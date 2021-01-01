We've been tracking him for years and Klopp knows whether or not he can push on and he must have 100% belief he will, considering the money we have dropped to sign the lad. Suarez is claiming he told Barca to sign him when he was at Almeria, Luis will have seen him up close and knows how good the lad is.



Really cannot wait to see him in a Liverpool shirt.



Same as you, I can't wait to see him in a Liverpool shirt.My one reservation has always been that even if he is a success, he may not necessarily be part of a team that scores more goals, or wins more games.Scoring goals was not a problem that cost us the league. It was far more to do with the tactics in certain games and players in midfield.For me, midfield was the priority last season and this remains the case. 12 months on from that and now, the ageing forward line needed refreshing, so although I am is to see Mane go, something had to give. We got a decent price for him, with hopefully more to come from Minamino, so that lessens the financial risk of the Nunez transfer.Without a slight tweak to our tactics however, expecting Nunez to score when the ball is crossed from either wing and 30 yards out, might be asking too much.