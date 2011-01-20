

It's great that Modi understood that the economy and infrastructure pay the bills for his racist playbook



I'm not sure that's the right way round.Those that drove Brexit (the funders sitting behind it, not the old-school, Empire-missing, flag-waving cretins) and sit behind the ERG and those who have tried to shape the post-Brexit UK don't genuinely go for that nationalism and far-right 'anti-woke' bollocks. They just whip it up amongst just enough people to help them to electoral success, where they can implement their real intention - deregulation, destruction of redistributive public services, and lower taxes that predominantly benefit the super-rich.The fat, orange anus in the US used a very similar tactic to get success, coupling it with his MAGA snake oil. Between 2016 and 2020, he paid some lip service to his MAGA shite, but mainly set about giving massive tax cuts to the super-rich, which slashing the budgets for public services and welfare.In India, there's been a mammoth programme of deregulation under the BJP, which have chiefly benefitted the rich and those who own/run businesses/capital. The farmers' protests in 2020/21 were all about resisting the imposition of the three farm bills, which are designed to remove protections for farmers, whilst handing new 'business opportunities' for parasitic corporates to trade in farm produce. Meanwhile, India continues to have millions live in abject poverty but celebrates multi-millionaires and billionaires.So, is [economically hard-right] Modi just using Hindu 'nationalism' to assist his and the BJP's quest for control over economic policy?