly concerned with would be his propensity to stop and appeal for a decision, was something he done a hell of a lot in the games against us last season and believe he could have reacted to the handball appeal early in the second half.

Again though, Im sure its something Jurgen and the staff will be trying to drill into him.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 10:18:54 am
As others have mentioned, I only wish he'd gone the whole way and broken his jaw or something like Souness did. Let the crime fit the punishment.

There wouldn't be many trying to rile him up after that
Magix

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 10:37:23 am
Quote from: El Lobo on August 17, 2022, 09:57:37 am
It shouldn't be a particularly big learning curve to get him to not react, and even go the opposite direction and get opposition defenders reacting. If he's back for the derby that'd be interesting as they've got a few he could proper rile up.

Agree. Getting sent off in his first official home game, playing a big part in costing us a win, and likely getting a big talking to by the gaffer and the senior players. Not to mention the social media noise; I would be very surprised if he does anything close to this again.
rawcusk8

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 10:42:31 am
Not read through the thread since it re-opened. Over the red card, shit happens. Wanted to mention how much of a threat he is, he could have had a hattrick had the ball just fallen for him or a bit of luck gone his way. The chance where he hit the post being an example of being unlucky, the ball being at that awkward height allowing the defender to put him off. Feel like with a bit more luck and more confidence hes going to net plenty for us this season, hes getting the chances and soon enough hell start finishing them off. Big shame hes missing the Manc game he would of terrorised Slab Head and co.
RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 10:46:02 am
Might be the making of him to be honest. Harsh lesson early on but he'll likely use it to not get riled up and defenders will try to push him which can end with them ignoring their own task and freeing up Nunez or others because the defenders is too focused on pushing and pullling.

We've seen it many times, little snide comments, kicks, pulls then  the forward gets an inch and wheels away in celebration smirking at the defender.
Realgman

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 10:54:29 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on August 16, 2022, 02:52:56 pm
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/62563500

Yeah, whatever about anything else.. these people are idiots that make the club and the rest of the non thicko fans look bad..
dickheads
BigCDump

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 11:26:57 am
I hope the police case Anderson has opened plays on his mind and he's shit for the rest of the season (to be fair, seeing him in the last two games, he's already a pretty shit defender). Palace already my new third fave team to get relegated.

Unless Viera tells his players to cut out the fannying about. Which I doubt he will as his honeymoon is over and undoubtedly he'll get found out now.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 11:27:45 am
Quote from: jillc on August 17, 2022, 09:38:22 am

What a load of nonsense. Its one incident which is getting blown out of all proportion. Such an overreaction going on here. Did you think the same of Stevie G when he had his sending offs?

You love to put words in my mouth, jillc. I was responding to someone who said "my biggest concern now is that most defenders will try to rile him up and send him off".

If that's the case and he reacts like that everytime defenders provoke him, then of course he doesn't have the mentality to play for a big club. That said, i believe and i hope he won't repeat that anymore.
Classycara

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 11:50:25 am
Quote from: BigCDump on August 17, 2022, 11:26:57 am
I hope the police case Anderson has opened plays on his mind and he's shit for the rest of the season (to be fair, seeing him in the last two games, he's already a pretty shit defender).
I hope it doesn't. Any liverpool fan sending him death threats is an absolute c*nt.

Guy did nothing wrong anyway, and even if he did the same still applies.
jonnypb

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 12:08:41 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on August 17, 2022, 11:27:45 am
You love to put words in my mouth, jillc. I was responding to someone who said "my biggest concern now is that most defenders will try to rile him up and send him off".

If that's the case and he reacts like that everytime defenders provoke him, then of course he doesn't have the mentality to play for a big club. That said, i believe and i hope he won't repeat that anymore.

I think that will be a concern for many and defenders will have seen what happened between the pair of him and Im sure hell get targeted.

However, I dont think its something to worry about, after reading a post match article of his sending off it listed many of the defenders that hes come up against and it pointed out that hes only had 1 sending off in 140+ games prior to this and when you look at some of the savage defenders that hes faced in the past then I think he should be ok. Also when you compare his booking stats to mane, Nunez gets booked less than mane.
Son of Spion

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 12:18:44 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on August 17, 2022, 07:13:28 am
If he can't handle his emotions then he has the wrong mentality to play for a big club.
He'll certainly get targeted by wind-up merchants, but all good footballers do. From what I've seen, there's nothing to suggest his mentality is suspect, though. Of course, opponents will still try their luck, especially if they think he has a weakness there.

Let's face it, he didn't lose his rag and deck an opponent. He got played and fell for it, but the 'butt' was implied more than carried out. He never actually made any violent contact at all, and if the Palace gobshite doesn't throw himself to the floor as though poleaxed the ref just books them both for minor handbags.

All he actually did was indulge in a "who the fuck are you?" moment and got in the Palace lads face. Silly? Yes. Should be have done it? No. But the outcome from there on is all on the Palace 'man' who deliberately threw himself down in order to get a fellow pro sent off.

If I was reffing that then he gets sent off for feigning a head injury alongside gross unsporting conduct. He's conning the sport and conning the ref.

Anyway, Nunez will learn from this. The trick with these yard dog wind-up merchants is to laugh at them. Nunez is a big lad. He's not getting bullied by anyone. Rather than engage with yard dog wind-up merchants I'm sure he'll learn to brush them off with the contempt they deserve then punish them by putting the ball in the net.

He's better than them and they know it. Hence them trying to lure him onto their turf of shithousery. Nunez just needs to know it too, then the fuckers will be little more than an insignificant irritant, like a gnat on an elephant's arse.

Klopp and his team will be all over this. There are all kinds of shithouse journeymen trying to rile the top players in this league. I'm sure he'll get the right guidance here and he'll be fine.


Ps, I acknowledge your post was in reply to another comment posted, and not just an isolated take.
Slippers

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 12:23:01 pm
redgriffin73

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 12:26:07 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 17, 2022, 12:36:21 am

Back for Goodison eh

Straight red for taking out Gordon with a right hook ;D
Realgman

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 12:31:40 pm
Quote from: Slippers on August 17, 2022, 12:23:01 pm
You could see it coming too.
Could see it coming a mile off alright, I didn't think it was funny at all, ruined the game for us.
I was in Berlin that weekend, just got in the door of a pub to see Stevie getting sent off... was the same weekend that ozil was seen in a Berlin nightclub, couple of lads were saying they saw him there the night before that game Stevie was sent off on..
I think
[new username under construction]

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 12:36:58 pm
Quote from: Realgman on August 17, 2022, 12:31:40 pm
Could see it coming a mile off alright, I didn't think it was funny at all, ruined the game for us.
I was in Berlin that weekend, just got in the door of a pub to see Stevie getting sent off... was the same weekend that ozil was seen in a Berlin nightclub, couple of lads were saying they saw him there the night before that game Stevie was sent off on..
I think

Funny as in unbelievable, he learnt from that though and Nunez will too
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 12:38:18 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 17, 2022, 12:18:44 pm
He'll certainly get targeted by wind-up merchants, but all good footballers do. From what I've seen, there's nothing to suggest his mentality is suspect, though. Of course, opponents will still try their luck, especially if they think he has a weakness there.

Let's face it, he didn't lose his rag and deck an opponent. He got played and fell for it, but the 'butt' was implied more than carried out. He never actually made any violent contact at all, and if the Palace gobshite doesn't throw himself to the floor as though poleaxed the ref just books them both for minor handbags.

All he actually did was indulge in a "who the fuck are you?" moment and got in the Palace lads face. Silly? Yes. Should be have done it? No. But the outcome from there on is all on the Palace 'man' who deliberately threw himself down in order to get a fellow pro sent off.

If I was reffing that then he gets sent off for feigning a head injury alongside gross unsporting conduct. He's conning the sport and conning the ref.

Anyway, Nunez will learn from this. The trick with these yard dog wind-up merchants is to laugh at them. Nunez is a big lad. He's not getting bullied by anyone. Rather than engage with yard dog wind-up merchants I'm sure he'll learn to brush them off with the contempt they deserve then punish them by putting the ball in the net.

He's better than them and they know it. Hence them trying to lure him onto their turf of shithousery. Nunez just needs to know it too, then the fuckers will be little more than an insignificant irritant, like a gnat on an elephant's arse.

Klopp and his team will be all over this. There are all kinds of shithouse journeymen trying to rile the top players in this league. I'm sure he'll get the right guidance here and he'll be fine.


Ps, I acknowledge your post was in reply to another comment posted, and not just an isolated take.

Well said mate.
Slippers

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 12:56:30 pm
Quote from: Realgman on August 17, 2022, 12:31:40 pm
Could see it coming a mile off alright, I didn't think it was funny at all, ruined the game for us.
I was in Berlin that weekend, just got in the door of a pub to see Stevie getting sent off... was the same weekend that ozil was seen in a Berlin nightclub, couple of lads were saying they saw him there the night before that game Stevie was sent off on..
I think

There was steam coming out of his ears when he stepped onto the pitch.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 01:26:09 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on August 17, 2022, 07:13:28 am
If he can't handle his emotions then he has the wrong mentality to play for a big club.
::) I like he brings an edge to him.
El_Macca_17

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 01:34:55 pm
Quote from: Tokyoite on August 17, 2022, 02:22:02 am
My biggest concern now is that most defenders will try to rile him up and send him of. Hope he learns from this and keeps a cool head.

Im sure thats exactly what Viera had planned before the game started and Nuñez fell for it. As you say, hopefully its an early lesson hell learn from and he lets his goals do the talking from now on.
Realgman

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 02:14:30 pm
Quote from: Slippers on August 17, 2022, 12:56:30 pm
There was steam coming out of his ears when he stepped onto the pitch.
Yeah, I think Ill look for the footage on you tube, he milled him out of it...
Realgman

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 02:19:28 pm
he stamped on herrera because he tried to take Gerard out..
I forgot the detail...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCeANPiilVY
lgvkarlos

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 02:28:59 pm
Long term signing who was so wound up to impress,  honestly don't care as it's gone and he will learn.
He's had no history of this, personally I love the south american attitude.
Cant wait to see him tear the Prem a new one.
has gone odd

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 03:21:17 pm
With a total lack of anything else to talk about (man utd are crap aside which isn't new news), plus it was a big moment for our new signing, it is little surprise the media are all over this.

It was an utter stupid moment of madness, deserved the red. Andersen should have been booked for a terrible bit of play acting but his shove was no more than what I see our players do quite often, well players of all teams, its part of the game.

If he keeps his head down for a month or 2 and reacts to nothing then this will blow away in the wind. He isn't soft, that's for sure, think we do need a bit more aggression in the team.

As for the death threats, another annoyance of modern society and social media. Utter fucking pricks.
Slippers

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 03:22:00 pm
Quote from: Realgman on August 17, 2022, 02:19:28 pm
he stamped on herrera because he tried to take Gerard out..
I forgot the detail...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCeANPiilVY

Me too,I remembered it looking a lot worse.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 05:24:18 pm
Didn't see it live but not much of a butt really.Had this tune in me head since.Some one come up with Nunez words!!
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dH-CXwphIDM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dH-CXwphIDM</a>
keyop

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
August 17, 2022, 05:42:27 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 16, 2022, 06:02:12 pm
Adam Crafton
@AdamCrafton_
Before this summer, Darwin Nunez had played in his career against Upamecano, Lisandro Martinez, Pepe, Gabriel, Thiago Silva, Yerry Mina  and somehow we are supposed to believe he is discovering for the first time aggressive hands-on defending in the Premier League?

Think this just about says it all. There's nothing Anderson would have done that would have been new to him. Especially as the games with Pepe would have been extremely heated from the off. He just lost his head, hopefully its the last time.
Agree with this.

He simply lost his head momentarily - even experienced greats like Zidane did it (and in a world cup final with 3 billion watching). Let's also not forget we've had plenty of players lose their heads before down the years - players with far more experience and trophies than Nunez.

Those suddenly criticising his play or output need to give their heads a wobble. He'll be an absolute beast for us when he's fully up to speed with his teammates, system and this league, and this will all be a distant memory. Look at how Jurgen developed Bobby, Sadio and Mo, and integrated Jota and Diaz so quickly.

Nunez couldn't have a better manager/mentor, backroom team or teammates to come back stronger from this. Jurgen will be firm but fair, he'll explain the standards he expects, and I've no doubt it's the last red he gets for us.

Looking at the montage of provocation from Andersen, I think Nunez needs to either just ignore that sort of treatment, or give as good as he gets within the law. He's a real unit, and can bully defenders as much as they bully him. Suarez was kicked, elbowed, pushed, and pulled all game, and quickly learned to play it to his advantage - by winning free kicks, penalties, or getting revenge by scoring bucketloads. Oh, and biting people.
rocco

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 01:42:36 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 16, 2022, 06:02:12 pm
Adam Crafton
@AdamCrafton_
Before this summer, Darwin Nunez had played in his career against Upamecano, Lisandro Martinez, Pepe, Gabriel, Thiago Silva, Yerry Mina  and somehow we are supposed to believe he is discovering for the first time aggressive hands-on defending in the Premier League?

Think this just about says it all. There's nothing Anderson would have done that would have been new to him. Especially as the games with Pepe would have been extremely heated from the off. He just lost his head, hopefully its the last time.

Expectations are now higher and probably it got to him but he will learn
SinceSixtyFive

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 09:09:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on August 14, 2022, 07:40:58 pm




Good to see the lad has learnt how to deal with the criticism quickly it seems.

Also great that the club are standing behind him and have paid for the modifications to the bike.
newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 01:40:41 am
Suarez:

"In an interview with Telemundo (Channel 12), the Gunslinger said that "the moment that Darwin lives at the football level is spectacular, it is admirable. With the age he is, already at Liverpool, it is to applaud him. He has to enjoy this stage, keep giving him, keep learning from what happened to him the other day."

Suarez said he spoke with him "because he is just starting and (to) be aware that from now on they are going to look for him twice or three times more. And more as it is in England, a boludo tells you that he was wrong and that he had a bad time, but falling and getting back up was making me stronger. You don't give them more chances, it's going to be worse.""

The current Nacional striker added that "Darwin is someone who listens a lot. He is very intelligent in that sense and I think he is going to try to turn this situation around, which is nothing serious, we have all been wrong, we have all been kicked out; what happens is that he just arrived and in England, at the minimum, they already do everything big."

Not sure what a Boludo is
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 02:38:30 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:40:41 am


Not sure what a Boludo is
It's just one of those slangy terms that can mean whatever you need it to: 'dude' or 'mate' or 'guy' if you use it neutrally or say it about someone you like, or else 'twat' or 'gobshite' or 'bullshitter' if its used as an insult.

I suspect in this case Suarez meant bullshitter, i.e Anderson pretending to be pole-axed
Bobinhood

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 03:17:51 am
You know what, that Andersons a good defender. Big tough fast and smart looks a little mean side as well. Maybe Darwin's just not used to d that can somewhat deal with him got frustrated   early days

him_15

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 03:32:54 am
Hope he can learn a lot from this lesson.
