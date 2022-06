Some of Nunez's rough edges - first touch, ability to link play, lack of top flight track record - mirrors some of the concerns many had about Carroll & Benteke. A questionably first touch is also something difficult to significantly improve (unless you're in your teens or younger). That said, unlike those flops, Nunez seems to have much better work rate, pace, better finishing ability and most important of all mentality as outlined by the below article.Signing Nunez early is smart as it means he will have a full preseason and you would back Klopp's man management skills to help him settle. This signing is intriguing because of the amount of jepordy involved but on balance I think he will be a success and add a new dimension to our attack