Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1120 on: August 6, 2022, 08:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on August  6, 2022, 07:24:45 pm
He led by example when he came on and gave the team a lift, I thought. Milner too.

I wouldnt be surprised if hes on the bench next game too, clearly we want to ease him in and I think he might be more effective coming off the bench against a tired defence than starting at the moment. Ideally, I think Klopp would be starting Jota, his injury is super inconvenient.

I think youre right about Jota if he hadnt of been injured, Nunez would have been eased in gradually over the first 5 or so PL games. However, we dont have this luxury at the minute and with Bobby having a somewhat questionable game today then I see Nunez starting against Palace.

No doubt Nunez is going to be a top player for us and a regular starter, but as we saw in preseason he was blowing a lot more than our other attackers during the games and struggled with the intensity that we play. We cant expect him to slot in and play the full 90mins from day 1.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1121 on: August 6, 2022, 09:01:17 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on August  6, 2022, 07:55:01 pm
Id be shocked if he started the next game on the bench. Klopps not stupid or blind and would have seen how insipid we were for 50-minutes and how much better we looked when he was on the pitch.

Hell also know we cant afford to be gambling on him turning games around after the opposition centre backs have had nearly an hour to play themselves into the game.
Yep, 90 minutes against this lad will feel like 4 hours.(just ask our defenders in the champions league)
He really is looking like another top signing for us.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1122 on: August 6, 2022, 09:27:10 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on August  6, 2022, 07:17:50 pm
Some finish that.
Really was amazing how he misses the ball completely, it hits the defender, ricochets off him, then goes flying into the net
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1123 on: August 6, 2022, 09:30:52 pm »
Quote from: MancEunuchian on August  6, 2022, 09:27:10 pm
Really was amazing how he misses the ball completely, it hits the defender, ricochets off him, then goes flying into the net

Not seen you on here in a while. :D

Quote from: MancEunuchian on May 11, 2021, 05:35:57 pm
If my aunt had balls, she'd be my uncle. 4 matches in 8 days, Ole played the hand he was dealt. Still wouldn't be surprised if we got a result against Leicester.

As to your latter comment, I'll be laughing when Liverpool fails to qualify for CL. Hmm, 6th... I remember what that felt like once. :wave
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1124 on: August 6, 2022, 09:55:50 pm »
Quote from: MancEunuchian on August  6, 2022, 09:27:10 pm
Really was amazing how he misses the ball completely, it hits the defender, ricochets off him, then goes flying into the net

Good luck for you then that Darwin said no to Utd eh,spares you from seeing him score more of his weird goals.  ;)

We'll watch with pleasure him finishing 20-30 more of those this season and more in the years to come,meanwhile your golden boy legend declared United's beneath him now to start the summer only to reluctantly crawl back when nobody wanted him.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1125 on: Yesterday at 01:28:20 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  6, 2022, 09:30:52 pm
Not seen you on here in a while. :D

Hahaha Ill try to remember not to fuck with the Nick now.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1126 on: Yesterday at 01:30:42 am »
Like I said in the match thread I think the best comparison is Drogba. Not a great touch but has pace, power and is worrying defenders all the time. He already seems more of a poacher but its the closest I can think of.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1127 on: Yesterday at 04:20:41 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on August  6, 2022, 04:12:29 pm
If Klopp wants to ease him in gently, fair enough but he should be coming coming on as a substitute for Jota rather than Firmino.
Jota not available right now.
Im not against starting him but i think bring him slowly to the league is fine. Also him coming on vs tired legs is not  a bad thing right now
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1128 on: Yesterday at 05:37:27 am »
He seem to carry that Origi luck, and i love it.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1129 on: Yesterday at 08:04:25 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  6, 2022, 09:30:52 pm
Not seen you on here in a while. :D

Amazing work,  :wellin
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1130 on: Yesterday at 08:22:13 am »
It's just refreshing seeing someone play the game differently for us and the opposition just aren't used to it. He was a nuisance, you can tell he's still not up to speed with the overall game but once he's in that 18 yard box we've finally got an option, we can just knock it in there if we need to and his physicality and height pose a different threat.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1131 on: Yesterday at 10:33:05 am »
Nunes looks ready to start , just start him .
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1132 on: Yesterday at 10:38:01 am »
This lad is going to cause absolute havoc once he's settled.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1133 on: Yesterday at 10:52:16 am »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on August  6, 2022, 09:01:17 pm
Yep, 90 minutes against this lad will feel like 4 hours.(just ask our defenders in the champions league)
He really is looking like another top signing for us.
What encourages me is that he seems to have the right tools to cause any opposition problems whatever they do. Push up and press us and he has the pace and directness to run in behind. Defend deep and narrow and he has the strength and height to win balls in the box.

In retrospect it was a mistake not starting him but it was a decision made with the right intentions.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1134 on: Yesterday at 03:05:00 pm »
Him, Mo and Diaz will cause havoc this season.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1135 on: Yesterday at 03:09:03 pm »
That old thing about 'if you're not sure what to do when in the box, just put the ball into the net and we'll talk about it later'...he seems to have that ability to just get the ball into the net somehow.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1136 on: Yesterday at 03:14:03 pm »
I rather he didn't try these fancy flicks to score, got lucky with the goal but he could easily have tapped it in?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1137 on: Yesterday at 04:43:42 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 03:14:03 pm
I rather he didn't try these fancy flicks to score, got lucky with the goal but he could easily have tapped it in?
I thought that flick for his goal was beautiful, and quite instinctive too. Not being fancy for the sake of being fancy. Just an instinctive finish by him.

I prefer a striker who goes with his instincts rather than overthinking it and putting it wide.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1138 on: Yesterday at 04:46:22 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 03:14:03 pm
I rather he didn't try these fancy flicks to score, got lucky with the goal but he could easily have tapped it in?
Im happy for him to put the ball in the net and well argue about what he should have done after.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1139 on: Yesterday at 05:03:02 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:46:22 pm
Im happy for him to put the ball in the net and well argue about what he should have done after.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1140 on: Yesterday at 06:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:09:03 pm
That old thing about 'if you're not sure what to do when in the box, just put the ball into the net and we'll talk about it later'...he seems to have that ability to just get the ball into the net somehow.

Taking the kids to the Palace game, so looking forwards to seeing this lad in the flesh.

Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 05:03:02 pm
[/Paisley]

I can't remember, was that to Rushie or just a general comment to the team?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1141 on: Yesterday at 06:41:02 pm »
Scoring doing fancy stuff worked all those years for Ibrahimovic so why can't it for someone else?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1142 on: Yesterday at 07:55:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:34:04 pm
Taking the kids to the Palace game, so looking forwards to seeing this lad in the flesh.

I can't remember, was that to Rushie or just a general comment to the team?

Thought it was a general comment during an interview, but I may well be wrong and it was directly said to Rushie...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1143 on: Yesterday at 08:32:20 pm »
He might not have the best technique at times but hes a handful for defenders and will score loads. Hard to tell if it was the game state, but he helped free up space for Salah too.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1144 on: Yesterday at 08:36:42 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 07:55:38 pm
Thought it was a general comment during an interview, but I may well be wrong and it was directly said to Rushie...


Pretty sure he said it to Rushie,it's one of the stories Lawrenson (iirc) likes to tell.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1145 on: Yesterday at 08:38:50 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 08:32:20 pm
He might not have the best technique at times but hes a handful for defenders and will score loads. Hard to tell if it was the game state, but he helped free up space for Salah too.
He reminds me of Inzaghi in that respect.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1146 on: Yesterday at 09:54:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:36:42 pm

Pretty sure he said it to Rushie,it's one of the stories Lawrenson (iirc) likes to tell.

I read it was a story from shanks to St. John so Lawton probably nicked it as his own
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1147 on: Yesterday at 10:01:00 pm »
Quote from: Shaun101 on Yesterday at 09:54:57 pm
I read it was a story from shanks to St. John so Lawton probably nicked it as his own

Could easily be,my memory is shit & if you have LFCtv on in the background for long periods lots of the quotes and stories blend together.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 10:55:44 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:38:50 pm
He reminds me of Inzaghi in that respect.
Great call, that.  I remember watching Filippo Inzaghi and not knowing what he was even doing on a football pitch, never mind being the #9 for Italy.  Then he'd score.  Then he'd score again.

Nunez's goal and assist were both very fortunate as he didn't particularly know much about either.  I think he'd have got some stick had the ball not ended up in the net from his goal having tried and failed wit that flick twice in quick succession.  That he was in those areas and making things happen is what's great to see though.  He also had another shot cleared off the line - not bad for a 40 minute cameo in a game where we struggled to create many good chances.

It remains to be seen if he compliments or impedes Diaz/Jota and Salah but I'm sure as a goal-scoring #9 he'll be great for us.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 12:01:10 pm »
From what I've seen of Nunez so far, some of his touches on the ball and his close control has been...
not great, in addition to the header for the Dias handball penalty incident which was actually going well wide, the lucky flick goal & the accidental assist for Salah was due to a poor touch also.

However, having said that, the guy has such a strong & powerful frame, height and pace that there's just no way he's not going to get multiple chances per game and should be looking to get at the very least 15 goals in the league.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 12:56:53 pm »
He is an incredibly scruffy player but Mane had his moments where his touch deserted him. But he occupies defences and is a threat.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 12:59:26 pm »
Think he'll easily get 20 league goals.  We create so much, and having him in the box causing carnage will definitely help.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1152 on: Today at 01:46:26 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:59:26 pm
Think he'll easily get 20 league goals.  We create so much, and having him in the box causing carnage will definitely help.

It has been noted that the man is, in fact, a menace...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1153 on: Today at 02:00:30 pm »
He's going to free up Salah more too I reckon. Good luck double marking Salah with this guy wreaking havoc in the box.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1154 on: Today at 02:04:14 pm »
He is just pure chaos I am here for it!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1155 on: Today at 05:48:22 pm »
Chaos, a handful and a fighter Im inlove already  :)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1156 on: Today at 07:27:44 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:46:26 pm
It has been noted that the man is, in fact, a menace...

dennis nunez?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1157 on: Today at 07:29:20 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:27:44 pm
dennis nunez?

It's Always Sunny in the Penalty Area
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1158 on: Today at 07:30:30 pm »
Can a footballer improve their control?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1159 on: Today at 07:31:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:30:30 pm
Can a footballer improve their control?

Ryan Giggs appears to have been able to.
