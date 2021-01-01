He clearly doesnt have the touch of the type of forwards were used to. Beyond that he works hard with good movement and is fast with good finishing going by his last 18 months at Benfica at a really good level.



There is a whole lot to like here and as others have mentioned there is a slight resemblance to Torres. on the defenders shoulder almost constantly and that defender being worried about being done for pace in behind. Torres was naturally a better dribbler from what Ive seen but Nunez seems more a natural goal scorer. Some may disagree since Torres numbers were incredible for us but as far as I can remember it wasnt like that till Benitez got him here and made him a real number 9. Id be surprised if Klopp doesnt help him improve his all round game over the next few years.



It comes up a bit that we sign players who have performed well against us and that is true. Its also true that most of them impressed against inferior versions of us. Darwin did it against one of our best defences weve ever had. Physically and with his pace he had our lads worried, dont think anyone threatened them as much all year?