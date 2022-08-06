He reminds me of Inzaghi in that respect.



Great call, that. I remember watching Filippo Inzaghi and not knowing what he was even doing on a football pitch, never mind being the #9 for Italy. Then he'd score. Then he'd score again.Nunez's goal and assist were both very fortunate as he didn't particularly know much about either. I think he'd have got some stick had the ball not ended up in the net from his goal having tried and failed wit that flick twice in quick succession. That he was in those areas and making things happen is what's great to see though. He also had another shot cleared off the line - not bad for a 40 minute cameo in a game where we struggled to create many good chances.It remains to be seen if he compliments or impedes Diaz/Jota and Salah but I'm sure as a goal-scoring #9 he'll be great for us.