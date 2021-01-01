Have seen social media awash with "Nunez will flop" type crap over the past 2 days, like the planet suddenly becomes flooded with expert talent spotters or some such. Literally the fleas of the internet, pointless and factless smear, based on a slightly higher fee we have paid. If Nunez was £40m then noone would be saying anything. Literally baffling how people think.
He will have great games and the odd bad game, every player does.
As long as he doesn't have an injury that compromises his pace, he won't flop. Players with his desire, workrate and physicality don't flop, at worst they may not justify the outlay, give a lower return, eg Kuyt.
The issue is you pay more to improve your odds of something succeeding, to lower your risk. From limited viewing, as a footballer, his career at the very top clubs ends with such an injury ( as did Benteke's), as he doesn't have the quality as a player to survive off his technical level alone. In terms of his intensity, there is work to do, to fine-tune that intensity, game management, decision-making. He's got calm finishing and decent movement in the box.
Klopp put it best, he's a work in progress. With the tools, barring injury, to contribute now while the coaching takes effect. Feels like paying Torres money for Babel, but the coaching staff have earned the credit to make that call, and iirc Klop has a stronger say in the recruitment team with his new contract.