Watching the training videos yesterday Pep spent a lot of time with Nunez showing him the various positions they want him to take up off the ball, and also teaching him the correct triggers for pressing. Makes you realize how much he is going to have to take on very quickly, as well as having to work on his general fitness and sharpness like all of the other players. Add in having to learn a new language and you could certainly understand why he may not hit the ground running and why the fans may need to have some patience as he adapts. Or of course he might score a bucket load of goals early and then suddenly everything will seem much easier, we'll just have to wait and see.