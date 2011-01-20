Its always been a weird subject when you consider the funny relationship people have with Khusras and Hijras. I remember when I first went to India a few of them turned up at the house and were given money, traditionally they would threaten to put a curse on a son if they werent paid off by the early 90s at least it was more of a joke then anything else and my very rural, conservative family just went with the whole thing, gave them some money and they went happily on their way.



And even now, shows like Kapil Sharma pretty regularly have cross dressing men on the show and everyone seems to find it hilarious.



Definitely a weird subject if you consider that they are a guru-disciple community where castration may even be considered a ritual. In certain groups, genitalia is offered to a goddess. From a modern point of view, it might be fair to consider them a cult and consider them distinct from transsexuals.Personally, I always try to make a distinction between them and transsexual women. Historically, it is very likely that men who suffered from body dysphoria ended up in these communities.At times, the Indian left and the Indian right both present their existence in India as something that signifies positive opinion towards LGBTQ+ in India. This is simply not the case. This is a very complicated topic, in fact.That said, it is very important to ensure that they are not harassed by the law.