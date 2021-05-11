« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

jonnypb

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 08:32:23 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:24:45 pm
He led by example when he came on and gave the team a lift, I thought. Milner too.

I wouldnt be surprised if hes on the bench next game too, clearly we want to ease him in and I think he might be more effective coming off the bench against a tired defence than starting at the moment. Ideally, I think Klopp would be starting Jota, his injury is super inconvenient.

I think youre right about Jota if he hadnt of been injured, Nunez would have been eased in gradually over the first 5 or so PL games. However, we dont have this luxury at the minute and with Bobby having a somewhat questionable game today then I see Nunez starting against Palace.

No doubt Nunez is going to be a top player for us and a regular starter, but as we saw in preseason he was blowing a lot more than our other attackers during the games and struggled with the intensity that we play. We cant expect him to slot in and play the full 90mins from day 1.
lgvkarlos

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 09:01:17 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:55:01 pm
Id be shocked if he started the next game on the bench. Klopps not stupid or blind and would have seen how insipid we were for 50-minutes and how much better we looked when he was on the pitch.

Hell also know we cant afford to be gambling on him turning games around after the opposition centre backs have had nearly an hour to play themselves into the game.
Yep, 90 minutes against this lad will feel like 4 hours.(just ask our defenders in the champions league)
He really is looking like another top signing for us.
MancEunuchian

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 09:27:10 pm
Quote from: Saus76 on Yesterday at 07:17:50 pm
Some finish that.
Really was amazing how he misses the ball completely, it hits the defender, ricochets off him, then goes flying into the net
Crosby Nick

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 09:30:52 pm
Quote from: MancEunuchian on Yesterday at 09:27:10 pm
Really was amazing how he misses the ball completely, it hits the defender, ricochets off him, then goes flying into the net

Not seen you on here in a while. :D

Quote from: MancEunuchian on May 11, 2021, 05:35:57 pm
If my aunt had balls, she'd be my uncle. 4 matches in 8 days, Ole played the hand he was dealt. Still wouldn't be surprised if we got a result against Leicester.

As to your latter comment, I'll be laughing when Liverpool fails to qualify for CL. Hmm, 6th... I remember what that felt like once. :wave
Tobelius

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 09:55:50 pm
Quote from: MancEunuchian on Yesterday at 09:27:10 pm
Really was amazing how he misses the ball completely, it hits the defender, ricochets off him, then goes flying into the net

Good luck for you then that Darwin said no to Utd eh,spares you from seeing him score more of his weird goals.  ;)

We'll watch with pleasure him finishing 20-30 more of those this season and more in the years to come,meanwhile your golden boy legend declared United's beneath him now to start the summer only to reluctantly crawl back when nobody wanted him.
MBL?

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1125 on: Today at 01:28:20 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:30:52 pm
Not seen you on here in a while. :D

Hahaha Ill try to remember not to fuck with the Nick now.
MBL?

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1126 on: Today at 01:30:42 am
Like I said in the match thread I think the best comparison is Drogba. Not a great touch but has pace, power and is worrying defenders all the time. He already seems more of a poacher but its the closest I can think of.
RedG13

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1127 on: Today at 04:20:41 am
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 04:12:29 pm
If Klopp wants to ease him in gently, fair enough but he should be coming coming on as a substitute for Jota rather than Firmino.
Jota not available right now.
Im not against starting him but i think bring him slowly to the league is fine. Also him coming on vs tired legs is not  a bad thing right now
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1128 on: Today at 05:37:27 am
He seem to carry that Origi luck, and i love it.
