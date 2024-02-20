« previous next »
India - deteriorating?

Re: India - deteriorating?
A Returning Officer defaced ballots for non-BJP parties in Chandigarh mayoral polls. Defaced 8 opposition votes and ensured a BJP victory. Caught red handed because of a CCTV camera.

https://www.livemint.com/news/india/supreme-court-cji-dy-chandrachud-on-chandigarh-mayor-elections-deeply-concerned-about-horse-trading-taking-place-11708338838892.html

In any case, three people have defected to BJP. If there's a re-poll, BJP wins again!
Re: India - deteriorating?
I saw this first come up a few weeks ago, pretty shocking even for India but unfortunately when people keep jumping ship to the BJP it does become quite demoralising thinking if the country will be shot of the BJP, it really does feel like they are pretty much unstoppable, the weak opposition, the media completely up Modis arse, his face is literally fucking everywhere in a way I havent seen before, never mind a third term being guaranteed, right now we could be looking at several more terms yet.
Re: India - deteriorating?
west_london_red:
I saw this first come up a few weeks ago, pretty shocking even for India but unfortunately when people keep jumping ship to the BJP it does become quite demoralising thinking if the country will be shot of the BJP, it really does feel like they are pretty much unstoppable, the weak opposition, the media completely up Modis arse, his face is literally fucking everywhere in a way I havent seen before, never mind a third term being guaranteed, right now we could be looking at several more terms yet.
Modi has renamed pretty much every scheme started by previous government(s) and stamped his own face on them: https://www.deccanchronicle.com/opinion/columnists/201123/aakar-patel-a-rebranded-govt-bjp-adopted-congress-schemes-and-gave.html

Re: India - deteriorating?
'Medical Report Busts Police Claim of 'No Pellet Guns Used' Against Farmers. The report, accessed by The Quint, stated that the injured farmer suffered pellet injuries on face, neck, and chest.' - https://www.thequint.com/news/india/farmers-protest-haryana-police-used-pellet-guns-to-target-protesting-farmers-medical-report-busts-dgps-claim

Haryana police using pellet guns against farmers now.
Re: India - deteriorating?
The pictures have been doing the rounds on social media for days, one guys back had 20 odd pellets in it.
Re: India - deteriorating?
A farmer has now been shot and killed, although not clear what type of round was used
Re: India - deteriorating?
"Haryana govt uses National Security Act on farmer leaders, police investigate property damage" - https://www.livemint.com/news/india/haryana-govt-uses-national-security-act-on-farmer-leaders-police-investigate-property-damage-11708652485331.html

Punjabi Hindus in Haryana have a particular affinity towards BJP.
