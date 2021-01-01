Hell score tons of goals from headers alone if we put decent crosses into the box. Our corners were garbage today - floaty efforts that were easy to defend.
Trent and Robertsons assists stats should go to an even higher level.
I was honestly surprised how bad Tsimikas corners were today, hes honestly usually one of the most consistent. Milner is always hit or miss
Dont think we had any when Trent or Robbo were on but could be wrong, think maybe one and we took it short.
Not gonna lie but missed having a proper 9 who runs the channels like Nunez was doing all night, brilliant movement by him. The 2nd and 3rd goal were perfect finishing, lucky with the 4th. Penalty was fine for me, goalie just guessed right way but still had the power and height to go in.
Thought that was wonderful of Salah to give him the penalty to break his scoring duck and give him some confidence.