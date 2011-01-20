You're all getting defensive for no reason. I didn't say I don't rate him, I'm saying I think a lot of you will be disappointed especially for the fee paid. I personally don't see natural ability, or a graceful player. based on what I have seen. I see a player that works extremely hard and will run endlessly but I don't think that is enough for this club. For example Diaz, although not a striker, has natural ability and everything about him looks like a footballer both before and after joining Liverpool. Same with Torres, same with Suarez, same with Mane, and VVD, and Thiago, and Fabinho (I could go on). For me, I just don't get the same impression with Nunez and so do many other football fans.