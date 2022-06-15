« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 6379 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 09:06:48 pm »
He says he hasn't spoken to Luis Suarez about the transfer yet but he will do and will send him a pic of himself standing next Suarez in one of the pics at Kirkby.  ;D
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 09:08:34 pm »
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 09:09:18 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:57:23 pm
Imagine being named after some place near Blackburn? Shite

Different spelling.

Although hes actually named after a place even Aussies think is a bit inbred.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 09:10:26 pm »
The last time we signed a lanky guy with a ponytail he didn't turn out so good. I've got very high hopes for this one though.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 09:26:18 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:03:54 pm
Agreed. He can be slowed Bedded in for a year more then just come in and have produce right away. Which is a good thing

The good thing is that we have so many good forwards that the pressure isnt on him to perform. He may only get 30 to 60 minutes most matches which can help as you go full out to impress. Sometimes its better knowing that there are others around you that are already performing at a very high level.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 09:27:13 pm »
Welcome young man, looks good in red!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 09:33:36 pm »
The heady days continue!

Welcome young man - you're going to have fun here

Re: Darwin Nunez
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 09:41:55 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 07:16:34 pm
Got the look of a young Terry Silver.

No mercy
Don't let the ponytail sway you.

It was bugging me - who does this chico remind me of, face-wise?

Then it hit me! Joey Essex!
You won't be able to unsee that now  ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 09:44:11 pm »
hit the ground running?

lad's been at the galap agos ago, more adaptable than a finch with a stick
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 09:50:24 pm »
Defo got "torres turning the male fanbase gay" vibes about Nunez
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 09:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:48:23 pm
A mate of mine did this song for him.
Cheesy as, but catchy as well  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T3E1jq8TYNE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T3E1jq8TYNE</a>

Love it!!!  ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 09:54:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 07:04:51 pm
Hi Nunez!! (Do not forsake me oh my Darwin)

Welcome to our great club.  Youll love it!

Please, no. No no no. My wife and I watched that movie together years ago and since then it's basically been a competition to see who can sneakily get that damn song stuck in the other's head. And now, I hate you.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 09:56:41 pm »
still no song for him? shocking
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 09:57:00 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 09:44:11 pm
hit the ground running?

lad's been at the galap agos ago, more adaptable than a finch with a stick

Erm, Alisson Becker...hello?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 09:57:12 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 09:10:26 pm
The last time we signed a lanky guy with a ponytail he didn't turn out so good. I've got very high hopes for this one though.

I thought Voronin was quite decent.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 10:05:53 pm »
Get in!!! Welcome to Liverpool FC, Darwin Nunez  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 10:06:02 pm »
Welcome :scarf

This was posted in the transfer thread about Nunez by Roy, it's a brilliant listen and has got me even more excited about this transfer.

Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:07:20 am
Dan K's comparison from the AI Under Pressure podcast of the signings two years before they signed for LFC (same as they did for Diaz).



Free podcast is here - it's excellent. https://twitter.com/AIUnderPressure/status/1536621091615125504

(Particular highlight for me was the anecdotal chat from a Benfica coach saying he was 'A rapid Batistuta'.)

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:28:01 pm
I'll take a rapid Batistuta. A great listen and his thoughts on Nunez's previous injuries is encouraging

I couldn't help but smile at the 'rapid Batistuta' line as well. Imagine if that works out, he's going to be sensational.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 10:11:01 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 07:42:59 pm
@TrentAA
Welcome to Liverpool!
@Darwinn99
 How may I assist you? 😜

Darwin Núñez
@Darwinn99
·
47m
Replying to
@TrentAA
🤣👊🏼
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 10:11:50 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 09:41:55 pm
Don't let the ponytail sway you.

It was bugging me - who does this chico remind me of, face-wise?

Then it hit me! Joey Essex!
You won't be able to unsee that now  ;D
Ill be fine, Ive got no idea what Joey Essex looks like
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 10:18:49 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 10:11:50 pm
Ill be fine, Ive got no idea what Joey Essex looks like
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 10:30:35 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:18:49 pm

Klopp said he was gonna make him a star

anyway, from Mane{possibly soon} To Darwin.. that Klopps theory of evolution
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 10:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:18:49 pm

Perhaps the thread title needs an update

Welcome to Liverpool - David Essex
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 10:31:56 pm »
Very exciting signing.  Keen to see how him and the team develops together.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 10:35:23 pm »
Welcome to the best club in the world Darwin! Absolutely delighted to have him in our team - have a feeling he's going to be an absolute revelation!  :scarf
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 10:36:43 pm »
Should be able to help us evolve our game.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 10:58:11 pm »
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 11:15:49 pm »
What's this Darwin guy also nunez? Needs a nickname
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 11:35:30 pm »
It is back ;D

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 11:36:05 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 09:54:43 pm
Please, no. No no no. My wife and I watched that movie together years ago and since then it's basically been a competition to see who can sneakily get that damn song stuck in the other's head. And now, I hate you.
:lmao :lmao. Sorry!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 11:50:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:35:30 pm
It is back ;D



Not sure if you mean the yerba mate to drink, or the celebrity silver mercedes people carrier. Either way, great news and welcome back
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #150 on: Today at 12:19:51 am »
This will take us to the next level!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #151 on: Today at 12:37:57 am »
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #152 on: Today at 12:54:42 am »
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #153 on: Today at 12:55:17 am »
Probably the most interesting signing weve made under the Klopp regime, really looking forward to seeing him play for us. Welcome Darwin! :scarf
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #154 on: Today at 12:56:51 am »
Tempo para aprender Scouse  D  :wave
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #155 on: Today at 01:05:52 am »
Welcome to Liverpool Lad!
This guy looks a finisher, VVD said hes one of the toughest opponents hes faced, high praise!!
Im hoping he will be the man who gets us goals in those tight games and in finals.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #156 on: Today at 01:37:22 am »
