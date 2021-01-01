« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 70820 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 09:41:31 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:37:28 am
One thing a couple of people have noticed, is he hardly ever shoots off target - what was it 8 shots, 7 on target? Even when he played us, every shot was on target (either being scored, just about saved, or offside, but still all on target)

So things like the 4th goal, where the keeper makes a meal of it and spills it in, are more likely to happen just by sheer number - if he shoots on target most of the time, it is more likely that he is going to score from shots the keeper should save. You place your bets on enough counters on the roulette table you are more likely to win something

Also known as the Jota-attempt.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 09:58:32 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:41:31 am
Also known as the Jota-attempt.

Was gonna say the same thing - if ever there's a bounce that sits up nicely for a volley it's only really jota who you'd back to get it on target most of the time
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 10:02:05 am »
If nothing else its a major confidence booster, doubt he was lacking much anyway, but to get off the mark in a red jersey will take that small weight of his shoulders. The potential in this forward line is frightening, kin el ...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 10:06:36 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:37:28 am
One thing a couple of people have noticed, is he hardly ever shoots off target - what was it 8 shots, 7 on target? Even when he played us, every shot was on target (either being scored, just about saved, or offside, but still all on target)

So things like the 4th goal, where the keeper makes a meal of it and spills it in, are more likely to happen just by sheer number - if he shoots on target most of the time, it is more likely that he is going to score from shots the keeper should save. You place your bets on enough counters on the roulette table you are more likely to win something

Mo et al should bag a load of tap ins this season from balls being spilled by keepers.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 10:25:51 am »
Nice one (oops four) Darwin.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 10:32:05 am »
The whole social media thing is bizarre - in both directions.

The 'banter' accounts making a fuss about his first couple of outings are made for 'likes' and engagament...but this is then picked up by daft folk on Twitter as a genuine source of ridicule and and a stick to beat Liverpool with. It's obviously utterly moronic but does have lots of well-intentioned reds getting involved.

So last night Nunez scores four goals and Liverpool fans respond with their own vitriol and gloating. Which is kind of fair enough but is equally hollow.

The whole thing is just weird and indicative of the way people view football; which is to constantly engage in a cycle of brain-dead one-upmanship to 'save face' when confronted with a rival. It's why Twitter 'debate' gets so puerile and toxic so quickly. Two lads arguing about who has a better defender and within about 10 tweets they're throwing around awful tweets that have virtually nothing to do with the original issue.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 11:00:06 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:32:05 am
The whole social media thing is bizarre - in both directions.

The 'banter' accounts making a fuss about his first couple of outings are made for 'likes' and engagament...but this is then picked up by daft folk on Twitter as a genuine source of ridicule and and a stick to beat Liverpool with. It's obviously utterly moronic but does have lots of well-intentioned reds getting involved.

So last night Nunez scores four goals and Liverpool fans respond with their own vitriol and gloating. Which is kind of fair enough but is equally hollow.

The whole thing is just weird and indicative of the way people view football; which is to constantly engage in a cycle of brain-dead one-upmanship to 'save face' when confronted with a rival. It's why Twitter 'debate' gets so puerile and toxic so quickly. Two lads arguing about who has a better defender and within about 10 tweets they're throwing around awful tweets that have virtually nothing to do with the original issue.

Yup right now its literally people getting wound up about a training session they've watched
Preseason games have zero relevance to anything apart from fitness, that's it - they're watching a training run out then "bantered" each other based on who did it the best
It feels like an extension of 'who won the transfer window' ... football tribalism just needs to be 365 days a year now
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 11:06:23 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:32:05 am
The whole social media thing is bizarre - in both directions.

The 'banter' accounts making a fuss about his first couple of outings are made for 'likes' and engagement...but this is then picked up by daft folk on Twitter as a genuine source of ridicule and a stick to beat Liverpool with. It's utterly moronic but does have lots of well-intentioned reds getting involved.

So last night Nunez scores four goals and Liverpool fans respond with their vitriol and gloating. Which is kind of fair enough but is equally hollow.

The whole thing is just weird and indicative of the way people view football; which is to constantly engage in a cycle of brain-dead one-upmanship to 'save face' when confronted with a rival. It's why Twitter 'debate' gets so puerile and toxic so quickly. Two lads arguing about who has a better defender and within about 10 tweets they're throwing around awful tweets that have virtually nothing to do with the original issue.
It's one thing for two 10-year-olds to argue on Twitter, it's another for many people to direct their vitriol toward our players after preseason games. Shows how desperate they are for him to fail. I've never seen anything like that before and I'm glad that he has shut them up.

You could see that his game went up levels after his first goal. That was important for his confidence. The 4th is a striker's goal. Didn't hit it that well but well enough. Some players rarely score despite striking the ball well. He just knows where the net is.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 11:26:41 am »
Social media is awful. Fortunately, I dont do social media. Unless this forum counts.
« Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 11:56:30 am »
Watching his highlight reel from the game, he's exactly what everyone thought he would be.  Great runner off the shoulder, always moving and a clinical finisher.  But also struggles with hold up play and getting the ball to stick.

Think he'll be fine though.  He'll get so many chances with the way we play and he's a real physical and aerial threat in the box, something we've not had for a while.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 12:02:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:56:30 am
Watching his highlight reel from the game, he's exactly what everyone thought he would be.  Great runner off the shoulder, always moving and a clinical finisher.  But also struggles with hold up play and getting the ball to stick.

Think he'll be fine though.  He'll get so many chances with the way we play and he's a real physical and aerial threat in the box, something we've not had for a while.

Yep, I can see him getting plenty of chances, last night was a proper example of that, and while I'd never say goals are a guarantee I think he'll score plenty for us in the coming years. He could have had about six yesterday, and while a better keeper might have saved the penalty and certainly the last one, it was still really impressive. He actually made a good save from that header, thought for sure that was going in. I think in the air he's going to be really good for us.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 12:23:46 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 09:30:13 am
RB Leipzigs direct response to Liverpools tweet has subsequently gone viral: Whens the rematch without @Darwinn99? That guy is a beast.

No. Was a beast. Now he's a human. That's the way it works. Ask Darwin.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #812 on: Yesterday at 12:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:23:46 pm
No. Was a beast. Now he's a human. That's the way it works. Ask Darwin.
;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #813 on: Yesterday at 01:04:27 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 09:30:13 am
RB Leipzigs direct response to Liverpools tweet has subsequently gone viral: Whens the rematch without @Darwinn99? That guy is a beast.

Nice touch - I am also having difficulty calming down, because it was just a preseason game


Klopp bringing the troops back to order with a comment that it is a start but a lot more harder challenges & work ahead.
"We are not close'
"the most important part of pre-season starts now"
"We need this time now,"  "We are not close to where we want to be physically and with the weather and everything, it is difficult. A little bit of Austria is good, we have to work to get through this, we have to work extremely hard and then it will be fine."
"I'm not sure if against Salzburg we will be really fine because we properly go for it, but we will give it a try and the most important part of pre-season starts now."

basically the next week physically training will help set up the season.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #814 on: Yesterday at 01:33:43 pm »
 Cracking for the lad to get off the mark, you could see the difference it made to him. We have an array of talents up front, and this fella will be very useful.

At the end of the day our 5-0 win over Leipzig is as meaningful as the battering we got from United, it was a pre-season friendly. What is meaningful was him gaining confidence & the new lads seeing how they will fit in.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #815 on: Yesterday at 01:37:44 pm »
feels like much more of an origi replacement than sadio. obviously ideally a much better player than origi but we have always lacked a more physical presence up front who can mop up chances we create. We may lose a little with build up play but if we surround him with enough quality for the build up play he should be very effective.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #816 on: Yesterday at 02:48:36 pm »
Weve played with Firmino centrally for most of Klopps time,.and Nunez is quite a different player. His main weaknesses are Firminos strenghs: first touch and passing. Obviously a way more natural goal scorer though, and his pressing is Suarezesque.
The team will have to adapt to that, but Im sure Klopp has a plan.
On the other hand, Diaz is more of a creator and less of a striker than Mane.
Trent and Robbo could benefit the most from having a more classic striker up front, and get even more ridiculous assist numbers
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #817 on: Yesterday at 04:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:32:05 am
The whole social media thing is bizarre - in both directions.

The 'banter' accounts making a fuss about his first couple of outings are made for 'likes' and engagament...but this is then picked up by daft folk on Twitter as a genuine source of ridicule and and a stick to beat Liverpool with. It's obviously utterly moronic but does have lots of well-intentioned reds getting involved.

So last night Nunez scores four goals and Liverpool fans respond with their own vitriol and gloating. Which is kind of fair enough but is equally hollow.

The whole thing is just weird and indicative of the way people view football; which is to constantly engage in a cycle of brain-dead one-upmanship to 'save face' when confronted with a rival. It's why Twitter 'debate' gets so puerile and toxic so quickly. Two lads arguing about who has a better defender and within about 10 tweets they're throwing around awful tweets that have virtually nothing to do with the original issue.
The actual professional media is a joke too.

We lose 4-0 in a fitness builder game and there were double page spreads plus a back page on the game with all kinds of conclusions drawn from result.

Last night we won 5-0 in another fitness builder game against a better side than the one we lost to... and the very same papers had a couple of paragraphs on the result tucked away inside.

It's genuinely pathetic.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #818 on: Yesterday at 04:06:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:03:05 pm
The actual professional media is a joke too.

We lose 4-0 in a fitness builder game and there were double page spreads plus a back page on the game with all kinds of conclusions drawn from result.

Last night we won 5-0 in another fitness builder game against a better side than the one we lost to... and the very same papers had a couple of paragraphs on the result tucked away inside.

It's genuinely pathetic.

None of which mentioned 3 fluke errors by teenagers leading to goals.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #819 on: Yesterday at 04:24:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:03:05 pm
The actual professional media is a joke too.

We lose 4-0 in a fitness builder game and there were double page spreads plus a back page on the game with all kinds of conclusions drawn from result.

Last night we won 5-0 in another fitness builder game against a better side than the one we lost to... and the very same papers had a couple of paragraphs on the result tucked away inside.

It's genuinely pathetic.

Ten Haags first game against European giants and one of the worlds best sides and bitter rivals. Utd been a joke but win by a big score line. There are loads of Utd fans that the media can whip up and get their clicks given the circumstances even if it is a warm up, the opportunity was there . Liverpool beating a German team in a warm up isnt anything anyone will get excited about, less clicks. Agree its pathetic.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #820 on: Yesterday at 04:43:05 pm »
From LFC Reddit, (Bleacher Report)

Rivals fans after Nunez's 4 goals. :D

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #821 on: Yesterday at 06:59:44 pm »
Think he's going to outdo everyone's expectations this season.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #822 on: Yesterday at 11:26:41 pm »
He clearly doesnt have the touch of the type of forwards were used to. Beyond that he works hard with good movement and is fast with good finishing going by his last 18 months at Benfica at a really good level.

There is a whole lot to like here and as others have mentioned there is a slight resemblance to Torres. on the defenders shoulder almost constantly and that defender being worried about being done for pace in behind. Torres was naturally a better dribbler from what Ive seen but Nunez seems more a natural goal scorer. Some may disagree since Torres numbers were incredible for us but as far as I can remember it wasnt like that till Benitez got him here and made him a real number 9. Id be surprised if Klopp doesnt help him improve his all round game over the next few years.

It comes up a bit that we sign players who have performed well against us and that is true. Its also true that most of them impressed against inferior versions of us. Darwin did it against one of our best defences weve ever had. Physically and with his pace he had our lads worried, dont think anyone threatened them as much all year?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #823 on: Today at 12:14:30 am »
Just as his stuttering start did not matter so much, so his 4 goals should not be taken too seriously........


Except, it matters to the lads confidence in himself which is the only really important thing, especially for a striker. What will matter more will be scoring early days at Anfield (see Peter Crouch/Robbie Keane)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #824 on: Today at 12:20:09 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:14:30 am
Just as his stuttering start did not matter so much, so his 4 goals should not be taken too seriously........


Except, it matters to the lads confidence in himself which is the only really important thing, especially for a striker. What will matter more will be scoring early days at Anfield (see Peter Crouch/Robbie Keane)

I'm not sure you know this, but The Internet Is Serious Business.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #825 on: Today at 01:43:24 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:59:44 pm
Think he's going to outdo everyone's expectations this season.
I expect him to score 40 goals
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #826 on: Today at 02:54:20 pm »
Shampoo endorsement deal for Darwin when?
 ;D





Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #827 on: Today at 03:28:07 pm »
Time to ditch the manbun
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #828 on: Today at 04:52:24 pm »
Needs a haircut.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #829 on: Today at 05:06:10 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:59:44 pm
Think he's going to outdo everyone's expectations this season.

I expect him to eclipse Bill Deans league goals in a season scoring record.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #830 on: Today at 05:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:52:24 pm
Needs a haircut.

Always said by baldies.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #831 on: Today at 06:27:39 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 05:06:10 pm
I expect him to eclipse Bill Deans league goals in a season scoring record.
Yes, but you mean Bill Dean the actor, don't you? 😃
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #832 on: Today at 06:30:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:54:20 pm



Forget the haircut, just look at the shoulders on Mo. :o
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #833 on: Today at 07:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:54:20 pm




New official LFC shampoo partner
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #834 on: Today at 07:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 07:02:18 pm


New official LFC shampoo partner

what Mane got to do with it?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #835 on: Today at 08:22:05 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:44:29 pm
what Mane got to do with it?

moved to Bayhairn Munich...
