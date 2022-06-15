Imagine being named after some place near Blackburn? Shite
Crosby Nick never fails.
Agreed. He can be slowed Bedded in for a year more then just come in and have produce right away. Which is a good thing
Got the look of a young Terry Silver.No mercy
A mate of mine did this song for him.Cheesy as, but catchy as well <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T3E1jq8TYNE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T3E1jq8TYNE</a>
Hi Nunez!! (Do not forsake me oh my Darwin)Welcome to our great club. Youll love it!
You know what, I'm writing this here now and I'm going to put it in my signature and leave it there for the next 5 years, no matter how embarrassing it might or might not turn out to be: Jordan Henderson is going to be a fantastic player.
hit the ground running?lad's been at the galap agos ago, more adaptable than a finch with a stick
The last time we signed a lanky guy with a ponytail he didn't turn out so good. I've got very high hopes for this one though.
Dan K's comparison from the AI Under Pressure podcast of the signings two years before they signed for LFC (same as they did for Diaz). Free podcast is here - it's excellent. https://twitter.com/AIUnderPressure/status/1536621091615125504 (Particular highlight for me was the anecdotal chat from a Benfica coach saying he was 'A rapid Batistuta'.)
I'll take a rapid Batistuta. A great listen and his thoughts on Nunez's previous injuries is encouraging
@TrentAAWelcome to Liverpool! @Darwinn99 How may I assist you? 😜
Don't let the ponytail sway you.It was bugging me - who does this chico remind me of, face-wise?Then it hit me! Joey Essex!You won't be able to unsee that now
Ill be fine, Ive got no idea what Joey Essex looks like
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.
Weve got some ñews that we think you might like
🇺🇾https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1536769450720075776
Please, no. No no no. My wife and I watched that movie together years ago and since then it's basically been a competition to see who can sneakily get that damn song stuck in the other's head. And now, I hate you.
It is back
