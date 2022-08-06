From what I've seen of Nunez so far, some of his touches on the ball and his close control has been...
not great, in addition to the header for the Dias handball penalty incident which was actually going well wide, the lucky flick goal & the accidental assist for Salah was due to a poor touch also.
However, having said that, the guy has such a strong & powerful frame, height and pace that there's just no way he's not going to get multiple chances per game and should be looking to get at the very least 15 goals in the league.