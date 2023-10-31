« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: India - deteriorating?  (Read 41030 times)

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,919
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #680 on: October 31, 2023, 01:35:21 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on October 31, 2023, 01:29:30 pm
Really? "Conjured some controversy" after she admitted sharing details of her parliament credentials with a businessman, who then posted questions on her behalf?

https://www.wionews.com/india-news/indian-mp-mahua-moitra-admits-sharing-parliament-login-credentials-with-businessman-friend-652243

Quote
"Someone in Darshan Hiranandani's office typed the question which I gave on the Parliament website. After putting the question, they would call me to inform and I would read all the questions in one go as I am always busy in my constituency. After putting the question, an OTP (one-time password) comes on my mobile phone. I would give that OTP and only then is the question submitted. So, the idea that Darshan would log in to my ID and put in questions of his own is ludicrous," the lawmaker said during the interview.

Just learned about this now and it is definitely wrong. This credential sharing nonsense is also a cultural problem but that's a bit off-topic in this case. An MP should not share their credentials.

But where is the proof of cash?
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,919
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #681 on: November 5, 2023, 05:02:09 pm »
A BJP leader gives a speech talking about 'uprooting gurudwaras (sikh temples) and masjids (mosques)'.

Now he gives an apology saying he wanted to say 'masjids (mosques) and madrasas (islamic schools)' and did not want to say 'gurudwara'.

Very good to see SGPC calling this out: https://twitter.com/SGPCAmritsar/status/1720053220624449716

BJP has expelled him but that's because he was too direct and didn't use dogwhistles. :D
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,259
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #682 on: November 5, 2023, 08:55:33 pm »
Just a few bad apples, remember?

Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,259
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #683 on: November 7, 2023, 12:20:44 pm »
Fellow Indians, NRIs, OCIs and PIOs, I have a question for you

Unfortunately my father passed away a few weeks back and we are planning on taking his ashes back home. While we are there we have a bit of business to attend to, my father didnt have a will in India so his small remaining land holding (1.25 acres) will be shared equally between my mother, brother and myself I believe as per inheritance rules in India. If we wish to put in place a power of attorney so my mother can sell the land on all three of our behalf, any ideas how long it takes to set up the power of attorney?

The sale of the land can take place whenever so no issue there, we just want to be in a position that mum can sell the land in the future without all three of us having to go back again in the future. All of us are British Passport holders/citizens by the way as was dad.

Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #684 on: November 7, 2023, 12:47:30 pm »
My condolences WLR.

My only suggestion is to get a good lawyer and force it through in the time you're here. Had something similar when my grandad passed and his assets were to be split between my mum and her siblings. My uncle is an American citizen and it's manageable since my mum and her sister are here.

Just make sure you get a good lawyer who has experience in these cases. There' could be a requirement for a legal heir certificate, not sure what the equivalent in the UK is stating that your mother, brother and yourself are next in line.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,259
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #685 on: November 7, 2023, 01:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on November  7, 2023, 12:47:30 pm
My condolences WLR.

My only suggestion is to get a good lawyer and force it through in the time you're here. Had something similar when my grandad passed and his assets were to be split between my mum and her siblings. My uncle is an American citizen and it's manageable since my mum and her sister are here.

Just make sure you get a good lawyer who has experience in these cases. There' could be a requirement for a legal heir certificate, not sure what the equivalent in the UK is stating that your mother, brother and yourself are next in line.

Thank you

The time pressure in getting the power of attorney in place while me and my brother are there, we are planning on being there for 10 days, say 3 days are taken up by the ashes and religious stuff, then we have a week to get the PoA in place. My mum will stay behind in India for a couple more weeks to take care of the actual inheritance, we just want mum to be legally able to do it all, and if she needs to go back again thats fine as she always happy going back home.

My dad did have a will in the UK which states everything goes to my mum so hopefully that helps.

Does a week sound like long enough for a PoA?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #686 on: November 7, 2023, 01:16:58 pm »
Should be ok. Punjab, I'm assuming?

No experience in that part of the world although I hope it works out smoothly.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,259
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #687 on: November 7, 2023, 01:49:46 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on November  7, 2023, 01:16:58 pm
Should be ok. Punjab, I'm assuming?

No experience in that part of the world although I hope it works out smoothly.

Of course!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,974
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #688 on: November 7, 2023, 03:00:05 pm »
Sorry, I can't be of much help but just wanted to say I'm very sorry for your loss. I know from recent experience how difficult losing a parent can be.

I can't be 100% certain since every case is different and it really depends on who you know rather than the actual legal basis, but I've had sort of a similar problem where there's property in my mom's name, but to get it transferred to dad has been an ordeal that's taken months and still no end in sight.

That's not to say it'll be the same for you of course. Just...lower your expectations I guess.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,259
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #689 on: November 7, 2023, 04:51:38 pm »
Thank you.

Yeah, my expectations are low, Ive wasted enough time in India going from person A to person B to person C back to person A just to do something trivial like take money out of bank, never mind something thats a lot more complicated like this.

My main worry is the land is only worth about 15 lakh, and what we dont want is the three of us end up having to make multiple trips to get the issue resolved to the point it becomes uneconomical paying for flights etc
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,919
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #690 on: November 7, 2023, 07:01:13 pm »
Sorry for your loss, WLR.

Property transfer can take long. You will need to get a reliable lawyer who has handled such cases before and can reliably work on their own if your mom has to return. I hope your Dad's name on property title and his British passport is consistent. If not, please be sure to carry some documentation for this.

In my family's case, my grandfather died a few years ago and my Dad is still working through the entire property transfer process!
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,259
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #691 on: November 7, 2023, 08:34:41 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on November  7, 2023, 07:01:13 pm
Sorry for your loss, WLR.

Property transfer can take long. You will need to get a reliable lawyer who has handled such cases before and can reliably work on their own if your mom has to return. I hope your Dad's name on property title and his British passport is consistent. If not, please be sure to carry some documentation for this.

In my family's case, my grandfather died a few years ago and my Dad is still working through the entire property transfer process!

Thank you.

Yeah, I know its a very drawn out process. It took years to sort out my grandfathers estate as him and his brother never split anything out between them, so when he died they had to first work out the split between my grandfather and his brother and then again between their sons and it took years and multiple trips to India. The positive is as this was all done relatively recently the details between all the various documents should all match up as well as they can taking into account the peculiarity of Punjab and the fact 99% of the agricultural land ownership is under someone with the name Singh so they will make some allowances around surnames being used or not as long as the fathers name and grandfathers name all matches.

I am though also thinking we might have to just write the whole thing off. As I said before the land is worth about 15 lakh, each time we go to India it will cost say 5 lakh per visit (Im not counting the first visit as thats primarily to take dads ashes and we would do that anyway) but when you take in to account the cost of any subsequent visits, lawyers fees and just the time, effort and stress you have to consider whether its actually worth it as the plan is as soon as we have the land in our names is to sell it to my dads brother in India, theres no intention of keeping it or anything like that.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,974
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #692 on: November 8, 2023, 02:04:53 am »
Would you have to sell it now though? I'm sure it'd go up in value down the line
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,259
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #693 on: November 8, 2023, 07:55:37 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November  8, 2023, 02:04:53 am
Would you have to sell it now though? I'm sure it'd go up in value down the line

Possibly and over a long enough time frame but the land is very agricultural, not near any main roads or anything like that which could lead to development further down the line and a real increase in value. My dad sold most of what he had over the last 4 or 5 years, and whats left is so small to the point its not worth holding on to it, and if we go far enough down the line and people like my mum and dads brother aint around it gets even more complicated because Ill have no idea how to sell it and my brother although older then me has been to India once before I was born and hasnt been back in 42 years and I suspect after dads ashes are dealt with wont go back for another 42 years which will leave all the donkey work to me as I visit much more regularly.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Chivasino

  • educated whopper
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,819
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #694 on: November 8, 2023, 09:59:14 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on November  7, 2023, 12:20:44 pm
Fellow Indians, NRIs, OCIs and PIOs, I have a question for you

Unfortunately my father passed away a few weeks back and we are planning on taking his ashes back home. While we are there we have a bit of business to attend to, my father didnt have a will in India so his small remaining land holding (1.25 acres) will be shared equally between my mother, brother and myself I believe as per inheritance rules in India. If we wish to put in place a power of attorney so my mother can sell the land on all three of our behalf, any ideas how long it takes to set up the power of attorney?

The sale of the land can take place whenever so no issue there, we just want to be in a position that mum can sell the land in the future without all three of us having to go back again in the future. All of us are British Passport holders/citizens by the way as was dad.


My condolences Bro.

May have a good lawyer. Will come back to you.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,259
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #695 on: November 8, 2023, 10:53:43 am »
Quote from: Chivasino on November  8, 2023, 09:59:14 am
My condolences Bro.

May have a good lawyer. Will come back to you.


Thank you

That would be absolutely awesome, well be in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar so anyone from near by like Phagwara or Banga would be ideal, any further out and it might not be practical.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,919
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #696 on: Today at 01:16:27 am »
"In 5 years, 16 ministries gave Rs 500 crore work to Big Five consultants: These projects involved a sweeping range of activities for the government, including 'financial due diligence', 'retainer for advisory service', 'hiring technical consultants'  and even 'evaluation of nominations for e-governance awards', the records show." https://indianexpress.com/article/express-exclusive/in-5-years-16-ministries-gave-rs-500-crore-work-to-big-five-consultants-9018061/

Unsure if this is good or bad.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 