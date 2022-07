He clearly doesn’t have the touch of the type of forwards we’re used to. Beyond that he works hard with good movement and is fast with good finishing going by his last 18 months at Benfica at a really good level.



There is a whole lot to like here and as others have mentioned there is a slight resemblance to Torres. on the defenders shoulder almost constantly and that defender being worried about being done for pace in behind. Torres was naturally a better dribbler from what I’ve seen but Nunez seems more a natural goal scorer. Some may disagree since Torres numbers were incredible for us but as far as I can remember it wasn’t like that till Benitez got him here and made him a real number 9. I’d be surprised if Klopp doesn’t help him improve his all round game over the next few years.



It comes up a bit that we sign players who have performed well against us and that is true. It’s also true that most of them impressed against inferior versions of us. Darwin did it against one of our best defences we’ve ever had. Physically and with his pace he had our lads worried, don’t think anyone threatened them as much all year?