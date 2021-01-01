Since we were seriously linked with signing him I've been watching a lot of extended highlights of his games in addition to watching the two games he played against us live. As Klopp says definitely not the finished article (sometimes his passing and first touch were a little off but nowhere near as bad as rival fans would like to believe, most misplaced passes were infact long balls as opposed to short 5-10 yard passes) and I've seen enough that I'm confident in saying he will at least be a 7/10 signing he's too good of a natural finisher not to score goals if given good service (he's better than Jota who IMO is the most natural finisher in the squad) and he's quick and strong so will be able to create a fair few chances for himself as well as put himself in good positions for service to arrive.



How high is ceiling will be is anybody's guess but just from my limited viewing we're on to a winner.