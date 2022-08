Young person in doing something inadvisable shockerThought he was doing OK, although he probably should have scored the chance, he put onto the post just before HT. Still think he's a great signing but now we can see why Klopp has been using him sparingly: he needs more work (as we should expect pretty much every 23 year old to!) and in a funny way, I think the mini pre-season he's now going to undertake will do him a great deal of good.