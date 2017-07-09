Adam Crafton
@AdamCrafton_
Before this summer, Darwin Nunez had played in his career against Upamecano, Lisandro Martinez, Pepe, Gabriel, Thiago Silva, Yerry Mina
and somehow we are supposed to believe he is discovering for the first time aggressive hands-on defending in the Premier League?
Think this just about says it all. There's nothing Anderson would have done that would have been new to him. Especially as the games with Pepe would have been extremely heated from the off. He just lost his head, hopefully its the last time.