In relation to Keita, most people who understand football know he isn't a starting quality midfielder for a team chasing titles. The best places to find neutral opinions regarding Liverpool's players is other teams forums. You'll find the majority don't rate him at all. Weak in the tackle, no incisive passing, no pace, no aggression, dreadful shooting technique (other than the left foot worldly at Anfield that any professional footballer can pull out on occasion), injury prone. A good enough squad player, but for over 50M you expect far more. Having said all this, I'd rather him stay in the squad than Oxlade.



In relation to Nunez, ask any Benfica fan and they'll say they've absolutely robbed us. It's widely know that they thought his first season for them was rubbish and that he didn't even improve as a player in his second season; his goals just covered over his deficiencies. Like I said before, I would love to be proven wrong because I've been a Liverpool fan for twenty years. But I just can't see this transfer working. I'm calling it now, he's another Luka Jovic.



You really couldn't be more wrong about Keita - his tackling is way better than any other MF we have bar Fabinho, his passing is great (he produces so many chances when he plays), his pace is no worse than Hendo/Fab/Thiago, "no aggression" - wtf does that mean (or why does it matter?). Shooting technique is as good as any of our MFs - just look at his goal return at RBL which is way higher than Thiago/Hendo/Fab have ever managed in their career - 14 goals (and 12 assists) across his 2 seasons there is brilliant for anyone not called Lampard or Gerrard from the centre of the pitch.His injury prone-ness was non-existent this season - the only matches he missed (rather than was 4th choice and sat on the bench) were directly after the Brighton game were a bad tackle meant he missed the next 5 matches. Even last year, he only had 1 injury, an ankle one after a bad tackle in the Palace match that kept him out a month (Thiago is way, way, way more injury prone - and has been for 10+ years - only 1 season since 09/10 has he been available to play more than 75% of the games) and then wasn't in the squad in May (possible injury, but never confirmed).