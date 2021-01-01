« previous next »
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #360
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate
Nurse!
I'm here, whats the problem  😀, do I need to take some blood pressures?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #361
Why we all worried about what certain members have written. We know we have the best manager and recruitment team in the league if not world. Its great and exciting and anyone who doesnt think so isnt a real fan or not worth argueing with. I cant wait to see him in a red shirt. A center forward wow. New systems new ideas. Thats what lifes about. klopp isnt scared.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #362
Quote from: JohnSullie
I'm here, whats the problem  😀, do I need to take some blood pressures?

We need more asthma pumps
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #363
Quote from: Dim Glas
Trent cant defend, who is Matip, Alisson isnt as good as insert about 10 other goalies names here, Keita is rubbish and a waste of money, Hendo can only pass sideweays, Milner is 80 years old, Thiago is passed it, Firmino never scores, Salah isnt as good as you think he is, Diaz and Nunez come from a rubbish league and therefore arent very good.

All I can deduce from that is that Kloppo is the greatest coach in the world to get that bunch of missfits to win so much. Oh wait, Klopps rubbish too and is just a big personality with great hugs. 

I dont know how we did it.


Yeah, it is baffling is it not lol  Seriously, of course there are a few doubts about Nunez, as he has not played in the premiership yet. Time will tell if Nunez is worth the money we paid for him, but Klopp, Edwards (now Ward) and FSG have been pretty good at buying players who have fitted our style and team. So I have belief that Nunez will turn out to be a great buy. 


 


Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #364
Quote from: rob1966
We've been tracking him for years and Klopp knows whether or not he can push on and he must have 100% belief he will, considering the money we have dropped to sign the lad. Suarez is claiming he told Barca to sign him when he was at Almeria, Luis will have seen him up close and knows how good the lad is.

Really cannot wait to see him in a Liverpool shirt.

Same as you, I can't wait to see him in a Liverpool shirt.
My one reservation has always been that even if he is a success, he may not necessarily be part of a team that scores more goals, or wins more games.
Scoring goals was not a problem that cost us the league. It was far more to do with the tactics in certain games and players in midfield.
For me, midfield was the priority last season and this remains the case. 12 months on from that and now, the ageing forward line needed refreshing, so although I am is to see Mane go, something had to give. We got a decent price for him, with hopefully more to come from Minamino, so that lessens the financial risk of the Nunez transfer.
Without a slight tweak to our tactics however, expecting Nunez to score when the ball is crossed from either wing and 30 yards out, might be asking too much.
