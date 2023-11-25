Indian dramas
how the fuck do people watch this crap?
Every series seems to be the same, rich boy marries an innocent girl (usually from a poorer family), boys evil mum/sister/grandma/bhabi makes the girls life hell, rinse and repeat. New drama starts with exactly the same formula, and sometimes even the same actors playing the same character type (yes Im looking at you Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai).
Ive literally just had a row with my Mrs on this very subject, and it completely baffles me how people watch these.