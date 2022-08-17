If he can't handle his emotions then he has the wrong mentality to play for a big club.



He'll certainly get targeted by wind-up merchants, but all good footballers do. From what I've seen, there's nothing to suggest his mentality is suspect, though. Of course, opponents will still try their luck, especially if they think he has a weakness there.Let's face it, he didn't lose his rag and deck an opponent. He got played and fell for it, but the 'butt' was implied more than carried out. He never actually made any violent contact at all, and if the Palace gobshite doesn't throw himself to the floor as though poleaxed the ref just books them both for minor handbags.All he actually did was indulge in a "who the fuck are you?" moment and got in the Palace lads face. Silly? Yes. Should be have done it? No. But the outcome from there on is all on the Palace 'man' who deliberately threw himself down in order to get a fellow pro sent off.If I was reffing that then he gets sent off for feigning a head injury alongside gross unsporting conduct. He's conning the sport and conning the ref.Anyway, Nunez will learn from this. The trick with these yard dog wind-up merchants is to laugh at them. Nunez is a big lad. He's not getting bullied by anyone. Rather than engage with yard dog wind-up merchants I'm sure he'll learn to brush them off with the contempt they deserve then punish them by putting the ball in the net.He's better than them and they know it. Hence them trying to lure him onto their turf of shithousery. Nunez just needs to know it too, then the fuckers will be little more than an insignificant irritant, like a gnat on an elephant's arse.Klopp and his team will be all over this. There are all kinds of shithouse journeymen trying to rile the top players in this league. I'm sure he'll get the right guidance here and he'll be fine.Ps, I acknowledge your post was in reply to another comment posted, and not just an isolated take.