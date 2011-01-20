« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

the_red_pill

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 09:19:15 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:04:13 pm
Early days but he just seems to be in the right place at the right time. Think hell miss a few chances, but hell score a lot more than he misses and wont stop getting into scoring positions.
Someone also mentioned, and I have to agree- that he seems to always land "shots" that are on target. It's insane, but it's something like no, or 1 shot off target, while the rest are all on!

He's going to be a terrifying menace to defenses.
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:20:34 pm
I'd certainly start him at Fulham.
Yeah, that's the high life- leaving Benfica to win a start against Fulham...

;)
bobadicious

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 09:23:37 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:19:15 am
Someone also mentioned, and I have to agree- that he seems to always land "shots" that are on target. It's insane, but it's something like no, or 1 shot off target, while the rest are all on!

He's going to be a terrifying menace to defenses.

Yeah I noticed that too in the limited I've seen him last and this season. He get his shots on target alot. How many matches have we seen where we have a load of shots but hardly any on target. He's a proper striker, gonna get loads and also drag defenders deep making space for others in behind. We're gonna be tasty.
thaddeus

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 10:34:01 am »
Quote from: bobadicious on Today at 09:23:37 am
Yeah I noticed that too in the limited I've seen him last and this season. He get his shots on target alot. How many matches have we seen where we have a load of shots but hardly any on target. He's a proper striker, gonna get loads and also drag defenders deep making space for others in behind. We're gonna be tasty.
His header looked like it was drifting wide  ;D

Man City aren't good at defending their penalty area - they almost never have to do it - but irregardless Darwin looked like he was going to be on the end of everything.  You can certainly see why we signed him and maybe the final evolution to how Klopp wants us playing.
lgvkarlos

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 10:55:00 am »
He looks a handful for defenders, looking forward to him turning into a world beater under Klopp.
Crosby Nick

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 11:07:33 am »
Quote from: Nice one, Barney lad! on Today at 12:51:33 am
But how fit is his bird?
Paddy still edging that Id bet. Saw that Czech lovely in a Southport restaurant and felt a chasm of real-world class open up before me.

I wouldnt have noticed her, would have been too busy drooling over Paddy. :D
CraigDS

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 11:14:26 am »
Got a bit of that mad bastard about him  ;D
afc turkish

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 11:51:04 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 07:04:31 pm
He's a fucking menace.

Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:19:15 am


He's going to be a terrifying menace to defenses.

Sangria

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 12:08:14 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:37:38 am
If he can measure up to Drogba we win the title no questions asked!

I agree that he's got that beastly quality from first glances.

Very hopeful.

To be precise, the beastly quality that both Darwin and Diaz have is mongrel. Suarez was, of course, the mongrelest of them all.

I think it's between Robertson and Milner as to who has the most mongrel in our current squad.
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 12:09:55 pm »
Quote from: leroy on Today at 07:39:51 am
Yeah makes me think of him too.  There is a kind of awkwardness about his athleticism or something that Torres had too.  Here's hoping he can bang them in like Fernando too.
How many times will Maguire be red carded trying to stop him? ;)


(Christ, to go from Vidic to Maguire! That's their deterioration in a nutshell right there, Lol ;D )
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 12:12:48 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:19:15 am
Someone also mentioned, and I have to agree- that he seems to always land "shots" that are on target. It's insane, but it's something like no, or 1 shot off target, while the rest are all on!

The one off-target I remember from yesterday was the header from Milner's cross. But that, I'm sure, is a sign of good things to come. He shaped-up well for it, just didn't quite get it on target. But that will come.

We'll have a load more instances of cross --> head --> goal now, I suspect.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 12:24:07 pm »
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 12:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:12:48 pm
The one off-target I remember from yesterday was the header from Milner's cross. But that, I'm sure, is a sign of good things to come. He shaped-up well for it, just didn't quite get it on target. But that will come.

We'll have a load more instances of cross --> head --> goal now, I suspect.
Milner's crossing is incredible. He dropped it on Darwin's head against Leipzig too.
afc turkish

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 12:29:42 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:24:07 pm
Should we call him Dennis

To Society Nunez...
Dim Glas

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 12:47:44 pm »
Some good quotes from him which puts in context the nerves he had as he tried to settle in at the club, from a post game interview in Spanish:

-"What an official debut, huh?"
-"It's a really nice sensation to win my first trophy with Liverpool. But this must be just the beggining, there's still a long and beautiful road ahead. I will always try to do my best to help the team.

-"Tell us. You are not a starter today you're on the bench, you do you warm up routine and then come into the game. Klopp then give you some last minute advices, what do you feel at that moment?
"I came on really motivated, the last minute advices where on the set pieces, where to be and what to do, and after that he just told me to enjoy myself and do what I do best with no pressure, and that's what I tried to do."

-"You came on so motivated that the match is tied and you forced the penalty call and then scored the 3-1, how was that?"
-"It was something beautiful. It started with Salah taking on the defence, I knew he'd go through and I know now that he will see me and put the ball on my head, so I just went at the far post and headed it aiming at the opposite side, and the ball hits Ruben's hand. And at the last minute, I knew Robbo would put it back, so I just ran at the box and luckly it worked."

-"Liverpool is not an easy place, Klopp said few days prior that it requires time to adapt. How has that worked for you so far and how much time you think you'd need to feel comfortable playing here?

-"To be honest, the first weeks I was extremely nervous, so much that I was missing even the simplest pass. It was really dificult to get used at the beggining with the team. But as time went by, they made me feel comfortable, I had a talk with Salah that helped me a lot, then with the brassilians, with Luis Diaz who's also a new guy here. It's really difficult to come to a big club like Liverpool and not to feel that pressure. And I felt that. The mister (Klopp) has talked a lot with me, he's always pushing me forward and has given me the trust and I aim to pay that trust back on pitch."

Link here:
https://twitter.com/SC_ESPN/status/1553461480791629825?s
https://twitter.com/iMiguelLFC/status/1553562104300437504?s
Hazell

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 01:10:49 pm »
That's interesting about him being so nervous before he was missing simple passes. Looks to have gotten over that now, he played a nice pass out to Salah for the penalty.
BarryCrocker

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 01:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:47:44 pm
-"Liverpool is not an easy place, Klopp said few days prior that it requires time to adapt. How has that worked for you so far and how much time you think you'd need to feel comfortable playing here?

-"To be honest, the first weeks I was extremely nervous, so much that I was missing even the simplest pass. It was really dificult to get used at the beggining with the team. But as time went by, they made me feel comfortable, I had a talk with Salah that helped me a lot, then with the brassilians, with Luis Diaz who's also a new guy here. It's really difficult to come to a big club like Liverpool and not to feel that pressure. And I felt that. The mister (Klopp) has talked a lot with me, he's always pushing me forward and has given me the trust and I aim to pay that trust back on pitch."


Some very humble words said here. Just goes to show the importance of character in our recruitment process. No princesses or cocky bastards thinking it's easy to integrate into a very successful squad.
vblfc

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 01:43:52 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:14:26 am
Got a bit of that mad bastard about him  ;D
Yep. His goal celebration showed how mad bastard he is and maybe how hungry he is for goals and success as well. When he started taking off his shirt I thought - dont do it Darwin - its only the charity Shield. 😁. But then he looked so mad bastard happy I thought - why not, go ahead son. Get in!!!!   
Loved it and not often we get such a moment to remember in that game.
Dim Glas

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 01:46:52 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:27:33 pm
Some very humble words said here. Just goes to show the importance of character in our recruitment process. No princesses or cocky bastards thinking it's easy to integrate into a very successful squad.

For sure.

Easy to forget with these players and the big fees they cost, that they are still young men with very different characters, and often moving to new countries as well as a new team.

Great that chatting with Mo helped him too, an important part of the integration for sure is his team-mates help!
rob1966

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 01:52:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:10:49 pm
That's interesting about him being so nervous before he was missing simple passes. Looks to have gotten over that now, he played a nice pass out to Salah for the penalty.

Plenty of dickheads were having a pop about the passing going astray the other week, who'd of thought that it was down to nerves having joined one of the biggest clubs in the world. ::)

Was out all day yesterday, watched the game this morning. This lad is going to be a nightmare for defenders this season, on their shoulders all the time, quick, good in the air. Push up on us and he's going to skin you, sit deep and he's going to win headers and get goals. Going to be good this.
mallin9

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 02:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:46:52 pm
For sure.

Easy to forget with these players and the big fees they cost, that they are still young men with very different characters, and often moving to new countries as well as a new team.

Great that chatting with Mo helped him too, an important part of the integration for sure is his team-mates help!

Yes really enjoy that quote about talking with Salah.
JonnyCigarettes®

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 04:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:47:44 pm
The mister (Klopp) has talked a lot with me, he's always pushing me forward and has given me the trust and I aim to pay that trust back on pitch."

I want Klopp to be called The Mister from now on.

afc turkish

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 04:15:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:52:59 pm
Push up on us and he's going to skin you, sit deep and he's going to win headers and get goals. Going to be good this.

Very much a new dimension to the attack this year, sitting deep in two banks of five will leave teams vulnerable to Abs Nunez's ability in the air...
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 04:57:45 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 02:59:16 pm
Yes really enjoy that quote about talking with Salah.
Yeah you only have to see the way that other players - esp. new players and young players - act around Salah, talk to him, and about him, become mates with him; even the way they look at him, and you realise he's not just some egotistical luxury player who is there because he happens to score loads of goals. He's part of the heart and soul of the team, and everyone genuinely seems to love him, and he genuinely seems to care about and love the club and his teammates.

The anti-Ronaldo, you might say
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 04:59:35 pm »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Today at 04:13:25 pm
I want Klopp to be called The Mister from now on.
Though quite the opposite of Dylan Thomas's "Solitary Mister..."
Red46

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 05:01:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:52:59 pm
Plenty of dickheads were having a pop about the passing going astray the other week, who'd of thought that it was down to nerves having joined one of the biggest clubs in the world. ::)

Was out all day yesterday, watched the game this morning. This lad is going to be a nightmare for defenders this season, on their shoulders all the time, quick, good in the air. Push up on us and he's going to skin you, sit deep and he's going to win headers and get goals. Going to be good this.

Hes got that rare combination of height and genuine pace, reminds me a bit of Torres on that score although to be fair Fernando was probably a bit better technically.
What Darwin seems to have though is a Keegan-esque big heart and a willingness to put a proper shift in for the team. The lad will probably miss a few but hell always get himself in there and score his fair share too.
There was one moment yesterday when Diaz and Nunez were running at the City defence at full pelt and even Walker was struggling to keep up, they were going so fast it didnt look real, it looked like a video game or something, exciting times ahead by the looks of it.
abs-ibs

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 05:31:28 pm »
Yeah, watching Diaz leave Walker in the distance WHILE dribbling with the ball was a sight to behold. We have a lot of pace in the forward positions thankfully.
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 05:36:16 pm »
Keep it up lad, you'll be in the history books with Andy Carroll in no time.
Bobinhood

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1027 on: Today at 06:08:46 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 02:28:17 am
All fair except Diaz is the Mane replacement.

Ah yes, but we had them both, BOTH i say We had it all we coulda been contenders  ;D

Wait! Are you trying to say Darwins not the Natural Selection? 
Bobinhood

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1028 on: Today at 06:21:24 pm »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Today at 04:13:25 pm
I want Klopp to be called The Mister from now on.

Heres vid of him working directly with nunez after a pass went astray in the 2nd session of the third day of training camp. amazing man manager.

https://youtu.be/nKhN1t_7PEY
Wilmo

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1029 on: Today at 06:39:43 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 04:15:41 pm
Very much a new dimension to the attack this year, sitting deep in two banks of five will leave teams vulnerable to Abs Nunez's ability in the air...

Darwin Nunabs
afc turkish

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1030 on: Today at 07:06:01 pm »
SenorGarcia

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1031 on: Today at 07:15:43 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:47:44 pm

If this started with Hola Amigo and a brief mention of what Darwin was eating for breakfast then you could have convinced me it was the latest inside scoop from Uruguayan36  ;D
PaulKS

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1032 on: Today at 07:39:53 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 07:06:51 pm
Darwin, Darwin,

He has his own theory of evolution and natural selection,

Nunez, Nunez,

He scored in his first game and showing his big cock in celebration.

 8)   8)   8)   8)   8)


What on earth
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1033 on: Today at 08:07:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 07:39:53 pm

What on earth
I take it you haven't met NarutoReds before? ;D
