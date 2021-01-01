https://twitter.com/registaco/status/1559362456454979584?s=21&t=acc9gNBqXH2Uxuh4kvHZ1A



Andersen got exactly what he wanted and wound up Nunez (and the crowd for that matter, everyone lost their heads)



But hell learn from this. Be nice if we would show him some support.



Thanks for posting this. It's a good opportunity to see more of the overall picture.I agree with you. I believe Anderson has wound him up and Nuñez needs to learn not to react to this.I'm going to stick up for the young lad however.As I said he is wrong to react at all, however after watching this again and again (probably through red tinted glasses, lol) I'm not 100% sure if he led with his chest (with the intention of squaring up to him) or led with his head (which I actually don't believe he did).It was the momentum and height difference that led to Anderson feeling contact on the chin, and falling down to ensure the ref had to make a decision.I'm also giving Nuñez the benefit of the doubt here because I cannot believe a player would be so stupid to headbutt a player right in front of the referee, especially after drawing attention to it to the referee! That's my thinking for his intention to lead with the chest.It's still wrong, and he'll learn.The reaction of the palace players too indicated that either they didn't see the incident, or they didn't see it as vicious, otherwise they'd be all over the player and the officials. (I think Anderson's reaction was poor, but he will feel justified going down like that, despite the slightest touch.So much for the 'mans game' that lasted long - usually until we make the offence)I was also thinking of similar offences that possibly went unpunished. My initial thoughts were Ricarlison, as I had it in my head(pardon the pun) that this was his 'go to' action when in an argument, but he was actually sent off v Bournemouth for a similar offence.However....on the same thread, I noticed another player who did this in front of the referee in February 2019 v Azpilacueta of Chelsea. It was Harry Kane! Was he sent off? No. Was there any retrospective action taken? No.Look, Nuñez was wrong to react. I'm not convinced he attempted to lead with his head, but he was wrong.But he's one of ours. Let's forgive him and give him all our support.(PS. Anyone else think Anderson's push in the back in the penalty box in that clip was a penalty? I did last night,and still do. Think Lovren v Everton?)