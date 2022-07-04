« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 38796 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #440 on: July 4, 2022, 09:03:12 am »
Quote from: Wilmo on June 27, 2022, 08:41:33 pm
Tbf Darwin is a boss name for a striker

Great natural shot selection. Highly evolved movement. Looks to be one of the fittest too. Perfectly adapted to life at Anfield.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #441 on: July 4, 2022, 02:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on June 27, 2022, 08:41:33 pm
Tbf Darwin is a boss name for a striker
A victory for fathers everywhere.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #442 on: July 5, 2022, 09:39:26 am »
+ Robbie Fowler on Darwin Nunez:

"I think we look at the player stats, how he brings others into the game, whether he can keep hold of the ball and bring others into it, whether he can score goals, whether he can roam behind, whether he can roam this side of the defence."

"I think one of Liverpool's problems, it sounds stupid because of everything, I've seen in the last couple of years. A lot of teams have played sort of sitting deep. Liverpool has played all the football in front of the defence."

"Now we've got a player obviously in Nunez who can come maybe this side of the defenders (play beyond the defenders). This should be obvious for a striker, but sometimes when you are this way, it makes the defenders want to roam backwards."

"It creates space for certain other players (in the middle) in these roles here. This has been played for years here, which obviously condenses the play. Nunez is a little bit of that player, he can play off the shoulder."

-- Yahoo Sport, Bettingexpert --
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #443 on: July 6, 2022, 10:56:13 am »
Darwin Nunez lands major award as he prepares to meet Liverpool team-mates

Liverpool new boy Darwin Nunez has been named the 2021/22 Primeira Liga Player of the Year after a super season with Benfica.

The 23-year-old scored an impressive 26 goals in 28 top-flight appearances as well as providing four assists for his team-mates. Despite Benfica ending the campaign 17 points behind title winners Porto, Nunez's individual efforts have been recognised with the award.

Luis Diaz could well have ended up with this accolade had he remained with Porto for the remainder of the season, having scored 14 goals and contributed five assists in 18 appearances prior to joining Liverpool during the January transfer window.

Nunez has now become the second successive Uruguayan player to be named the standout performer in the Portuguese top-flight, following in the footsteps of ex-Reds defender Sebastian Coates. The 31-year-old centre-back was part of a Sporting Lisbon side who conceded just 20 goals in 34 league outings and lost only one league fixture during the 2020/21 season, ending the club's 19-year title wait.

Excitement is now growing over Nunez as the new Premier League season edges closer - and even members of Jurgen Klopp's first-team Liverpool squad are eagerly awaiting the towering forward's first outing for the club. Discussing what he is expecting of Nunez, who made a potentially club record move from Benfica last month, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain told liverpoolfc.com : "I think obviously Darwin, we played against and saw him first hand and I think everything that we saw in those games he reminded me a little bit of Luis [Diaz] when we played against him when he was at Porto.

"Hes that sort of a player that you know what you are going to get from  the athleticism, the speed, the strength, the power  and it was the same with him. I remember having to chase Luis back at Anfield at one point and he made me stick it into fifth gear and then try to find sixth to keep up with him! You sort of remember those things and when he walked through the door that was the first thing I remembered  dont try to get in a race with him if Im expecting to win!

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/darwin-nunez-liverpool-award-breaking-24409692
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #444 on: July 6, 2022, 01:12:33 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  6, 2022, 10:56:13 am
Darwin Nunez lands major award as he prepares to meet Liverpool team-mates

Liverpool new boy Darwin Nunez has been named the 2021/22 Primeira Liga Player of the Year after a super season with Benfica.

The 23-year-old scored an impressive 26 goals in 28 top-flight appearances as well as providing four assists for his team-mates. Despite Benfica ending the campaign 17 points behind title winners Porto, Nunez's individual efforts have been recognised with the award.

Luis Diaz could well have ended up with this accolade had he remained with Porto for the remainder of the season, having scored 14 goals and contributed five assists in 18 appearances prior to joining Liverpool during the January transfer window.

Nunez has now become the second successive Uruguayan player to be named the standout performer in the Portuguese top-flight, following in the footsteps of ex-Reds defender Sebastian Coates. The 31-year-old centre-back was part of a Sporting Lisbon side who conceded just 20 goals in 34 league outings and lost only one league fixture during the 2020/21 season, ending the club's 19-year title wait.

Excitement is now growing over Nunez as the new Premier League season edges closer - and even members of Jurgen Klopp's first-team Liverpool squad are eagerly awaiting the towering forward's first outing for the club. Discussing what he is expecting of Nunez, who made a potentially club record move from Benfica last month, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain told liverpoolfc.com : "I think obviously Darwin, we played against and saw him first hand and I think everything that we saw in those games he reminded me a little bit of Luis [Diaz] when we played against him when he was at Porto.

"Hes that sort of a player that you know what you are going to get from  the athleticism, the speed, the strength, the power  and it was the same with him. I remember having to chase Luis back at Anfield at one point and he made me stick it into fifth gear and then try to find sixth to keep up with him! You sort of remember those things and when he walked through the door that was the first thing I remembered  dont try to get in a race with him if Im expecting to win!

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/darwin-nunez-liverpool-award-breaking-24409692

Did it look like this?

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 07:00:21 pm »
I know it's social media and should largely be ignored but the amount of negativity surrounding this guy at the moment is insane. The while country is desperate for him to fail, including some of our own fans it seems, so they can be proved right. Sad.

I never pay any attention to pre-season really but would be great if he can bag a few soon to lift the pressure he must be feeling.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 07:03:00 pm »
What pressure? He's been with the lads for three days and had 2 training sessions one of which was cut short due to blisters on his feet.  ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 07:08:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:03:00 pm
What pressure? He's been with the lads for three days and had 2 training sessions one of which was cut short due to blisters on his feet.  ;D

He fucking hasn't done anything, he's been on the pitch for 30 min and didn't score a hattrick, didn't win a trophy and cost the budget of a small country. What the fuck is wrong with us? He's not a winner, he's a loser.

LFC fans know.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 07:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:03:00 pm
What pressure? He's been with the lads for three days and had 2 training sessions one of which was cut short due to blisters on his feet.  ;D

It's going to be the media narrative until he starts scoring regularly.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 07:21:22 pm »
Was expecting 7-8 goals from him already
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 07:41:47 pm »
maybe we should send him to Westbrom for a season long loan so he can adapt to the culture.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 08:20:23 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 07:00:21 pm
I know it's social media and should largely be ignored
Corrected  :wave
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 08:23:10 pm »
Now we know he's officially a flop, I just hope we've got enough time left in the transfer window to bring someone decent in.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 08:25:16 pm »
Is it time for the mods to change the title to Fuck off Darwin "Sean Dundee" Nüñez !!! ?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 08:32:32 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 07:00:21 pm
I know it's social media and should largely be ignored but the amount of negativity surrounding this guy at the moment is insane. The while country is desperate for him to fail, including some of our own fans it seems, so they can be proved right. Sad.

I never pay any attention to pre-season really but would be great if he can bag a few soon to lift the pressure he must be feeling.

Your first mistake was the first 4 words of this post. Never listen to social media.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 09:55:52 pm »
Heard hes off to Dortmund plus cash for Bellingham.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 10:28:29 pm »
He showed enough spurts to show how useful he will be here, love the way he's always on the last defenders shoulder, gave the United defence some nervous moments. I also love the way he finds so much space, once he gets used to the players around him, he'll be very enjoyable to watch.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 11:16:22 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 07:00:21 pm
I know it's social media and should largely be ignored but the amount of negativity surrounding this guy at the moment is insane. The while country is desperate for him to fail, including some of our own fans it seems, so they can be proved right. Sad.

I never pay any attention to pre-season really but would be great if he can bag a few soon to lift the pressure he must be feeling.
Liverpool Twitter is dire at the moment. Every day I'm seeing our own players getting stick. Saw some mocking Harvey Elliott setting himself a target of 15-20 goals next season, said something like "man won't even get 5 games". Which is a weird angle. Also, the most popular tweet of Nunez in training that did the rounds was posted by a Liverpool account. I don't even follow these people, Twitter have been throwing them in my face recently.

But yeah, we have some absolute wankers who have made fan accounts for our club online.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 11:30:48 pm »
Social media is like a toilet wall in the 80s. Bunch of crap written on it, some makes you laugh, but mostly its fucking nonsense written by drunk or sober lunatics.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 11:37:03 pm »
Lol at the idea that there's pressure on him, or that he is feeling pressure or that he needs to bag some goals quickly to end the pressure he is feeling.

I mean just look at him. He's a fucking Adonis with the world at his feet, who has just joined the best club in the world with a manager universally known and lauded for not putting pressure on his players, esp when they have only been here five minutes.

It's not he who is feeling the pressure, I suspect.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 11:39:39 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:16:22 pm
Liverpool Twitter is dire at the moment. Every day I'm seeing our own players getting stick. Saw some mocking Harvey Elliott setting himself a target of 15-20 goals next season, said something like "man won't even get 5 games". Which is a weird angle. Also, the most popular tweet of Nunez in training that did the rounds was posted by a Liverpool account. I don't even follow these people, Twitter have been throwing them in my face recently.

But yeah, we have some absolute wankers who have made fan accounts for our club online.
Its 12 year olds cant be engaging with them football avi guys
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #461 on: Today at 12:25:27 am »
Didnt even score in the warm up, hes shyte. 

Lets see if Palace will do a swap plus cash for Benteke before its too late.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #462 on: Today at 01:03:48 am »
Is he under the 14-day returns period? Do Benfica take returns for faulty products?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #463 on: Today at 01:30:05 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 11:39:39 pm
Its 12 year olds cant be engaging with them football avi guys

When I was that age kids played FIFA and PES instead. Sad turn of events if they're already on Twitter dammit.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #464 on: Today at 09:05:09 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:37:03 pm
Lol at the idea that there's pressure on him, or that he is feeling pressure or that he needs to bag some goals quickly to end the pressure he is feeling.

I mean just look at him. He's a fucking Adonis with the world at his feet, who has just joined the best club in the world with a manager universally known and lauded for not putting pressure on his players, esp when they have only been here five minutes.

It's not he who is feeling the pressure, I suspect.

Nah you know what the media and the absolute gobshite element of our fan base is like, it'll be nothing but Nunez can't do this Nunez can't do that, any twitter posts he makes will be replied to with pure toxicity and what Haaland, the human rights abuse hypocrite, has done. If he can get off to a good start, then at least we don't, but more importantly him, have to hear the drivel. The absolute wham chatted about Crouch in 06 was bad enough.

Plus, as some one who has suffered from mental health issues in the past (some would say I still do), I know it's amazing how things can quickly drag you down, no matter how much support you get, how confident you start out and how great your life is. I'd just rather a young lad wasn't subjected to the shite that will come.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #465 on: Today at 09:33:29 am »
He's been with the squad for 3 days and there is pressure on him to score in a commercial tour or face the consequences of a slump?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #466 on: Today at 10:05:59 am »
Yeah, unfortunately a lot of shite will be written if he fails to hit the ground running.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #467 on: Today at 10:11:06 am »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 10:05:59 am
Yeah, unfortunately a lot of shite will be written if he fails to hit the ground running.

But why is the pressure on now? Nevermind running he hasn't even hit the ground yet.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #468 on: Today at 10:15:48 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:11:06 am
But why is the pressure on now? Nevermind running he hasn't even hit the ground yet.

That's the state of the world due to wankstains on twatter and the media, especially when they will continually highlight the entire fee. There will be references to him costing more than Haaland, even though we all know that deal is in the hundreds of millions in reality.

Us sensible people know he may take time to settle, Klopp says he will, so we will give him all the time he needs. For me, Jota, Diaz and Salah are the ones who carry the goalscoring burden for the first few months.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #469 on: Today at 10:20:07 am »
The dumbed down and entitled society that we have nowadays is truly appalling to comprehend and social media epitomises it more than anything else.

Shame as there are also some very agreeable people on there, but overall, it's a cesspit best avoided.

As they saying goes, "Can't cure stupid"
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #470 on: Today at 10:21:09 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:15:48 am
That's the state of the world due to wankstains on twatter and the media, especially when they will continually highlight the entire fee. There will be references to him costing more than Haaland, even though we all know that deal is in the hundreds of millions in reality.

Us sensible people know he may take time to settle, Klopp says he will, so we will give him all the time he needs. For me, Jota, Diaz and Salah are the ones who carry the goalscoring burden for the first few months.
Been said before and I'll say it again: Christ only knows what most would have made of Ian Rush nowadays...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #471 on: Today at 10:22:34 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:15:48 am
That's the state of the world due to wankstains on twatter and the media, especially when they will continually highlight the entire fee. There will be references to him costing more than Haaland, even though we all know that deal is in the hundreds of millions in reality.

Us sensible people know he may take time to settle, Klopp says he will, so we will give him all the time he needs. For me, Jota, Diaz and Salah are the ones who carry the goalscoring burden for the first few months.

I see him as possibly being a bit like Robbo - playing and doing really well, just not exactly what we want him to do for the first few months until the tactics click. So I can see him scoring a fair bit, playing a bit, but not really kicking on until about late September maybe.

Or maybe he will do a Mo and be brilliant from day dot.

But it's hard to make any conclusion or apply any pressure of expectations right now when he is literally on day 4 with the squad, and perhaps 2 training sessions down.

Unless you are a fucking child or a moron (which is 80% of Twitter tbf)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #472 on: Today at 10:23:09 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 10:21:09 am
Been said before and I'll say it again: Christ only knows what most would have made of Ian Rush nowadays...

They'd have hounded him that much that when Bob told him he needed to buck his ideas up he'd have likely folded and walked away.

I also remember when Kenny went something mad like 3 months without scoring, they'd have been screaming for him to be sold.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #473 on: Today at 10:33:11 am »
Cant think of a forward Klopp has signed that has failed.

Therefore cant see how Charles Darwin Nunez isnt Ronaldo (the good one) 2.0
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #474 on: Today at 11:07:01 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 07:00:21 pm
I know it's social media and should largely be ignored

Should have just left it there mate.

I was having a chuckle yesterday after the game, social media from all fans claiming LiVARpool exposed, this is what happens when you lose Mane, Man Utd are back etc etc, SportBible were celebrating the start of the ETH period etc etc... Social Media is knee jerk central and should ALWAYS be ignored for serious takes because most people talking football on there have about 12IQ
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #475 on: Today at 11:09:40 am »
I can understand United fans twit-shitting on Nunez, pouring that sweet, rare drop of schadenfreude down their desperately dry throats. I know why they are milking the moment dry beyond all reason. He mised a sitter ha ha, get your gloats before actual football starts and reality sinks in. Missed a sitter ha ha, have we signed anyone yet. Missed a sitter ha ha how many years since we won anything now.

But Liverpool fans piling on?
Just go and jump off a building you ingrateful and spoiled children.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #476 on: Today at 11:21:36 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 10:33:11 am
Cant think of a forward Klopp has signed that has failed.


Immobile.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #477 on: Today at 11:29:02 am »
Anyone who has been around long enough should know this is nothing new.

He's come with a big fee and for the general football fan they see him as a Mane replacement. All we need to do is give him the time he needs to learn the league and trust the boss to get the best out of him.. our track record in the last few years has been pretty good so no reason to believe it'll be anything else.

 
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #478 on: Today at 11:31:00 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:09:40 am
I can understand United fans twit-shitting on Nunez, pouring that sweet, rare drop of schadenfreude down their desperately dry throats. I know why they are milking the moment dry beyond all reason. He mised a sitter ha ha, get your gloats before actual football starts and reality sinks in. Missed a sitter ha ha, have we signed anyone yet. Missed a sitter ha ha how many years since we won anything now.

But Liverpool fans piling on?
Just go and jump off a building you ingrateful and spoiled children.

"Liverpool fans"
