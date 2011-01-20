« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 17567 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #280 on: Today at 07:28:35 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 02:01:11 am
He has "win" in his name.

Win is his middle name. Dunno why his parents named him Dar though.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
One of those is not like the others.

shit yes i put Torres in sorry
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Some of Nunez's rough edges - first touch, ability to link play, lack of top flight track record  - mirrors some of the concerns many had about Carroll & Benteke. A questionably first touch is also something difficult to significantly improve (unless you're in your teens or younger). That said, unlike those flops, Nunez seems to have much better work rate, pace, better finishing ability and most important of all mentality as outlined by the below article.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/13/darwin-nunez-should-be-ideal-fit-for-liverpool-rampaging-bull

Signing Nunez early is smart as it means he will have a full preseason and you would back Klopp's man management skills to help him settle. This signing is intriguing because of the amount of jepordy involved but on balance I think he will be a success and add a new dimension to our attack
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
There is a good chance he is Didi Hamman 😁
:lmao

I dont give a rats arse how much a player cost,, i dont give a fuck about how much they earn a week{ unless of course they bitch and moan that 200k pw aint enough} i dont care how much our oners earn or spend.. alls i care about, and have done for close to 50 years .. is.. Liverpool FC winning trophies.. Charity Shield, league cup,FA cup, League, Champions League, World club cup,. Uefa, data fucking zenith cup.. any of them..
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Two posts only. Both posts used to knock Nunez.

Are you not the same poster who highly rates Naby, despite him being hugely underwhelming for a 52.75M signing? I'm not saying Darwin Nunez isn't a good player; I'm saying he will be underwhelming for the money paid. World football is lacking top talented strikers at the moment. This period coupled with us seeking another attacker after Mane's departure has left us with Nunez. I would love to be proven wrong over time, but I just don't see anything with Nunez like I did with Torres, Suarez, Mane, Fabinho, VVD etc prior to their arrivals.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
:lmao

I dont give a rats arse how much a player cost,, i dont give a fuck about how much they earn a week{ unless of course they bitch and moan that 200k pw aint enough} i dont care how much our oners earn or spend.. alls i care about, and have done for close to 50 years .. is.. Liverpool FC winning trophies.. Charity Shield, league cup,FA cup, League, Champions League, World club cup,. Uefa, data fucking zenith cup.. any of them..

Sounds like a Geordie I know  ;)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Are you not the same poster who highly rates Naby, despite him being hugely underwhelming for a 52.75M signing? I'm not saying Darwin Nunez isn't a good player; I'm saying he will be underwhelming for the money paid. World football is lacking top talented strikers at the moment. This period coupled with us seeking another attacker after Mane's departure has left us with Nunez. I would love to be proven wrong over time, but I just don't see anything with Nunez like I did with Torres, Suarez, Mane, Fabinho, VVD etc prior to their arrivals.

I can see it now, the scouting department and coaching staff sitting in a room saying, well he's a clumsy player whose touch often let's him down but fuck it lads, we're desperate. Let's stick in a 64m bid, see what happens eh?

Sounds just like our strategy in the last few years down to a tee
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I can see it now, the scouting department and coaching staff sitting in a room saying, well he's a clumsy player whose touch often let's him down but fuck it lads, we're desperate. Let's stick in a 64m bid, see what happens eh?

Sounds just like our strategy in the last few years down to a tee

;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Are you not the same poster who highly rates Naby, despite him being hugely underwhelming for a 52.75M signing? I'm not saying Darwin Nunez isn't a good player; I'm saying he will be underwhelming for the money paid. World football is lacking top talented strikers at the moment. This period coupled with us seeking another attacker after Mane's departure has left us with Nunez. I would love to be proven wrong over time, but I just don't see anything with Nunez like I did with Torres, Suarez, Mane, Fabinho, VVD etc prior to their arrivals.

Anyone with a pair of eyes and a functioning brain rates Keita. Quite ironic that you use this as an implied way to denigrate Neil's opinion... (With apologies to Peter for an unlicensed use of an ellipsis)

On your previous point - Nunez hasn't had just one good season - he got 27 G+A in the previous season despite missing a chunk for Covid and injuries.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Unfortunately I am quite confident that Darwin Nunez will not be a success. One good season (in a poor league) does not equal a good player, we have seen this many times. On observation, he looks like a very unnatural player and quite clumsy with his feet. I have this unshakable feeling he is going to end up like Luka Jovic; an average player who had everything fall into place for one season giving the appearance of a top player and subsequently being bought by a top club.

:lmao
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
What the fuck that I read here?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Unfortunately I am quite confident that Darwin Nunez will not be a success. One good season (in a poor league) does not equal a good player, we have seen this many times. On observation, he looks like a very unnatural player and quite clumsy with his feet. I have this unshakable feeling he is going to end up like Luka Jovic; an average player who had everything fall into place for one season giving the appearance of a top player and subsequently being bought by a top club.

Fortunately we here on rawk are quite,  well actually very confident in our manager and player recruitment team. Fortunately which more important, and ill speak for the vast majority here, we also very confident that you are one of the biggest knob ends on rawk.  :wave
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Anyone with a pair of eyes and a functioning brain rates Keita. Quite ironic that you use this as an implied way to denigrate Neil's opinion... (With apologies to Peter for an unlicensed use of an ellipsis)

On your previous point - Nunez hasn't had just one good season - he got 27 G+A in the previous season despite missing a chunk for Covid and injuries.

In relation to Keita, most people who understand football know he isn't a starting quality midfielder for a team chasing titles. The best places to find neutral opinions regarding Liverpool's players is other teams forums. You'll find the majority don't rate him at all. Weak in the tackle, no incisive passing, no pace, no aggression, dreadful shooting technique (other than the left foot worldly at Anfield that any professional footballer can pull out on occasion), injury prone. A good enough squad player, but for over 50M you expect far more. Having said all this, I'd rather him stay in the squad than Oxlade.

In relation to Nunez, ask any Benfica fan and they'll say they've absolutely robbed us. It's widely know that they thought his first season for them was rubbish and that he didn't even improve as a player in his second season; his goals just covered over his deficiencies. Like I said before, I would love to be proven wrong because I've been a Liverpool fan for twenty years. But I just can't see this transfer working. I'm calling it now, he's another Luka Jovic.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Unfortunately I am quite confident that Darwin Nunez will not be a success.

I don't understand why that's "unfortunate".
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Unfortunately I am quite confident that Darwin Nunez will not be a success. One good season (in a poor league) does not equal a good player, we have seen this many times. On observation, he looks like a very unnatural player and quite clumsy with his feet. I have this unshakable feeling he is going to end up like Luka Jovic; an average player who had everything fall into place for one season giving the appearance of a top player and subsequently being bought by a top club.

2/10 for effort
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
+ Rio Ferdinand on Darwin Nunez:

"Watched a lot of this guy in the Champions League last season... Virgil Van Dijk gave a glowing reference in a recent interview. "

"Looks like a top signing for Liverpool unfortunately."
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
You're all getting defensive for no reason. I didn't say I don't rate him, I'm saying I think a lot of you will be disappointed especially for the fee paid. I personally don't see natural ability, or a graceful player. based on what I have seen. I see a player that works extremely hard and will run endlessly but I don't think that is enough for this club. For example Diaz, although not a striker, has natural ability and everything about him looks like a footballer both before and after joining Liverpool. Same with Torres, same with Suarez, same with Mane, and VVD, and Thiago, and Fabinho (I could go on). For me, I just don't get the same impression with Nunez and so do many other football fans.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
But I just can't see this transfer working. I'm calling it now, he's another Luka Jovic.
Thats the spirit. No really, youre probably right. Klopp and the recruitment team know fuck all and like a kid at the supermarket checkouts, they impulse bought an absolute dud for a club record fee in a panic to replace Mane.




*reaches under the desk and silently presses the red Manc alert button*
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
In relation to Keita, most people who understand football know he isn't a starting quality midfielder for a team chasing titles. The best places to find neutral opinions regarding Liverpool's players is other teams forums. You'll find the majority don't rate him at all. Weak in the tackle, no incisive passing, no pace, no aggression, dreadful shooting technique (other than the left foot worldly at Anfield that any professional footballer can pull out on occasion), injury prone. A good enough squad player, but for over 50M you expect far more. Having said all this, I'd rather him stay in the squad than Oxlade.

In relation to Nunez, ask any Benfica fan and they'll say they've absolutely robbed us. It's widely know that they thought his first season for them was rubbish and that he didn't even improve as a player in his second season; his goals just covered over his deficiencies. Like I said before, I would love to be proven wrong because I've been a Liverpool fan for twenty years. But I just can't see this transfer working. I'm calling it now, he's another Luka Jovic.

I smell a WUM. What a load of absolute shite.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
In relation to Keita, most people who understand football know he isn't a starting quality midfielder for a team chasing titles. The best places to find neutral opinions regarding Liverpool's players is other teams forums. You'll find the majority don't rate him at all. Weak in the tackle, no incisive passing, no pace, no aggression, dreadful shooting technique (other than the left foot worldly at Anfield that any professional footballer can pull out on occasion), injury prone. A good enough squad player, but for over 50M you expect far more. Having said all this, I'd rather him stay in the squad than Oxlade.

In relation to Nunez, ask any Benfica fan and they'll say they've absolutely robbed us. It's widely know that they thought his first season for them was rubbish and that he didn't even improve as a player in his second season; his goals just covered over his deficiencies. Like I said before, I would love to be proven wrong because I've been a Liverpool fan for twenty years. But I just can't see this transfer working. I'm calling it now, he's another Luka Jovic.

:lmao
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
In relation to Keita, most people who understand football know he isn't a starting quality midfielder for a team chasing titles. The best places to find neutral opinions regarding Liverpool's players is other teams forums. You'll find the majority don't rate him at all. Weak in the tackle, no incisive passing, no pace, no aggression, dreadful shooting technique (other than the left foot worldly at Anfield that any professional footballer can pull out on occasion), injury prone. A good enough squad player, but for over 50M you expect far more. Having said all this, I'd rather him stay in the squad than Oxlade.

In relation to Nunez, ask any Benfica fan and they'll say they've absolutely robbed us. It's widely know that they thought his first season for them was rubbish and that he didn't even improve as a player in his second season; his goals just covered over his deficiencies. Like I said before, I would love to be proven wrong because I've been a Liverpool fan for twenty years. But I just can't see this transfer working. I'm calling it now, he's another Luka Jovic.

:lmao

Stop it, you're killing me  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

You need to get your arse back to Manchester and re-register for the WUM online course.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Really nailed the username :D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
In relation to Keita, most people who understand football know he isn't a starting quality midfielder for a team chasing titles. The best places to find neutral opinions regarding Liverpool's players is other teams forums. You'll find the majority don't rate him at all. Weak in the tackle, no incisive passing, no pace, no aggression, dreadful shooting technique (other than the left foot worldly at Anfield that any professional footballer can pull out on occasion), injury prone. A good enough squad player, but for over 50M you expect far more. Having said all this, I'd rather him stay in the squad than Oxlade.

In relation to Nunez, ask any Benfica fan and they'll say they've absolutely robbed us. It's widely know that they thought his first season for them was rubbish and that he didn't even improve as a player in his second season; his goals just covered over his deficiencies. Like I said before, I would love to be proven wrong because I've been a Liverpool fan for twenty years. But I just can't see this transfer working. I'm calling it now, he's another Luka Jovic.

You really couldn't be more wrong about Keita - his tackling is way better than any other MF we have bar Fabinho, his passing is great (he produces so many chances when he plays), his pace is no worse than Hendo/Fab/Thiago, "no aggression" - wtf does that mean (or why does it matter?).  Shooting technique is as good as any of our MFs - just look at his goal return at RBL which is way higher than Thiago/Hendo/Fab have ever managed in their career - 14 goals (and 12 assists) across his 2 seasons there is brilliant for anyone not called Lampard or Gerrard from the centre of the pitch.

His injury prone-ness was non-existent this season - the only matches he missed (rather than was 4th choice and sat on the bench) were directly after the Brighton game were a bad tackle meant he missed the next 5 matches.  Even last year, he only had 1 injury, an ankle one after a bad tackle in the Palace match that kept him out a month (Thiago is way, way, way more injury prone - and has been for 10+ years - only 1 season since 09/10 has he been available to play more than 75% of the games) and then wasn't in the squad in May (possible injury, but never confirmed).
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Have seen social media awash with "Nunez will flop" type crap over the past 2 days, like the planet suddenly becomes flooded with expert talent spotters or some such. Literally the fleas of the internet, pointless and factless smear, based on a slightly higher fee we have paid. If Nunez was £40m then noone would be saying anything. Literally baffling how people think.

He will have great games and the odd bad game, every player does.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Some of Nunez's rough edges - first touch, ability to link play, lack of top flight track record  - mirrors some of the concerns many had about Carroll & Benteke. A questionably first touch is also something difficult to significantly improve (unless you're in your teens or younger). That said, unlike those flops, Nunez seems to have much better work rate, pace, better finishing ability and most important of all mentality as outlined by the below article.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/13/darwin-nunez-should-be-ideal-fit-for-liverpool-rampaging-bull

Signing Nunez early is smart as it means he will have a full preseason and you would back Klopp's man management skills to help him settle. This signing is intriguing because of the amount of jepordy involved but on balance I think he will be a success and add a new dimension to our attack

To be fair, the first 2 of the rough edges (poor first touch, poor linking play) could be used to describe Mane the last 3 years (even when he has had his purple patch post AFCON this year, he still couldn't pass for toffee most of the time, and his first touch was still poor), and his third you could say the same about him when he came to us (lack of top flight experience as Saints are not a big team).  And Nunex is quicker than Mane, has (much) better finishing.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
In relation to Keita, most people who understand football know he isn't a starting quality midfielder for a team chasing titles. The best places to find neutral opinions regarding Liverpool's players is other teams forums. You'll find the majority don't rate him at all. Weak in the tackle, no incisive passing, no pace, no aggression, dreadful shooting technique (other than the left foot worldly at Anfield that any professional footballer can pull out on occasion), injury prone. A good enough squad player, but for over 50M you expect far more. Having said all this, I'd rather him stay in the squad than Oxlade.

In relation to Nunez, ask any Benfica fan and they'll say they've absolutely robbed us. It's widely know that they thought his first season for them was rubbish and that he didn't even improve as a player in his second season; his goals just covered over his deficiencies. Like I said before, I would love to be proven wrong because I've been a Liverpool fan for twenty years. But I just can't see this transfer working. I'm calling it now, he's another Luka Jovic.
Not sure what Benfica fans you know, but one look at their forum and you'll see 1) vast majority singing his praises/sad for him leaving/wishing him well and 2) complaining that so much of the fee isn't going to them (i.e. they haven't 'robbed' us).
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
In relation to Nunez, ask any Benfica fan and they'll say they've absolutely robbed us. It's widely know that they thought his first season for them was rubbish and that he didn't even improve as a player in his second season; his goals just covered over his deficiencies.

I live near a portuguese bakery and over the past year or so have become friends with the Lisboan family who run it, enjoying chatting football and showing off a bit that I had some niche knowledge of their team from going to our away games and remembering the two sides (Simao/Luisao and Di Maria/Luiz/Cardozo). The regular stops for pastries and Super Bock help too.

Let me reassure you that they do not think they've robbed us, they are gutted to be losing him already! They're aware of the financial realities far better than me, that they have to capitalise on huge transfers from PL money to run their club effectively, but they really hoped to have one more season of Nunez before the big inevitible big money transfer for a player they think is great. The two of them didn't think he was rubbish last year either.

On a tangent, they said they've heard good things about Joao Felix's brother and have high hopes for him coming through
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
To be fair, the first 2 of the rough edges (poor first touch, poor linking play) could be used to describe Mane the last 3 years (even when he has had his purple patch post AFCON this year, he still couldn't pass for toffee most of the time, and his first touch was still poor), and his third you could say the same about him when he came to us (lack of top flight experience as Saints are not a big team).  And Nunex is quicker than Mane, has (much) better finishing.

Agree same things can be said for Jota too. While I'd be surprised if Nunez has a better first touch than Mane as you say hopefully the former is an upgrade in terms of finishing and pace (as well as aerial threat).
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reading all kinds of crap in this thread about Liverpool players. What happened to the famous RAWK mods? Need some moderating here.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Unfortunately I am quite confident that Darwin Nunez will not be a success. One good season (in a poor league) does not equal a good player, we have seen this many times. On observation, he looks like a very unnatural player and quite clumsy with his feet. I have this unshakable feeling he is going to end up like Luka Jovic; an average player who had everything fall into place for one season giving the appearance of a top player and subsequently being bought by a top club.

unfortunately I don't think you will last long
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Not sure what Benfica fans you know, but one look at their forum and you'll see 1) vast majority singing his praises/sad for him leaving/wishing him well and 2) complaining that so much of the fee isn't going to them (i.e. they haven't 'robbed' us).

you realize he doesn't really know any benfica fans, right?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I live near a portuguese bakery and over the past year or so have become friends with the Lisboan family who run it, enjoying chatting football and showing off a bit that I had some niche knowledge of their team from going to our away games and remembering the two sides (Simao/Luisao and Di Maria/Luiz/Cardozo). The regular stops for pastries and Super Bock help too.

Let me reassure you that they do not think they've robbed us, they are gutted to be losing him already! They're aware of the financial realities far better than me, that they have to capitalise on huge transfers from PL money to run their club effectively, but they really hoped to have one more season of Nunez before the big inevitible big money transfer for a player they think is great. The two of them didn't think he was rubbish last year either.

On a tangent, they said they've heard good things about Joao Felix's brother and have high hopes for him coming through


I'm sorry - I'm going to trust Amelioration's made up Benfica supporters over your actual Benfica supporters.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
And Nunex is quicker than Mane, has (much) better finishing.

Nunez may be faster, but no one is quicker than Mane.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Nunez may be faster, but no one is quicker than Mane.

maybe 3 years ago. There are others quicker than Mane now.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
maybe 3 years ago. There are others quicker than Mane now.
I meant to say "for his age".
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
In relation to Keita, most people who understand football know he isn't a starting quality midfielder for a team chasing titles. The best places to find neutral opinions regarding Liverpool's players is other teams forums. You'll find the majority don't rate him at all. Weak in the tackle, no incisive passing, no pace, no aggression, dreadful shooting technique (other than the left foot worldly at Anfield that any professional footballer can pull out on occasion), injury prone. A good enough squad player, but for over 50M you expect far more. Having said all this, I'd rather him stay in the squad than Oxlade.

In relation to Nunez, ask any Benfica fan and they'll say they've absolutely robbed us. It's widely know that they thought his first season for them was rubbish and that he didn't even improve as a player in his second season; his goals just covered over his deficiencies. Like I said before, I would love to be proven wrong because I've been a Liverpool fan for twenty years. But I just can't see this transfer working. I'm calling it now, he's another Luka Jovic.

:lmao :lmao :lmao

Come on, tell us which one you are a member of.
