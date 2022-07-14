« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 45398 times)

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 10:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 06:44:30 pm
It's all these comparisons to Andy Carroll that makes me laugh. He's nothing like that useless Geordie lump. For starters he can actually move.
That entire narrative is down to his haircut, and nothing else. It's ridiculous.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 10:41:43 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 06:59:38 pm
Anybody who bases anything on that 90 minutes has no idea what the game was for, indeed has no idea about football, let alone Liverpool. Best just to ignore them they only want attention and they won't be stting next to you at Anfield any time soon.

From our perspective it wasnt really 90 minutes, more like 3 batches of 30 minutes of light training.
Online kavah

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 10:43:13 pm »
Offline MBL?

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 10:45:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:33:08 pm
That entire narrative is down to his haircut, and nothing else. It's ridiculous.
Its also size and the thought that he is technically inferior to a lot of forwards. What it doesnt take into account is his movement and dynamism which is on a different planet to Carroll.
Offline jckliew

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #524 on: Today at 01:53:18 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:45:20 pm
Its also size and the thought that he is technically inferior to a lot of forwards. What it doesnt take into account is his movement and dynamism which is on a different planet to Carroll.
i thought some of Andy's goals were pretty dynamic. Not his movement though.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #525 on: Today at 10:13:27 am »
I have feeling that he'll open his account today. Can't wait ;D
Online AndyMuller

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #526 on: Today at 10:19:48 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:13:27 am
I have feeling that he'll open his account today. Can't wait ;D

I wonder which bank he will go with? I'd recommend First Direct.
Online El Lobo

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #527 on: Today at 10:22:44 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:19:48 am
I wonder which bank he will go with? I'd recommend First Direct.

Northern Rock probably, like his role model.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #528 on: Today at 10:46:01 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:19:48 am
I wonder which bank he will go with? I'd recommend First Direct.
Lloyds for me lol.
Online rob1966

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #529 on: Today at 11:27:20 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:19:48 am
I wonder which bank he will go with? I'd recommend First Direct.

With his money, can only be Coutts surely?
Offline Dr Stu-Pid

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #530 on: Today at 11:40:39 am »
Watching the training videos yesterday Pep spent a lot of time with Nunez showing him the various positions they want him to take up off the ball, and also teaching him the correct triggers for pressing.  Makes you realize how much he is going to have to take on very quickly, as well as having to work on his general fitness and sharpness like all of the other players.  Add in having to learn a new language and you could certainly understand why he may not hit the ground running and why the fans may need to have some patience as he adapts.  Or of course he might score a bucket load of goals early and then suddenly everything will seem much easier, we'll just have to wait and see.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #531 on: Today at 11:48:02 am »
He's going to be an utter superstar isn't he.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #532 on: Today at 11:58:01 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 11:40:39 am
Watching the training videos yesterday Pep spent a lot of time with Nunez showing him the various positions they want him to take up off the ball, and also teaching him the correct triggers for pressing.  Makes you realize how much he is going to have to take on very quickly, as well as having to work on his general fitness and sharpness like all of the other players.  Add in having to learn a new language and you could certainly understand why he may not hit the ground running and why the fans may need to have some patience as he adapts.  Or of course he might score a bucket load of goals early and then suddenly everything will seem much easier, we'll just have to wait and see.

Linky?

Does Jason have them in the audio/video thread?
Online El Lobo

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #533 on: Today at 12:29:18 pm »
Dropped already
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #534 on: Today at 12:35:06 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:29:18 pm
Dropped already

Next step - loan to West Ham
Offline Zlen

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #535 on: Today at 01:45:38 pm »
Chance to save his career today.
Offline Dr Stu-Pid

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #536 on: Today at 01:46:09 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 11:58:01 am
Linky?

Does Jason have them in the audio/video thread?

https://youtu.be/yAqof73ccHE?t=2899

Around 48.20 into the video.
Offline jckliew

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #537 on: Today at 03:14:02 pm »
Damn! He can't even finish a half!
Offline JasonF

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #538 on: Today at 03:15:03 pm »
No goals in 65 mins. Worrying Times 
Online Chakan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #539 on: Today at 03:24:19 pm »
Still finding his groove, some nice touches but didn't really have a clear cut chance on goal.

Will take him awhile to get settled.
Offline jonkrux

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #540 on: Today at 03:26:48 pm »
Looks like he's trying a little too hard but he's gonna be class. You can see it in his movement and positioning.
Online Fromola

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #541 on: Today at 03:58:52 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 03:26:48 pm
Looks like he's trying a little too hard but he's gonna be class. You can see it in his movement and positioning.

Not seen the games, and pre-season is neither here nor there, it's just about getting his fitness up, but it can take players a while to adapt under Klopp. It'd be stupid to expect miracles straight away just because of the price tag. Konate last season, Fabinho when he came in, Robbo, even Mo took a bunch of games until the goals came freely. I remember Mo's early games he was missing a lot of good chances but the fact he was in those positions all the time meant you weren't worried about him. Diaz slotted straight in but even then the goals haven't come freely yet and he can improve.
Online Asam

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #542 on: Today at 04:03:17 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 11:40:39 am
Watching the training videos yesterday Pep spent a lot of time with Nunez showing him the various positions they want him to take up off the ball, and also teaching him the correct triggers for pressing.  Makes you realize how much he is going to have to take on very quickly, as well as having to work on his general fitness and sharpness like all of the other players.  Add in having to learn a new language and you could certainly understand why he may not hit the ground running and why the fans may need to have some patience as he adapts.  Or of course he might score a bucket load of goals early and then suddenly everything will seem much easier, we'll just have to wait and see.

A lot to take on but Pep/Matsos/Jota/Diaz/Carvalho can all help with the language
Online anandg_lfc

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #543 on: Today at 05:03:30 pm »
He just needs to relax and play his game. It takes some amount of time to get used to playing with a new team in a completely different system.

The next friendlies will give us a good picture on who will be starting the season. Hope Nunez gets eased into the lineup.
