And as for looking at the US or the west in general as the enemy of India who look down on India. There are other, non-western, nations too, who think they are the world and who look down on India. One of them borders India, and is regularly in conflict with India. They're also far more racist than the west. Goodness knows why Indian nationalists still look at the west as the principal enemy, and accuse the west of all sorts. Probably because this other nation doesn't give a toss what Indians accuse them of, and would actually take these accusations as a badge of honour.



It is time to overcome the hesitations of history - Modi

How did you get that we look at the West as the enemy?There are two components here (well many more) but for simplicity let's use two: The American establishment and the American people - the engines behind the West.The American establishment is turning out to be our friend now, they are willing to help us build up our capabilities because as I said earlier the jungle is returning and we need them and they need us. We would be fools not to grasp this opportunity with both hands, this can help us turbo-charge everything we want to do.The conflict with the West is mainly soft-they think their culture is universal and everyone should be like them. Their manner of lecturing is grating and ridiculous. There is no risk of it escalating into a hard conflict outside of one particular scenario which won't happen till at least 75 years anyway.The American people actively hate us or are indifferent to us. We don't have to do anything because the onrushing waves of history will humble them, American hegemony and American culture is on it's last legs . They have made a lot of enemies in the world.With all due respect, I think you have a poor grasp of India if you think we are ignoring our bordering nations. We know all about the Pakistanis and Chinese, don't worry. We know they are enemy #1 and #2 and we know how exactly how the Pakistani establishment has brainwashed Pakistan into hating India. Only after phase 1 is complete can we decisively shift the security equation in this region towards equilibrium.We've already shed the old Congress pacifism and signalled to Pakistan there are 10,000 ways to skin a cat and they can't hide behind their nuclear umbrella forever: