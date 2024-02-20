« previous next »
Re: India - deteriorating?
A Returning Officer defaced ballots for non-BJP parties in Chandigarh mayoral polls. Defaced 8 opposition votes and ensured a BJP victory. Caught red handed because of a CCTV camera.

https://www.livemint.com/news/india/supreme-court-cji-dy-chandrachud-on-chandigarh-mayor-elections-deeply-concerned-about-horse-trading-taking-place-11708338838892.html

In any case, three people have defected to BJP. If there's a re-poll, BJP wins again!
Re: India - deteriorating?
I saw this first come up a few weeks ago, pretty shocking even for India but unfortunately when people keep jumping ship to the BJP it does become quite demoralising thinking if the country will be shot of the BJP, it really does feel like they are pretty much unstoppable, the weak opposition, the media completely up Modis arse, his face is literally fucking everywhere in a way I havent seen before, never mind a third term being guaranteed, right now we could be looking at several more terms yet.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: west_london_red on February 20, 2024, 05:03:06 am
I saw this first come up a few weeks ago, pretty shocking even for India but unfortunately when people keep jumping ship to the BJP it does become quite demoralising thinking if the country will be shot of the BJP, it really does feel like they are pretty much unstoppable, the weak opposition, the media completely up Modis arse, his face is literally fucking everywhere in a way I havent seen before, never mind a third term being guaranteed, right now we could be looking at several more terms yet.
Modi has renamed pretty much every scheme started by previous government(s) and stamped his own face on them: https://www.deccanchronicle.com/opinion/columnists/201123/aakar-patel-a-rebranded-govt-bjp-adopted-congress-schemes-and-gave.html

;D

Spoiler
[close]
Re: India - deteriorating?
'Medical Report Busts Police Claim of 'No Pellet Guns Used' Against Farmers. The report, accessed by The Quint, stated that the injured farmer suffered pellet injuries on face, neck, and chest.' - https://www.thequint.com/news/india/farmers-protest-haryana-police-used-pellet-guns-to-target-protesting-farmers-medical-report-busts-dgps-claim

Haryana police using pellet guns against farmers now.
Re: India - deteriorating?
The pictures have been doing the rounds on social media for days, one guys back had 20 odd pellets in it.
Re: India - deteriorating?
A farmer has now been shot and killed, although not clear what type of round was used
Re: India - deteriorating?
"Haryana govt uses National Security Act on farmer leaders, police investigate property damage" - https://www.livemint.com/news/india/haryana-govt-uses-national-security-act-on-farmer-leaders-police-investigate-property-damage-11708652485331.html

Punjabi Hindus in Haryana have a particular affinity towards BJP.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: Bullet500 on February 23, 2024, 04:28:00 am
"Haryana govt uses National Security Act on farmer leaders, police investigate property damage" - https://www.livemint.com/news/india/haryana-govt-uses-national-security-act-on-farmer-leaders-police-investigate-property-damage-11708652485331.html

Punjabi Hindus in Haryana have a particular affinity towards BJP.

Haryana has now U turned on the use of the NSA against the farmers leaders.
Re: India - deteriorating?
"CJI Chandrachud inaugurates Ayush Holistic Wellness Centre at Supreme Court" - https://health.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/industry/cji-chandrachud-inaugurates-ayush-holistic-wellness-centre-at-supreme-court/107946927https://health.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/industry/cji-chandrachud-inaugurates-ayush-holistic-wellness-centre-at-supreme-court/107946927

The Chief Justice into pseudoscience as well. Made an interesting comment about Ayurveda and evidence-based medicine.

From a different source:
Quote
CJI DY Chandrachud says, "I have been associated with AYUSH since covid broke. I had a really bad attack with covid and the Prime Minister called me up and said, 'I believe that you are down with Covid and I hope everything is fine. I realize that you are not in good shape but we'll do everything. There is a Vaidya who is also a secretary at AYUSH and I'll arrange a call with him who'll send you medicine and all.' I took medicine from AYUSH when I was down with Covid. The 2nd & 3rd times when I had Covid, I didn't take any allopathic medicine at all... All judges, their families and more than 2000 staff members of the Supreme Court, I am very concerned about them as they don't get the facilities that judges have. I want them to have a holistic pattern of life... I would like to thank the minister Sarbananda Sonowal..."

Calling evidence-based medicine as allopathy also tells you the level of intelligence.
Re: India - deteriorating?
"Out on furlough, Ram Rahim gets Z-plus security cover. Ram Rahim, serving a 20-year term for raping two women disciples at his ashram and life term for murdering a journalist, was released from Rohtaks Sunaria jail on February 7." - https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chandigarh/five-days-furlough-ends-haryana-z-plus-security-gurmeet-ram-rahim-singh-7785921/

Haryana BJP government at it again.
Re: India - deteriorating?
"PM Modi Dives Down To 'Submerged City' Of Dwarka To Offer Prayers" - https://twitter.com/ndtv/status/1761702683638223159 Edit: At 0:52, it looks like there is a literal red carpet undersea for this video-op?

Now, the important stuff - 3 part series by NewsLaundry on Electoral bonds. Unfortunately, two articles are behind paywall.

"Part 1: Behind the BJPs rise and rise, bonds, trusts and raids on corporates. Corporate funding of politics is a controversial subject. More so in India, where most of the money in recent years has gone to only one party. But there is a pattern to this money flow." - https://www.newslaundry.com/2024/02/20/behind-the-bjps-rise-and-rise-bonds-trusts-and-raids-on-corporates

"Part 2: 30 firms who donated Rs 335 cr to BJP were also stung by I-T, ED. EC records, financial statements and agency action point to a pattern. An exclusive investigation." - https://www.newslaundry.com/2024/02/21/part-2-30-firms-who-donated-rs-335-cr-to-bjp-were-also-stung-by-i-t-ed

"Part 3: How BJP became the biggest beneficiary of UPAs Electoral Trust scheme. ETs are instruments used by big businesses to donate money to political parties without directly declaring which party they support." - https://www.newslaundry.com/2024/02/23/part-3-how-bjp-became-the-biggest-beneficiary-of-upas-electoral-trust-scheme
Re: India - deteriorating?
"Writer Nitasha Kaul not allowed to enter Bengaluru, allegedly detained and deported to London. Nitasha, who is a professor from University of Westminster, was invited by the Karnataka government to deliver a lecture at a conference on the topic The Constitution and the Unity of India." - https://www.thenewsminute.com/news/writer-nitasha-kaul-not-allowed-to-enter-bengaluru-detained-and-deported-to-london

Quote
The officials informally made references to my criticism of RSS, a far-right Hindu nationalist paramilitary from years ago. I have traveled to India numerous times since. I was invited by a state govt, but refused entry by the central govt, she wrote.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: Bullet500 on February 23, 2024, 05:29:27 pm
"Out on furlough, Ram Rahim gets Z-plus security cover. Ram Rahim, serving a 20-year term for raping two women disciples at his ashram and life term for murdering a journalist, was released from Rohtaks Sunaria jail on February 7." - https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chandigarh/five-days-furlough-ends-haryana-z-plus-security-gurmeet-ram-rahim-singh-7785921/

Haryana BJP government at it again.

Previous Punjab governments were no better before his conviction, both the SAD and Congress were lodged up his arse come election time.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: west_london_red on February 25, 2024, 09:39:41 pm
Previous Punjab governments were no better before his conviction, both the SAD and Congress were lodged up his arse come election time.
Definitely. All parties want his followers' votes. But conviction should have made a difference. Again, why this idiot has so many followers? Reason is casteism.

[2017] "Why Gurmeet Ram Rahims Dera became a Dalit citadel. While political parties such as the BSP and the Left looked at the marginalised only as vote banks, the landless and the poor found social equity and dignity in the Dera." - https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/why-gurmeet-ram-rahim-s-dera-became-a-dalit-citadel/story-cyw8dpwABem6CqIB7Ws5IJ.html
Re: India - deteriorating?
"Supreme Court slaps temporary ban on Patanjali medicine ads for 'taking country for a ride'. The Court also issued contempt of court notices to Patanjali's founders Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna for flouting previous orders of the Court and making misleading claims." - https://www.barandbench.com/news/supreme-court-slaps-temporary-ban-patanjali-medicine-ads-taking-country-for-ride

Finally something good. But it doesn't mean anything for the longterm.

[2017] "PM Modi inaugurates Patanjali Research Institute at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar, Uttarakhand" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhUPlMuZorQ
[2018] "The Billionaire Yogi Behind Modis Rise" - https://www.nytimes.com/2018/07/26/magazine/the-billionaire-yogi-behind-modis-rise.html

Like I told the uninformed poster in the previous page, the push for pseudoscience is pretty strong.
Re: India - deteriorating?
"The State Bank of India has moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension of the deadline till June 30 for disclosing details of electoral bonds encashed by political parties." - https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/sbi-moves-supreme-court-seeks-more-time-for-electoral-bond-disclosure-101709562643490.html

As expected, March 6 was the deadline. Now, they want this to be moved beyond the elections. ;D

"85% Indians say rule by a strong leader or military would be a good way of governing the country" - https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2024/02/28/who-likes-authoritarianism-and-how-do-they-want-to-change-their-government/

Colloquially, Indians don't identify Hitler as a mass murderer. They identify him as a 'strict, strong and authoritarian leader'.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: Bullet500 on March  4, 2024, 04:15:28 pm
Colloquially, Indians don't identify Hitler as a mass murderer. They identify him as a 'strict, strong and authoritarian leader'.
It is bizarre, isn't it!? Last year, I did a bit of work for a company partially based in India. On one of their websites they had children's art which depicted Hitler. I probably would not have picked up on the childish imagery of Hitler if not already vaguely aware of how he is largely viewed there as a benign figure. And it is not as though Hitler thought highly of Indians. On the contrary, he though they were, literally, animals.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March  4, 2024, 05:07:48 pm
It is bizarre, isn't it!? Last year, I did a bit of work for a company partially based in India. On one of their websites they had children's art which depicted Hitler. I probably would not have picked up on the childish imagery of Hitler if not already vaguely aware of how he is largely viewed there as a benign figure. And it is not as though Hitler thought highly of Indians. On the contrary, he though they were, literally, animals.
Yes, definitely bizarre and a massive failure of the education system.

Check this out, especially the book description: https://www.amazon.in/GREAT-LEADERS-PEGASUS-ebook/dp/B07DWRJWDL/
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: Bullet500 on March  5, 2024, 03:24:46 am
Yes, definitely bizarre and a massive failure of the education system.

Check this out, especially the book description: https://www.amazon.in/GREAT-LEADERS-PEGASUS-ebook/dp/B07DWRJWDL/
And Churchill too!? What a bizarre book for Indian children.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: Bullet500 on March  5, 2024, 03:24:46 am
Yes, definitely bizarre and a massive failure of the education system.

Check this out, especially the book description: https://www.amazon.in/GREAT-LEADERS-PEGASUS-ebook/dp/B07DWRJWDL/

Is it a failure or is it deliberate? The INA obviously had strong links with Japan and Germany, Chandra Bose went to Germany during WW2 and met with Hitler, so if you teach people the truth about Hitler and his movement being the lowest point in the history of humanity, your then discrediting Chandra Bose and his movement by association. And certainly more recently from what I have seen there is a move within India to promote Chandra Bose as the leader of the independence movement as an alternative to Gandhi (because it benefits the nationalist movement to do so).
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: west_london_red on March  5, 2024, 08:42:42 am
Is it a failure or is it deliberate? The INA obviously had strong links with Japan and Germany, Chandra Bose went to Germany during WW2 and met with Hitler, so if you teach people the truth about Hitler and his movement being the lowest point in the history of humanity, your then discrediting Chandra Bose and his movement by association. And certainly more recently from what I have seen there is a move within India to promote Chandra Bose as the leader of the independence movement as an alternative to Gandhi (because it benefits the nationalist movement to do so).
The reason why I call Hitler's case a failure of the education system is because NCERT's history and political science books are very very good. There is a chapter on WW2 and Nazism but the education system ensures that nobody learns anything. Edit: Link - https://ncert.nic.in/textbook/pdf/iess303.pdf

Congress actually has been pretty good at discrediting or sidelining people whose ideology did not conform to theirs (or some might even say the ruling family's). The list of these people includes Bose and even someone like Bhagat Singh. On the other hand, RSS/BJP co-opts everyone, even people like Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhimrao Ambedkar who were ideologically very against what RSS/BJP stand for. This is why you see the recent push towards alternative figures like Bose. In fact, one right wing rumour is that the plane crash that got Bose killed was Nehru's doing. Back when I was a child, I used to hear things like "Bose is still alive!".
Re: India - deteriorating?
Completely agree on Congress being no better than the RSS/BJP when it comes to which people of the Independence movement are promoted and which are sidelined, and if you asked the average British person how India got Independence most probably think that Gandhi won it single-handedly.

That looks like a quite comprehensive write up in the text book, not far off what we had as children of about 12-14 I would say (keep in mind we are taught an awful lot about Nazi Germany again and again and again) but interesting that they include the letter Gandhi sent to Hitler but nothing about Bose going to meet him in Berlin.

But the more interesting point is that the book doesnt sugarcoat what happened, so why do Indians still have a soft spot for Hitler?
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: west_london_red on March  5, 2024, 07:52:24 pm
Completely agree on Congress being no better than the RSS/BJP when it comes to which people of the Independence movement are promoted and which are sidelined, and if you asked the average British person how India got Independence most probably think that Gandhi won it single-handedly.

That looks like a quite comprehensive write up in the text book, not far off what we had as children of about 12-14 I would say (keep in mind we are taught an awful lot about Nazi Germany again and again and again) but interesting that they include the letter Gandhi sent to Hitler but nothing about Bose going to meet him in Berlin.

But the more interesting point is that the book doesnt sugarcoat what happened, so why do Indians still have a soft spot for Hitler?
I think what's more accurate is that Congress sidelines and effectively reduces their support base whereas RSS/BJP has no heroes of their own so they try to co-opt everyone.

Regarding why Indians have a soft spot for Hitler? It's the same playbook everywhere that preys on insecurity. Throughout our childhood we get sold this dream: India was "sone ki chidiya". Congress taught us that colonisers looted the country (there is certainly truth to this) and we need to restore the country to its past glory. RSS/BJP takes a step further back and starts blaming Muslims.

Culturally, everyone in India is bothered about 'image' and there is this weird fascination about becoming a 'superpower'.

Can't even provide safety for women: https://www.livemint.com/news/spanish-woman-gangraped-in-jharkhand-shares-shocking-details-in-fir-threatened-with-a-dagger-kicked-11709688087177.html

The entire discourse behind this incident was religion and/or caste. Even abhorrent was the police's photo-op to hand over a cheque to the victim's husband.

Here's the response of the lady who heads National Commission for Women on another incident someone else talked about: https://www.thequint.com/opinion/ncw-chief-rekha-sharma-misogyny-nationalism-spanish-traveller-tourist-gangraped

It's all insecurity.
Re: India - deteriorating?
About 300m living in poverty and these clowns are blowing $120m on a 'pre-wedding' whatever the fck that is.

Some people struggle to eat food while others are 'lucky' not to eat the same food twice.

Quote
Gates, Zuck, Trump: the Ambani pre-wedding proves conspicuous consumption is back, baby!

The event, which reportedly cost $120m, was an ode to excess: there was a nine-page dress code, a private concert by Rihanna, and a feast which even Nero might have thought a little over the top.

Twenty-one chefs prepared 75 types of dishes for breakfast, more than 225 types of dishes for lunch, 275 types of dishes for dinner, and 85 types of items  [for] the midnight meal, explained the Times of India. The idea being that none of the guests  who included the likes of Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump and Bill Gates  would have to suffer the indignity of eating the same food twice.

https://www.theguardian.com/inequality/2024/mar/06/anant-ambani-wedding-wealth-mark-zuckerberg-bill-gates
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March  6, 2024, 09:22:13 pm
About 300m living in poverty and these clowns are blowing $120m on a 'pre-wedding' whatever the fck that is.

Some people struggle to eat food while others are 'lucky' not to eat the same food twice.


As distasteful as it all is (my wife has talked about nothing else other then this wedding like its her brothers wedding FFS), its also a bit unfair to single out this one instance of extreme largess when theres millions of wealthy people across the world spunking money up the wall on needless extravagance while people are going hungry, the Ambanis arent alone in this.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March  6, 2024, 09:22:13 pm
About 300m living in poverty and these clowns are blowing $120m on a 'pre-wedding' whatever the fck that is.

Some people struggle to eat food while others are 'lucky' not to eat the same food twice.
As much as I hate Ambani, I think the bigger problem might be upper-middle to lower classes spending a substantial chunk of their net worth on their kids' wedding due to societal pressure rather than Ambani blowing away 0.1% of his net worth.

https://www.businessinsider.in/business/news/big-fat-indian-weddings-back-but-with-slimmer-guest-lists/articleshow/95657820.cms

Quote
As per a KPMG report, an Indian is likely to spend a fifth of his or her lifetime earnings on a wedding, and they can cost anywhere between ₹5 lakh to ₹5 crore.

5 lakh = 500K and 5 crore = 50m.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Its the same here, I know working class Indians who have spent about £100k just on a wedding reception.
Re: India - deteriorating?
No one has ever spend $120m on a wedding, let alone a pre-wedding. People literally dying of starvation on the streets and these pricks think it makes them special wasting a shit tonne of money inviting people who genuinely wouldnt give them the time of the day outside of this event.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March  7, 2024, 11:48:46 am
No one has ever spend $120m on a wedding, let alone a pre-wedding. People literally dying of starvation on the streets and these pricks think it makes them special wasting a shit tonne of money inviting people who genuinely wouldnt give them the time of the day outside of this event.

A friend of mine went to Lakshmi Mittals daughters wedding in Versailles back in the early 2000s and his family was gifted £60k worth of jewellery just for turning up as guests.
Re: India - deteriorating?
"Indian Media misinterprets CNN report, falsely credits PM Modi for preventing nuclear war" - https://english.varthabharati.in/india/indian-media-misinterprets-cnn-report-falsely-credits-pm-modi-for-preventing-nuclear-war

My Hindi isn't the best but from what I understand, this idiot is hilarious: https://twitter.com/AMISHDEVGAN/status/1767223157285662811

"10,000 cases in 70 days, Kerala now has a mumps outbreak" - https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/kerala/2024/Mar/09/10000-cases-in-70-days-kerala-now-has-a-mumps-outbreak

The central government removed Mumps component from the Measles-Mumps-Rubella vaccine... and now we have a Mumps outbreak. Reason cited for removal: "70% efficacy so it's waste of public money"!
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: Bullet500 on March 12, 2024, 05:51:11 am
"10,000 cases in 70 days, Kerala now has a mumps outbreak" - https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/kerala/2024/Mar/09/10000-cases-in-70-days-kerala-now-has-a-mumps-outbreak

The central government removed Mumps component from the Measles-Mumps-Rubella vaccine... and now we have a Mumps outbreak. Reason cited for removal: "70% efficacy so it's waste of public money"!

Now 0% efficacy. It's not like you have to set up a whole separate process for vaccinating against mumps. It's in the same bloody needle as the other two diseases.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: Bullet500 on March 12, 2024, 05:51:11 am

My Hindi isn't the best but from what I understand, this idiot is hilarious: https://twitter.com/AMISHDEVGAN/status/1767223157285662811


If I look at it as an Englishman who understands Hindi it appears to be satirical its so over the top in its praise, but if I look at as an Indian then its actually depressing how low esteem that the people of the country are held in by the government and its cheer leaders.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: Bullet500 on March 12, 2024, 05:51:11 am
The central government removed Mumps component from the Measles-Mumps-Rubella vaccine... and now we have a Mumps outbreak. Reason cited for removal: "70% efficacy so it's waste of public money"!
No doubt, someone with absolutely no understanding epidemiology made that decision, and probably above the objections of multiple epidemiologists.
Re: India - deteriorating?
The state of Kerala has the highest Human Development Index in India - comparable to countries in Eastern Europe. It's also a state where demographics are different than usual though Hindus are still the majority (~55%).

If anything bad happens in Kerala, it is used for propaganda in Hindu majority and Hindi speaking Northern states.

Right now, it's very likely that there are Mumps outbreaks elsewhere, but we won't hear about them as much in news.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Well as part of the good stuff semiconductor fabrication gets a start in India with Tata partnering with PSMC to manufacture at a plant in...take a guess..Gujarat.
High time this happened, to start with it's 28 nm chips.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 03:30:25 pm
Well as part of the good stuff semiconductor fabrication gets a start in India with Tata partnering with PSMC to manufacture at a plant in...take a guess..Gujarat.
High time this happened, to start with it's 28 nm chips.
Yeah, it's high time. imo, Gujarat isn't the best place for this. Need a lot of water and perhaps Chandigarh area would have been better. Not to mention that Gujarat isn't known to have a technological workforce. I'd say it's the same thing with Chandigarh area wrt to workforce (slightly better actually), but it's definitely better in terms of water. May be Gujarat is fine in terms of logistics as it has access to sea.

One very interesting video: "India's Semiconductor Failure" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=isBYV6QWDIo

I definitely think this was a sabotage operation.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Electoral Bonds data finally being released by SBI. So many cases where the police raided a company and then the company made a donation to BJP. Or, a company made a donation to BJP and the company won a project. Interesting chronology.

"Electoral Bonds Data Live updates: SC issues notice to SBI as 'unique numbers' not disclosed; seeks response by 18 March" - https://www.livemint.com/news/india/sbi-electoral-bonds-data-live-election-commission-releases-data-website-after-supreme-court-order-top-donors-list-11710463797570.html
