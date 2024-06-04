"How to absorb 100K engineers graduating every year?" - There are little to no jobs outside IT. I find this very surprising because if you look at the horrible design of Indian roads. Let me be honest, just laying down asphalt isn't building an expressway or any road.



Highways in India, or any roads for that matter is a can of worms. I am with you on this. 200%As someone working in the automotive safety domain, I completely agree with you that the roads are shittily designed and neither do they last long nor are they effective.We consulted with the GOI/ARAI in 2012/13 times and told them that NCAP ratings would be a catastrophe if the current designs wrt infrastructure and general automotive design were taken into account. But to be honest, it wasnt until 2016 that we were taken seriously. Now you have cars with 6 airbags and ABS/ESP and what not.But infrastructure is still a point with the state governments. Even today. And you wouldnt believe the amounts of ridiculuous questions we get asked when we approach them. We dont go there alone mind you. We go there as a consortium and the ministry of roads, highways and infrastructure. Its unfathomable that a state government official with the roads planning will have no idea (Not even 1%) about roads design and the need for ramps and importance of barriers on state highways.I dont think its an engineering or engineer problem. But a general cultural problem. Jugaad when possible. Jugaad if necessary. Thats all.2015 Niti Aayog came and I wanted to get there. But didnt get it. That couldve been because I didnt use any influence nor bribe to get in. But being in Germany, it was impossible to test the waters back in India. But they have been pretty responsive. They are doing currently what we were doing. And once the current contract is up, I dont think the consortium will be needed. I am mentally prepared for this.When 1m jobs are available, then for a country that churns out 100k engineers every year, there is bound to be absorption at first, but as engineers become more and more desperate to differentiate themselves from the rest of the crowd, it will be reflected on the job market. Non engineering professions like BA/MA/Bsc/MSc arent high paying and if you look at it like that, how many actually take up forestry or husbandry or agriculture as a profession?But how many of this is actually the governments problem? For a nation thats 60% agrarian where only 2% or 3% pay income tax, how can the govt do more than what they are doing now? Genuine question mate.