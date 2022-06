It's a travesty two teams as good as Nicholls' and Linudden's are facing off this early. I went for Linudden: the midfield's better, the attack more organised and Chiellini primarily defends in a three. And sorry Sarge, but a straight 4-4-2 with Terry Mac on the wing? I couldn't do it, especially against what's probably the best defence in the draft. Most of that team got whupped by Flamengo, and Nick's team are a lot better than they were.