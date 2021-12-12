How many domestic cup trophies would you swap for a single League or Champions League win?



Prestige is calculated by money these days. To win the FA CUP nets nearly 5M versus the 90M for winning the champions league. By that calculus, you would need to win 18 FA Cups to earn the equivalent of a Champions League win.



Some years ago I, and lots of others like me, had nightmarish visions of where football and society itself was going. We saw a day dawning when the vacuous took over, and everything was about money. Success would be measured by social media banter points and prestige by how much cash your club has, regardless of where it came from.That lamentable day arrived some time ago, and your post is simply indicative of it. Here we are, with the oldest and most historic club trophy in world football being pissed on because it 'only' brings the winners £5m*Personally, I couldn't give a monkeys how much money a trophy win brings in. That's for the suits in the boardroom to concern themselves with. I just care about our team and club doing well and winning silverware. Try telling the 500,000+ at the parade that the FA Cup and League Cup have no prestige. They were the reward for a fantastic season, and two pieces of silverware more than virtually every other club in the country won. Being a Liverpool fan is about being part of something. About standing with our club as it tries to win everything it can win. It's about being there, about the experience and the memories, not the prize fund.Personally, I prize the European Cup above everything else. Not for the money, but because I love that bloody trophy and I love what we've done in that competition. I love the memories. I wouldn't care a jot if winning it brought us just £2.50 in prize money.It's really sad that everything in life is reduced to money these days. It demeans the spirit and the soul of the game. Mind you, it's just a symptom of the sick and soulless modern society we now live in. We don't need to fear a dystopian future anymore. We're already living it.*I've not checked that figure, so will take your word for it.Edit: I've only just realised what thread I'm in. Anyway, I can't wait to see Nunez play for us. I usually enjoy the closed season break because I can destress after a long season, but I'm chomping at the bit so I can see our new front line. 😎