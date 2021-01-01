« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 72757 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,847
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 09:58:31 pm »
Quote from: beardsley4ever on Yesterday at 09:24:50 pm
These threads are head And shoulders better when we dont do the puns.

Is Nunez the player to fill the void left by Jason McAteer?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 10:08:18 pm »
Mo has started to get muscles on his muscles.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,465
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 11:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:54:20 pm
Shampoo endorsement deal for Darwin when?
 ;D






These two have been pretty close since preseason started. I see them chatting to each other and laughing together all the time.
New bromance?
Must admit, both of them have got the shoulder thing down- Darwin with his perfect Adonis frame thanks to his wide shoulders and length(how's that for evolution..)- and Mo with the shoulder muscles.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:12:34 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,038
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #843 on: Today at 12:35:08 am »
Stop it with the scalp jokes please, no need now we have washed that Mane right out of our hair and replaced him with Darwig Nunez
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,313
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #844 on: Today at 12:38:16 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:35:08 am
Stop it with the scalp jokes please, no need now we have washed that Mane right out of our hair and replaced him with Darwig Nunez

We bought Darwig for £85m, small price toupée...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,421
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #845 on: Today at 12:48:36 am »
Looks like Val from the movie Brink.

Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #846 on: Today at 05:01:58 am »
Already fell in the love with this guy.
Logged
Believer

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,819
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #847 on: Today at 08:11:38 am »
Quote from: beardsley4ever on Yesterday at 09:24:50 pm
These threads are head And shoulders better when we dont do the puns.

Alpecin the puns when you pack in being miserable. Deal?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,934
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #848 on: Today at 11:35:28 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:58:31 pm
Is Nunez the player to fill the void left by Jason McAteer?
Hopefully he's not hair today, gone tomorrow.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,402
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #849 on: Today at 11:35:49 am »
Just hope we dont get any c*nt Chilean midfielders trying to crock him, I doubt weve forgotten about Vidal so soon
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,934
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #850 on: Today at 11:42:34 am »
Nunez clearly isn't fit yet. He was Pantene a lot after training yesterday.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,982
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #851 on: Today at 11:48:09 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:35:49 am
Just hope we dont get any c*nt Chilean midfielders trying to crock him, I doubt weve forgotten about Vidal so soon
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:42:34 am
Nunez clearly isn't fit yet. He was Pantene a lot after training yesterday.

Joe Rogaine DOES NOT approve of these constant puns!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,934
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #852 on: Today at 12:00:49 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:48:09 am
Joe Rogaine DOES NOT approve of these constant puns!
All this just because Nunez wears a man pun.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,310
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #853 on: Today at 01:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:35:28 am
Hopefully he's not hair today, gone tomorrow.

We should feel lucky he didnt fuck us off for LOreal Madrid.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 