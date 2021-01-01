

It was the Kemlyn road early leavers mainly plus a bloke on the Kop that was negatively fixated with 'Porky' Lee





There was a time when you got a season to bed into the culture and club, some give you 30 minutes now.





I'm still proud of how we supported Peter Crouch through his early trials



Luckily I was Anny Road and then Kop in those days, so never heard those dickheads.I was never convinced with Crouch before he signed for us, only seen him on telly and at St Mary's when he scored as they beat us, but once you watched him every week you could see he was a good player and luckily those who were going the game saw that. I was at the Wigan game when he broke his duck and everyone was made up for him. The only goals of his I didn't get to enjoy was the perfect hattrick in the 4-0 v Arsenal, I was pushed into going to the game even though my ma was dying in hospital, stepdad said she'd have wanted me to go so I did but just sat there numb. She hung on for 24hrs and made sure I'd never forget April Fools day.