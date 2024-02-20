« previous next »
Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,186
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #800 on: February 20, 2024, 04:13:16 am
A Returning Officer defaced ballots for non-BJP parties in Chandigarh mayoral polls. Defaced 8 opposition votes and ensured a BJP victory. Caught red handed because of a CCTV camera.

https://www.livemint.com/news/india/supreme-court-cji-dy-chandrachud-on-chandigarh-mayor-elections-deeply-concerned-about-horse-trading-taking-place-11708338838892.html

In any case, three people have defected to BJP. If there's a re-poll, BJP wins again!
Logged

west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,657
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #801 on: February 20, 2024, 05:03:06 am
I saw this first come up a few weeks ago, pretty shocking even for India but unfortunately when people keep jumping ship to the BJP it does become quite demoralising thinking if the country will be shot of the BJP, it really does feel like they are pretty much unstoppable, the weak opposition, the media completely up Modis arse, his face is literally fucking everywhere in a way I havent seen before, never mind a third term being guaranteed, right now we could be looking at several more terms yet.
Logged
Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,186
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #802 on: February 20, 2024, 05:59:16 am
Quote from: west_london_red on February 20, 2024, 05:03:06 am
I saw this first come up a few weeks ago, pretty shocking even for India but unfortunately when people keep jumping ship to the BJP it does become quite demoralising thinking if the country will be shot of the BJP, it really does feel like they are pretty much unstoppable, the weak opposition, the media completely up Modis arse, his face is literally fucking everywhere in a way I havent seen before, never mind a third term being guaranteed, right now we could be looking at several more terms yet.
Modi has renamed pretty much every scheme started by previous government(s) and stamped his own face on them: https://www.deccanchronicle.com/opinion/columnists/201123/aakar-patel-a-rebranded-govt-bjp-adopted-congress-schemes-and-gave.html

;D

Logged

Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,186
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #803 on: February 21, 2024, 12:37:23 am
'Medical Report Busts Police Claim of 'No Pellet Guns Used' Against Farmers. The report, accessed by The Quint, stated that the injured farmer suffered pellet injuries on face, neck, and chest.' - https://www.thequint.com/news/india/farmers-protest-haryana-police-used-pellet-guns-to-target-protesting-farmers-medical-report-busts-dgps-claim

Haryana police using pellet guns against farmers now.
Logged

west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,657
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #804 on: February 21, 2024, 09:37:17 am
The pictures have been doing the rounds on social media for days, one guys back had 20 odd pellets in it.
Logged
west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,657
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #805 on: February 21, 2024, 06:32:14 pm
A farmer has now been shot and killed, although not clear what type of round was used
Logged
Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,186
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #806 on: February 23, 2024, 04:28:00 am
"Haryana govt uses National Security Act on farmer leaders, police investigate property damage" - https://www.livemint.com/news/india/haryana-govt-uses-national-security-act-on-farmer-leaders-police-investigate-property-damage-11708652485331.html

Punjabi Hindus in Haryana have a particular affinity towards BJP.
Logged

west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,657
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #807 on: February 23, 2024, 10:01:28 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on February 23, 2024, 04:28:00 am
"Haryana govt uses National Security Act on farmer leaders, police investigate property damage" - https://www.livemint.com/news/india/haryana-govt-uses-national-security-act-on-farmer-leaders-police-investigate-property-damage-11708652485331.html

Punjabi Hindus in Haryana have a particular affinity towards BJP.

Haryana has now U turned on the use of the NSA against the farmers leaders.
Logged
Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,186
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #808 on: February 23, 2024, 03:18:25 pm
"CJI Chandrachud inaugurates Ayush Holistic Wellness Centre at Supreme Court" - https://health.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/industry/cji-chandrachud-inaugurates-ayush-holistic-wellness-centre-at-supreme-court/107946927https://health.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/industry/cji-chandrachud-inaugurates-ayush-holistic-wellness-centre-at-supreme-court/107946927

The Chief Justice into pseudoscience as well. Made an interesting comment about Ayurveda and evidence-based medicine.

From a different source:
Quote
CJI DY Chandrachud says, "I have been associated with AYUSH since covid broke. I had a really bad attack with covid and the Prime Minister called me up and said, 'I believe that you are down with Covid and I hope everything is fine. I realize that you are not in good shape but we'll do everything. There is a Vaidya who is also a secretary at AYUSH and I'll arrange a call with him who'll send you medicine and all.' I took medicine from AYUSH when I was down with Covid. The 2nd & 3rd times when I had Covid, I didn't take any allopathic medicine at all... All judges, their families and more than 2000 staff members of the Supreme Court, I am very concerned about them as they don't get the facilities that judges have. I want them to have a holistic pattern of life... I would like to thank the minister Sarbananda Sonowal..."

Calling evidence-based medicine as allopathy also tells you the level of intelligence.
Logged

Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,186
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #809 on: February 23, 2024, 05:29:27 pm
"Out on furlough, Ram Rahim gets Z-plus security cover. Ram Rahim, serving a 20-year term for raping two women disciples at his ashram and life term for murdering a journalist, was released from Rohtaks Sunaria jail on February 7." - https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chandigarh/five-days-furlough-ends-haryana-z-plus-security-gurmeet-ram-rahim-singh-7785921/

Haryana BJP government at it again.
Logged

Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,186
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #810 on: February 25, 2024, 09:05:50 pm
"PM Modi Dives Down To 'Submerged City' Of Dwarka To Offer Prayers" - https://twitter.com/ndtv/status/1761702683638223159 Edit: At 0:52, it looks like there is a literal red carpet undersea for this video-op?

Now, the important stuff - 3 part series by NewsLaundry on Electoral bonds. Unfortunately, two articles are behind paywall.

"Part 1: Behind the BJPs rise and rise, bonds, trusts and raids on corporates. Corporate funding of politics is a controversial subject. More so in India, where most of the money in recent years has gone to only one party. But there is a pattern to this money flow." - https://www.newslaundry.com/2024/02/20/behind-the-bjps-rise-and-rise-bonds-trusts-and-raids-on-corporates

"Part 2: 30 firms who donated Rs 335 cr to BJP were also stung by I-T, ED. EC records, financial statements and agency action point to a pattern. An exclusive investigation." - https://www.newslaundry.com/2024/02/21/part-2-30-firms-who-donated-rs-335-cr-to-bjp-were-also-stung-by-i-t-ed

"Part 3: How BJP became the biggest beneficiary of UPAs Electoral Trust scheme. ETs are instruments used by big businesses to donate money to political parties without directly declaring which party they support." - https://www.newslaundry.com/2024/02/23/part-3-how-bjp-became-the-biggest-beneficiary-of-upas-electoral-trust-scheme
Logged

Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,186
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #811 on: February 25, 2024, 09:23:04 pm
"Writer Nitasha Kaul not allowed to enter Bengaluru, allegedly detained and deported to London. Nitasha, who is a professor from University of Westminster, was invited by the Karnataka government to deliver a lecture at a conference on the topic The Constitution and the Unity of India." - https://www.thenewsminute.com/news/writer-nitasha-kaul-not-allowed-to-enter-bengaluru-detained-and-deported-to-london

Quote
The officials informally made references to my criticism of RSS, a far-right Hindu nationalist paramilitary from years ago. I have traveled to India numerous times since. I was invited by a state govt, but refused entry by the central govt, she wrote.
Logged

west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,657
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #812 on: February 25, 2024, 09:39:41 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on February 23, 2024, 05:29:27 pm
"Out on furlough, Ram Rahim gets Z-plus security cover. Ram Rahim, serving a 20-year term for raping two women disciples at his ashram and life term for murdering a journalist, was released from Rohtaks Sunaria jail on February 7." - https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chandigarh/five-days-furlough-ends-haryana-z-plus-security-gurmeet-ram-rahim-singh-7785921/

Haryana BJP government at it again.

Previous Punjab governments were no better before his conviction, both the SAD and Congress were lodged up his arse come election time.
Logged
Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,186
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #813 on: February 25, 2024, 10:15:39 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on February 25, 2024, 09:39:41 pm
Previous Punjab governments were no better before his conviction, both the SAD and Congress were lodged up his arse come election time.
Definitely. All parties want his followers' votes. But conviction should have made a difference. Again, why this idiot has so many followers? Reason is casteism.

[2017] "Why Gurmeet Ram Rahims Dera became a Dalit citadel. While political parties such as the BSP and the Left looked at the marginalised only as vote banks, the landless and the poor found social equity and dignity in the Dera." - https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/why-gurmeet-ram-rahim-s-dera-became-a-dalit-citadel/story-cyw8dpwABem6CqIB7Ws5IJ.html
Logged

Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,186
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #814 on: February 27, 2024, 05:58:46 pm
"Supreme Court slaps temporary ban on Patanjali medicine ads for 'taking country for a ride'. The Court also issued contempt of court notices to Patanjali's founders Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna for flouting previous orders of the Court and making misleading claims." - https://www.barandbench.com/news/supreme-court-slaps-temporary-ban-patanjali-medicine-ads-taking-country-for-ride

Finally something good. But it doesn't mean anything for the longterm.

[2017] "PM Modi inaugurates Patanjali Research Institute at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar, Uttarakhand" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhUPlMuZorQ
[2018] "The Billionaire Yogi Behind Modis Rise" - https://www.nytimes.com/2018/07/26/magazine/the-billionaire-yogi-behind-modis-rise.html

Like I told the uninformed poster in the previous page, the push for pseudoscience is pretty strong.
Logged

Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,186
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #815 on: Yesterday at 04:15:28 pm
"The State Bank of India has moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension of the deadline till June 30 for disclosing details of electoral bonds encashed by political parties." - https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/sbi-moves-supreme-court-seeks-more-time-for-electoral-bond-disclosure-101709562643490.html

As expected, March 6 was the deadline. Now, they want this to be moved beyond the elections. ;D

"85% Indians say rule by a strong leader or military would be a good way of governing the country" - https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2024/02/28/who-likes-authoritarianism-and-how-do-they-want-to-change-their-government/

Colloquially, Indians don't identify Hitler as a mass murderer. They identify him as a 'strict, strong and authoritarian leader'.
Logged

Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #816 on: Yesterday at 05:07:48 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 04:15:28 pm
Colloquially, Indians don't identify Hitler as a mass murderer. They identify him as a 'strict, strong and authoritarian leader'.
It is bizarre, isn't it!? Last year, I did a bit of work for a company partially based in India. On one of their websites they had children's art which depicted Hitler. I probably would not have picked up on the childish imagery of Hitler if not already vaguely aware of how he is largely viewed there as a benign figure. And it is not as though Hitler thought highly of Indians. On the contrary, he though they were, literally, animals.
Logged
Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,186
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #817 on: Today at 03:24:46 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:07:48 pm
It is bizarre, isn't it!? Last year, I did a bit of work for a company partially based in India. On one of their websites they had children's art which depicted Hitler. I probably would not have picked up on the childish imagery of Hitler if not already vaguely aware of how he is largely viewed there as a benign figure. And it is not as though Hitler thought highly of Indians. On the contrary, he though they were, literally, animals.
Yes, definitely bizarre and a massive failure of the education system.

Check this out, especially the book description: https://www.amazon.in/GREAT-LEADERS-PEGASUS-ebook/dp/B07DWRJWDL/
Logged
