Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1000 on: Today at 09:19:15 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:04:13 pm
Early days but he just seems to be in the right place at the right time. Think hell miss a few chances, but hell score a lot more than he misses and wont stop getting into scoring positions.
Someone also mentioned, and I have to agree- that he seems to always land "shots" that are on target. It's insane, but it's something like no, or 1 shot off target, while the rest are all on!

He's going to be a terrifying menace to defenses.
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:20:34 pm
I'd certainly start him at Fulham.
Yeah, that's the high life- leaving Benfica to win a start against Fulham...

;)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1001 on: Today at 09:23:37 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:19:15 am
Someone also mentioned, and I have to agree- that he seems to always land "shots" that are on target. It's insane, but it's something like no, or 1 shot off target, while the rest are all on!

He's going to be a terrifying menace to defenses.

Yeah I noticed that too in the limited I've seen him last and this season. He get his shots on target alot. How many matches have we seen where we have a load of shots but hardly any on target. He's a proper striker, gonna get loads and also drag defenders deep making space for others in behind. We're gonna be tasty.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1002 on: Today at 10:34:01 am
Quote from: bobadicious on Today at 09:23:37 am
Yeah I noticed that too in the limited I've seen him last and this season. He get his shots on target alot. How many matches have we seen where we have a load of shots but hardly any on target. He's a proper striker, gonna get loads and also drag defenders deep making space for others in behind. We're gonna be tasty.
His header looked like it was drifting wide  ;D

Man City aren't good at defending their penalty area - they almost never have to do it - but irregardless Darwin looked like he was going to be on the end of everything.  You can certainly see why we signed him and maybe the final evolution to how Klopp wants us playing.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1003 on: Today at 10:55:00 am
He looks a handful for defenders, looking forward to him turning into a world beater under Klopp.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1004 on: Today at 11:07:33 am
Quote from: Nice one, Barney lad! on Today at 12:51:33 am
But how fit is his bird?
Paddy still edging that Id bet. Saw that Czech lovely in a Southport restaurant and felt a chasm of real-world class open up before me.

I wouldnt have noticed her, would have been too busy drooling over Paddy. :D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1005 on: Today at 11:14:26 am
Got a bit of that mad bastard about him  ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1006 on: Today at 11:51:04 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 07:04:31 pm
He's a fucking menace.

Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:19:15 am


He's going to be a terrifying menace to defenses.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1007 on: Today at 12:08:14 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:37:38 am
If he can measure up to Drogba we win the title no questions asked!

I agree that he's got that beastly quality from first glances.

Very hopeful.

To be precise, the beastly quality that both Darwin and Diaz have is mongrel. Suarez was, of course, the mongrelest of them all.

I think it's between Robertson and Milner as to who has the most mongrel in our current squad.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1008 on: Today at 12:09:55 pm
Quote from: leroy on Today at 07:39:51 am
Yeah makes me think of him too.  There is a kind of awkwardness about his athleticism or something that Torres had too.  Here's hoping he can bang them in like Fernando too.
How many times will Maguire be red carded trying to stop him? ;)


(Christ, to go from Vidic to Maguire! That's their deterioration in a nutshell right there, Lol ;D )
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1009 on: Today at 12:12:48 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:19:15 am
Someone also mentioned, and I have to agree- that he seems to always land "shots" that are on target. It's insane, but it's something like no, or 1 shot off target, while the rest are all on!

The one off-target I remember from yesterday was the header from Milner's cross. But that, I'm sure, is a sign of good things to come. He shaped-up well for it, just didn't quite get it on target. But that will come.

We'll have a load more instances of cross --> head --> goal now, I suspect.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1010 on: Today at 12:24:07 pm
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1011 on: Today at 12:27:14 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:12:48 pm
The one off-target I remember from yesterday was the header from Milner's cross. But that, I'm sure, is a sign of good things to come. He shaped-up well for it, just didn't quite get it on target. But that will come.

We'll have a load more instances of cross --> head --> goal now, I suspect.
Milner's crossing is incredible. He dropped it on Darwin's head against Leipzig too.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1012 on: Today at 12:29:42 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:24:07 pm
Should we call him Dennis

To Society Nunez...
