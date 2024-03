"PM Modi Dives Down To 'Submerged City' Of Dwarka To Offer Prayers" - https://twitter.com/ndtv/status/1761702683638223159 Edit: At 0:52, it looks like there is a literal red carpet undersea for this video-op?Now, the important stuff - 3 part series by NewsLaundry on Electoral bonds. Unfortunately, two articles are behind paywall."Part 1: Behind the BJPís rise and rise, bonds, trusts and raids on corporates. Corporate funding of politics is a controversial subject. More so in India, where most of the money in recent years has gone to only one party. But there is a pattern to this money flow." - https://www.newslaundry.com/2024/02/20/behind-the-bjps-rise-and-rise-bonds-trusts-and-raids-on-corporates "Part 2: 30 firms who donated Rs 335 cr to BJP were also stung by I-T, ED. EC records, financial statements and agency action point to a pattern. An exclusive investigation." - https://www.newslaundry.com/2024/02/21/part-2-30-firms-who-donated-rs-335-cr-to-bjp-were-also-stung-by-i-t-ed "Part 3: How BJP became the biggest beneficiary of UPAís Electoral Trust scheme. ETs are instruments used by big businesses to donate money to political parties without directly declaring which party they support." - https://www.newslaundry.com/2024/02/23/part-3-how-bjp-became-the-biggest-beneficiary-of-upas-electoral-trust-scheme