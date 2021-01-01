« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 19565 times)

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 12:41:45 pm »
Quote from: Amelioration on Yesterday at 10:06:54 am
In relation to Keita, most people who understand football know he isn't a starting quality midfielder for a team chasing titles. The best places to find neutral opinions regarding Liverpool's players is other teams forums. You'll find the majority don't rate him at all. Weak in the tackle, no incisive passing, no pace, no aggression, dreadful shooting technique (other than the left foot worldly at Anfield that any professional footballer can pull out on occasion), injury prone. A good enough squad player, but for over 50M you expect far more. Having said all this, I'd rather him stay in the squad than Oxlade.

In relation to Nunez, ask any Benfica fan and they'll say they've absolutely robbed us. It's widely know that they thought his first season for them was rubbish and that he didn't even improve as a player in his second season; his goals just covered over his deficiencies. Like I said before, I would love to be proven wrong because I've been a Liverpool fan for twenty years. But I just can't see this transfer working. I'm calling it now, he's another Luka Jovic.
Yet our resident Benfica fan (Heroisdomar) would seem to disagree with pretty much everything you've said. 🤔
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 12:44:48 pm »
Quote from: Amelioration on Yesterday at 10:06:54 am
Best thing i've read all year!!!

You could make an amazing greatest hits compilation of quotes about Liverpool players from opposition sides forums
Offline rob1966

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 12:46:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:41:45 pm
Yet our resident Benfica fan (Heroisdomar) would seem to disagree with pretty much everything you've said. 🤔

The troll obviously hasn't seen Heros post ;D
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 12:50:04 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 12:44:48 pm
Best thing i've read all year!!!

You could make an amazing greatest hits compilation of quotes about Liverpool players from opposition sides forums

Trent cant defend, who is Matip, Alisson isnt as good as insert about 10 other goalies names here, Keita is rubbish and a waste of money, Hendo can only pass sideweays, Milner is 80 years old, Thiago is passed it, Firmino never scores, Salah isnt as good as you think he is, Diaz and Nunez come from a rubbish league and therefore arent very good.

All I can deduce from that is that Kloppo is the greatest coach in the world to get that bunch of missfits to win so much. Oh wait, Klopps rubbish too and is just a big personality with great hugs. 

I dont know how we did it.
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 12:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:41:45 pm
Yet our resident Benfica fan (Heroisdomar) would seem to disagree with pretty much everything you've said. 🤔

great! you've decided to bring facts into this. Fucking wonderful!
Offline Hazell

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 12:56:11 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Yesterday at 12:30:08 pm
Forget all the arguing tell me more about the pastries...


The best place to learn about Portuguese pastries are other counties bakeries.
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 01:02:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 12:56:11 pm
The best place to learn about Portuguese pastries are other counties bakeries.

they are neutral - so I guess a swiss chocolatier maybe
Offline Kloppage Time

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 01:08:10 pm »
Does being "a fan for twenty years" make you 20 years old? just wondering
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 01:09:32 pm »
Amelioration is clearly a Utd fan. They've all been spouting similar guff on Twitter since the moment it became clear Nunez wanted to join us and not them.
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 01:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 01:09:32 pm
Amelioration is clearly a Utd fan. They've all been spouting similar guff on Twitter since the moment it became clear Nunez wanted to join us and not them.

could be one of those odd Liverpool "fans" that post more on RedCafe than anywhere else - and kiss the Manc's asses all the time by agreeing with them and putting the team they allegedly "support" down whenever needed.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 01:17:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:42:00 am
:lmao

Bastion of Amelioration is holding forth...
Offline Hazell

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 01:24:33 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:02:29 pm
they are neutral - so I guess a swiss chocolatier maybe

Hazelnut croissants are the best. And I say that as someone who posts on non-croissant related forums. So my opinion on it is the best.
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 01:49:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 01:24:33 pm
Hazelnut croissants are the best. And I say that as someone who posts on non-croissant related forums. So my opinion on it is the best.

Biased much? Someone named Hazell likes Hazelnut croissants? Pfffft....
Offline thaddeus

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 01:52:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:41:45 pm
Yet our resident Benfica fan (Heroisdomar) would seem to disagree with pretty much everything you've said. 🤔
An entirely unscientific sample of one person but I was in London at the weekend wearing my commemorative FA Cup t-shirt (as you do!) and a Benfica fan came up to me.  At that point the transfer wasn't confirmed but he seemed sure it was happening and was raving about what a good player Darwin is.

He then started on about the non-penalty incident with Virgil so I made my excuses and left.

Klopp did go to lengths to point out that there was work to do with Darwin and that the player himself had said as much.  I certainly don't think we should expect a season like Salah's first with us but there will be games where his style will definitely make a positive difference.
Offline rhysd

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 02:08:43 pm »
Oh come on, you could hide it a little better than this.

Pure wummery.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 02:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 01:24:33 pm
Hazelnut croissants are the best. And I say that as someone who posts on non-croissant related forums. So my opinion on it is the best.

They're finished croissants. Almond all the way.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 02:14:41 pm »
If you went by other teams forums then Trent would have been sold 3 years ago for £5m.

Also Bobby and Henderson have never been any good and we might as well sell the whole team apart from Virgil and Salah.
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 02:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 02:14:41 pm
If you went by other teams forums then Trent would have been sold 3 years ago for £5m.

Also Bobby and Henderson have never been any good and we might as well sell the whole team apart from Virgil and Salah.

Salah is a one-year wonder. We should have sold.

VVD is massively overrated - Maguire is just as good!
Offline Hazell

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 02:56:08 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:49:20 pm
Biased much? Someone named Hazell likes Hazelnut croissants? Pfffft....

:D

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:11:25 pm
They're finished croissants. Almond all the way.

Weirdo.
Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 02:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:50:04 pm

I dont know how we did it.

Apparently it was something to do with inhalers  :o
Offline Schmarn

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #340 on: Yesterday at 03:23:55 pm »

I hope theyre offering refunds on Darwin 27 merchandise. Surely he takes no 10 now.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #341 on: Yesterday at 03:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 03:23:55 pm
I hope theyre offering refunds on Darwin 27 merchandise. Surely he takes no 10 now.

Wore number 9 for Benfica no?  Likely be happy with 27 in that case. Also, 27 for Liverpool is now iconic, so its a cool choice  8)
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 03:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 03:23:55 pm
I hope theyre offering refunds on Darwin 27 merchandise. Surely he takes no 10 now.

Carvalho.
Offline Peabee

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 03:48:19 pm »
Why dont you post on your own clubs fan forum(s). Its quite sad mate that the Nunez transfer has triggered you like this and youre trying to convince Liverpool fans that Nunez is shit.

The club have been tracking him since 2015... they spend a fortune on recruitment these days.
Offline rob1966

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #344 on: Yesterday at 06:03:17 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 03:48:19 pm
Why dont you post on your own clubs fan forum(s). Its quite sad mate that the Nunez transfer has triggered you like this and youre trying to convince Liverpool fans that Nunez is shit.

The club have been tracking him since 2015... they spend a fortune on recruitment these days.

And unlike the Mancs, we actually know what we are doing ;D
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #345 on: Yesterday at 06:18:34 pm »
Has Bastion of Invincibility tried to 'ameliorate' his negative standing here with a sock puppet? Similar posting styles and all that...
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #346 on: Yesterday at 06:20:41 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 11:20:31 am
Have seen social media awash with "Nunez will flop" type crap over the past 2 days, like the planet suddenly becomes flooded with expert talent spotters or some such. Literally the fleas of the internet, pointless and factless smear, based on a slightly higher fee we have paid. If Nunez was £40m then noone would be saying anything. Literally baffling how people think.

He will have great games and the odd bad game, every player does.


As long as he doesn't have an injury that compromises his pace, he won't flop. Players with his desire, workrate and physicality don't flop, at worst they may not justify the outlay, give a lower return, eg Kuyt.

The issue is you pay more to improve your odds of something succeeding, to lower your risk. From limited viewing, as a footballer, his career at the very top clubs ends with such an injury ( as did Benteke's), as he doesn't have the quality as a player to survive off his technical level alone. In terms of his intensity, there is work to do, to fine-tune that intensity, game management, decision-making. He's got calm finishing and decent movement in the box.

Klopp put it best, he's a work in progress. With the tools, barring injury, to contribute now while the coaching takes effect. Feels like paying Torres money for Babel, but the coaching staff have earned the credit to make that call, and iirc Klop has a stronger say in the recruitment team with his new contract.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #347 on: Yesterday at 06:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:28:35 am
Win is his middle name. Dunno why his parents named him Dar though.
Dar Win can mean "To Give Win" or "Giving Win" in Spanglish. His parents must have known he would join us and take us to trophy success
Offline rob1966

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #348 on: Yesterday at 07:39:56 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 06:20:41 pm
As long as he doesn't have an injury that compromises his pace, he won't flop. Players with his desire, workrate and physicality don't flop, at worst they may not justify the outlay, give a lower return, eg Kuyt.

The issue is you pay more to improve your odds of something succeeding, to lower your risk. From limited viewing, as a footballer, his career at the very top clubs ends with such an injury ( as did Benteke's), as he doesn't have the quality as a player to survive off his technical level alone. In terms of his intensity, there is work to do, to fine-tune that intensity, game management, decision-making. He's got calm finishing and decent movement in the box.

Klopp put it best, he's a work in progress. With the tools, barring injury, to contribute now while the coaching takes effect. Feels like paying Torres money for Babel, but the coaching staff have earned the credit to make that call, and iirc Klop has a stronger say in the recruitment team with his new contract.

We've been tracking him for years and Klopp knows whether or not he can push on and he must have 100% belief he will, considering the money we have dropped to sign the lad. Suarez is claiming he told Barca to sign him when he was at Almeria, Luis will have seen him up close and knows how good the lad is.

Really cannot wait to see him in a Liverpool shirt.
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #349 on: Yesterday at 08:00:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:39:56 pm
We've been tracking him for years and Klopp knows whether or not he can push on and he must have 100% belief he will, considering the money we have dropped to sign the lad. Suarez is claiming he told Barca to sign him when he was at Almeria, Luis will have seen him up close and knows how good the lad is.

Really cannot wait to see him in a Liverpool shirt.

The other fans are really desperate for this to fail - text earlier today from a group chat = "Can't get transfers 100%"
Offline Shankly998

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #350 on: Yesterday at 10:00:08 pm »
Scoring past Premier League defences will be easy after facing VVD and Konate in training
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #351 on: Yesterday at 10:05:26 pm »
Offline rob1966

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #352 on: Yesterday at 10:08:51 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 10:00:08 pm
Scoring past Premier League defences will be easy after facing VVD and Konate in training

Had no problem doing it to them in the CL  ;)
Offline thx in advance

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #353 on: Yesterday at 11:39:17 pm »
If Mane goes, I think there is a good chance that Mo takes number 10.
So 11 will go to Diaz or Nunez presumably...
Offline Shankly998

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #354 on: Today at 01:06:32 am »
Since we were seriously linked with signing him I've been watching a lot of extended highlights of his games in addition to watching the two games he played against us live. As Klopp says definitely not the finished article (sometimes his passing and first touch were a little off but nowhere near as bad as rival fans would like to believe, most misplaced passes were infact long balls as opposed to short 5-10 yard passes) and I've seen enough that I'm confident in saying he will at least be a 7/10 signing he's too good of a natural finisher not to score goals if given good service (he's better than Jota who IMO is the most natural finisher in the squad) and he's quick and strong so will be able to create a fair few chances for himself as well as put himself in good positions for service to arrive.

How high is ceiling will be is anybody's guess but just from my limited viewing we're on to a winner.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #355 on: Today at 01:28:21 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 01:06:32 am
How high is ceiling will be is anybody's guess
I'd say at least 6'2'', but probably a fair bit more
Offline BriarcliffInmate

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #356 on: Today at 03:29:49 am »
Nurse! Another one got out of Blue Moon!

Seriously though, even if you aren't a WUM, your opinion is worthless. Maybe Benfica fans think they rinsed us, but so did Wolves fans for Jota, and Southampton fans for Virgil, and Hull fans for Robbo. They all turned out pretty well, I'd say!

Now, what could be the reason that these players were unvalued at their old clubs but turned into absolute monsters at Liverpool? Well, either they all just love living so close to the North West's 2nd largest airport, or it's the world class coaching, facilities and teammates.

Maybe Benfica have rinsed us for Nunez, we won't know until pre-season. But considering Klopp's track record, I'd be amazed. He did once pluck a young striker out of obscurity in the Polish league, and that went quite well for all involved...
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #357 on: Today at 04:24:20 am »
cant wait to see him in preseason. he brings options in attack and maybe key to our evolution.

any change that he will at least make an appearance in the fulham game or maybe he have a brilliant pre season just like aspas and starts. ;D
Online frodly

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #358 on: Today at 05:02:30 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:50:04 pm
Back when we were signing the likes of Andy Carrol and Stewart Downing, I had strong opinions about transfers. Now we get just about every transfer right and were managed by Jurgen Klopp. I know for an absolute certainty he knows more about football than I do, so whenever we sign a new player, I have enormous faith theyll be a success. One average signing in 7 years (Keita) does nothing to undermine that faith.
