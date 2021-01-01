He shouldn't have been confident on the ball, he was a way worse passer than Mignolet (except with throwing, but made bad choices there too). Mignolet could actually cruyff turn a few players. Karius was just happier running off his line and beyond the box (to bad effect too, occasionally)



Do remember loads of arguments with BabuYagu about that one.



He was miles better with the ball at his feet than Mignolet. More than that, he was a proper sweeper keeper. People remember his final howlers - when he was concussed from Ramos' filthy elbows - but forget how much our defending improves as a team with him in goal. He was a lot better from set pieces too, an aggressive claimer that, again, helped our high line a lot. I feel for Karius - his confidence was destroyed by an elbow to the temple that should have been a red for Ramos, instead it was him playing on, concussed, to the death of his career. For his age he was brilliant, and better resilience and concentration are things he might well have learned, in time. Like everyone would agree that Kelleher is a fantastic number 2 and I agree, he's a quality keeper - but he's very similar to how Karius was, imo. Similar skillset, suits our system, but definite flaws in decision making that time will probably iron out. But I don't think many have the mentality to be able to turn around what Karius went through.