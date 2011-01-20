« previous next »
Author Topic: India - deteriorating?  (Read 38281 times)

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #640 on: October 13, 2023, 10:23:55 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on October 13, 2023, 10:05:32 pm
"India's case against Arundhati Roy is a big red flag for free speech. In the absence of free expression, other freedoms are quick to die." - https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/arundhati-roy-case-free-speech-india-rcna120220

Sedition charge for a stupid speech made in 2010.

For me India is definitely heading down the path Russia has taken under Putin and United Russia, and the BJP has calculated that they can do whatever they want, as long as they are not seen as a greater threat to the West then China then the West will just turn a blind eye to everything.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #641 on: October 17, 2023, 11:39:42 am »
India declines to allow same sex marriage which may come as a surprise to no-one.

https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-top-court-declines-allow-same-sex-marriages-2023-10-17/
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #642 on: October 17, 2023, 06:20:10 pm »
Quote from: TSC on October 17, 2023, 11:39:42 am
India declines to allow same sex marriage which may come as a surprise to no-one.

https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-top-court-declines-allow-same-sex-marriages-2023-10-17/

You have to give society some time, its only been a couple a few years since homosexuality was decriminalised in India, it didnt happen overnight anywhere else either.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #643 on: October 17, 2023, 07:08:48 pm »
to be honest, Indian judiciary is pretty regressive and conservative. The supreme court gives out progressive rulings occasionally, but this ruling was expected. The Indian society is many decades away from accepting single mothers, let alone same sex marriage. Definitely needs time.

Decriminalising homosexuality ("intercourse against the order of nature") was a big ruling by the supreme court to eliminate misuse of law.

Many right-wing-lite idiots cite bizarre ancient stories to argue that without colonial laws India would be very tolerant of LGBTQ+. Though colonial era laws are terrible, the intention of such comments is to guilt trip the west. :P
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #644 on: October 17, 2023, 08:29:14 pm »
Seeing how much trouble people still have with inter-faith marriage, this is decades away at best
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #645 on: October 17, 2023, 08:39:37 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on October 17, 2023, 08:29:14 pm
Seeing how much trouble people still have with inter-faith marriage, this is decades away at best
The 30-day notice Special Marriage Act requires is horrible. It only promotes harassment of inter-faith couples. The supreme court called it 'patriarchal' and yet has not struck it down.

https://www.business-standard.com/india-news/why-is-the-30-day-notice-period-under-special-marriage-act-being-opposed-123042400469_1.html

Quote
Any couple wanting to marry under the SMA must notify the marriage officer in the district where at least one of the two has lived for at least 30 days.

This notice of intended marriage is then posted for one month on the notice boards of the registration office where the notice is submitted. It is also posted in their respective hometowns or places of residence.

During this time, anyone can oppose the couple's union, and an inquiry will be convened. If no one objects, the marriage is solemnised by the marriage officer after 30 days.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #646 on: October 17, 2023, 08:45:38 pm »

I don't know much about India but lately I noticed so many things in the middle east and Africa are made in India especially Toyota cars and also phones since when did this happen ? and is this part of their plan for the future to be the hub for manufacturing and not China ?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #647 on: October 17, 2023, 08:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on October 17, 2023, 07:08:48 pm
to be honest, Indian judiciary is pretty regressive and conservative. The supreme court gives out progressive rulings occasionally, but this ruling was expected. The Indian society is many decades away from accepting single mothers, let alone same sex marriage. Definitely needs time.

Decriminalising homosexuality ("intercourse against the order of nature") was a big ruling by the supreme court to eliminate misuse of law.

Many right-wing-lite idiots cite bizarre ancient stories to argue that without colonial laws India would be very tolerant of LGBTQ+. Though colonial era laws are terrible, the intention of such comments is to guilt trip the west. :P

Its always been a weird subject when you consider the funny relationship people have with Khusras and Hijras. I remember when I first went to India a few of them turned up at the house and were given money, traditionally they would threaten to put a curse on a son if they werent paid off by the early 90s at least it was more of a joke then anything else and my very rural, conservative family just went with the whole thing, gave them some money and they went happily on their way.

And even now, shows like Kapil Sharma pretty regularly have cross dressing men on the show and everyone seems to find it hilarious.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #648 on: October 17, 2023, 08:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on October 17, 2023, 08:45:38 pm
I don't know much about India but lately I noticed so many things in the middle east and Africa are made in India especially Toyota cars and also phones since when did this happen ? and is this part of their plan for the future to be the hub for manufacturing and not China ?
Yes, we are definitely improving in this regard. Car/motorcycle/truck manufacturing has been India's strong point since a long time. We meet our local demand and now we are exporting. Apple has also started manufacturing iPhones in India.

Where we have somehow fallen behind is clothes/garments and athletic products. Bangladesh and Vietnam are doing well here.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #649 on: October 17, 2023, 09:05:59 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on October 17, 2023, 08:29:14 pm
Seeing how much trouble people still have with inter-faith marriage, this is decades away at best

Is caste still a thing in India?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #650 on: October 17, 2023, 09:14:14 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on October 17, 2023, 08:47:47 pm
Its always been a weird subject when you consider the funny relationship people have with Khusras and Hijras. I remember when I first went to India a few of them turned up at the house and were given money, traditionally they would threaten to put a curse on a son if they werent paid off by the early 90s at least it was more of a joke then anything else and my very rural, conservative family just went with the whole thing, gave them some money and they went happily on their way.

And even now, shows like Kapil Sharma pretty regularly have cross dressing men on the show and everyone seems to find it hilarious.
Definitely a weird subject if you consider that they are a guru-disciple community where castration may even be considered a ritual. In certain groups, genitalia is offered to a goddess. From a modern point of view, it might be fair to consider them a cult and consider them distinct from transsexuals.

Personally, I always try to make a distinction between them and transsexual women. Historically, it is very likely that men who suffered from body dysphoria ended up in these communities.

At times, the Indian left and the Indian right both present their existence in India as something that signifies positive opinion towards LGBTQ+ in India. This is simply not the case. This is a very complicated topic, in fact.

That said, it is very important to ensure that they are not harassed by the law.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #651 on: October 17, 2023, 09:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on October 17, 2023, 08:51:40 pm
Yes, we are definitely improving in this regard. Car/motorcycle/truck manufacturing has been India's strong point since a long time. We meet our local demand and now we are exporting. Apple has also started manufacturing iPhones in India.

Where we have somehow fallen behind is clothes/garments and athletic products. Bangladesh and Vietnam are doing well here.

To be fair, Tendulkar was exceptional. You don't expect a production line of that quality.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #652 on: October 17, 2023, 09:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on October 17, 2023, 09:14:47 pm
To be fair, Tendulkar was exceptional. You don't expect a production line of that quality.
;D
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 06:34:43 am »
Quote from: Sangria on October 17, 2023, 09:05:59 pm
Is caste still a thing in India?

Not just in India. It's everywhere we've moved to as well
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #654 on: Yesterday at 06:36:48 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on October 17, 2023, 08:47:47 pm
Its always been a weird subject when you consider the funny relationship people have with Khusras and Hijras. I remember when I first went to India a few of them turned up at the house and were given money, traditionally they would threaten to put a curse on a son if they werent paid off by the early 90s at least it was more of a joke then anything else and my very rural, conservative family just went with the whole thing, gave them some money and they went happily on their way.

And even now, shows like Kapil Sharma pretty regularly have cross dressing men on the show and everyone seems to find it hilarious.

They've moved on to threatening to flash you now if you don't pay up
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #655 on: Yesterday at 07:19:43 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 06:34:43 am
Not just in India. It's everywhere we've moved to as well

It does slowly change in NRI and PIO communities over time Id say based on my own experience, caste is much less a thing now then it was 30 years ago. I remember as a kid my mums cousin was marrying a Sikh girl but of a different caste (keep in mind the ending of the caste system is a major pillar of the Sikh faith) and it was all people in the family talked about for ages, fast forward 30 years and my wifes cousin is doing exactly the same and people still ask the question about what caste his bride to be is but thats literally it, theres no lamenting or moaning about it, the conversation just progresses to the next logical questions like where shes from, what she does for a living etc



Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #656 on: Yesterday at 08:14:35 am »

Quote from: TSC on October 17, 2023, 11:39:42 am
India declines to allow same sex marriage which may come as a surprise to no-one.

https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-top-court-declines-allow-same-sex-marriages-2023-10-17/

I believe the Supreme Court has deferred to the government here by not allowing for same-sex marriage. Not sure how true, but my acquaintances who work in the government state that once Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is made into law, the language will state marriage as a union between two persons, which would also allow for same-sex marriages.

However, there was some cause for joy within the ruling yesterday: https://www.firstpost.com/explainers/same-sex-marriage-verdict-can-unmarried-partners-gay-couples-now-adopt-in-india-13260442.html


Quote from: Bullet500 on October 17, 2023, 08:51:40 pm
Where we have somehow fallen behind is clothes/garments and athletic products. Bangladesh and Vietnam are doing well here.

Not sure if we can afford to right now, but I believe it's a deliberate ploy to have less labour-intensive manufacturing move to other countries while keeping the automated/less labour-intensive manufacturing like electronics, automotive, defence etc within the country. I do need to read up on the policies adopted by the government recently for garment manufacturing, but I believe we are still pretty massive within that space, although looking to diversify and move into other manufacturing.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #657 on: Yesterday at 04:34:56 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 08:14:35 am
Not sure if we can afford to right now, but I believe it's a deliberate ploy to have less labour-intensive manufacturing move to other countries while keeping the automated/less labour-intensive manufacturing like electronics, automotive, defence etc within the country. I do need to read up on the policies adopted by the government recently for garment manufacturing, but I believe we are still pretty massive within that space, although looking to diversify and move into other manufacturing.
I don't think it's a deliberate ploy when we have such large population and unemployment. It's just complacency on the government's part. Right now, the value of Bangladesh's clothing exports is >2x than India's. https://www.statista.com/statistics/1198302/apparel-leading-exporters-worldwide-by-value/

Bangladesh is now pretty much at the same level as India when it comes to GDP per capita (PPP).
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #658 on: Yesterday at 04:40:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:19:43 am
It does slowly change in NRI and PIO communities over time Id say based on my own experience, caste is much less a thing now then it was 30 years ago. I remember as a kid my mums cousin was marrying a Sikh girl but of a different caste (keep in mind the ending of the caste system is a major pillar of the Sikh faith) and it was all people in the family talked about for ages, fast forward 30 years and my wifes cousin is doing exactly the same and people still ask the question about what caste his bride to be is but thats literally it, theres no lamenting or moaning about it, the conversation just progresses to the next logical questions like where shes from, what she does for a living etc
Disagree! NRI and PIO communities are predominantly upper caste who were able to migrate early because they were relatively better off in India. The only change is that they are now open to marrying other upper castes.

All hell breaks loose if marriages involve a Dalit/Bahujan.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #659 on: Yesterday at 08:17:59 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on October 17, 2023, 09:05:59 pm
Is caste still a thing in India?

Depends. In urban India I would say it rarely exists. In rural India its still very much present, although things have improved over the past 3 decades.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #660 on: Yesterday at 08:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on October 17, 2023, 08:51:40 pm
Where we have somehow fallen behind is clothes/garments and athletic products. Bangladesh and Vietnam are doing well here.

We can manufacture high end electronics, cars and the likes but cant seem to manufacture garments which will create far more jobs. We can excel at space and missile technology but cant make a half decent rifle.

 We are a weird fucking nation.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #661 on: Yesterday at 10:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 04:40:58 pm
Disagree! NRI and PIO communities are predominantly upper caste who were able to migrate early because they were relatively better off in India. The only change is that they are now open to marrying other upper castes.

All hell breaks loose if marriages involve a Dalit/Bahujan.

You may have a point, I cant think of any cases of a marriage between a perceived lowed cast and higher cast, inter cast marriages are still predominantly between people of similar castes. In fact I have only ever met a handful of lower cast people in my life outside of India.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #662 on: Today at 02:28:03 am »
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 08:17:59 pm
Depends. In urban India I would say it rarely exists. In rural India its still very much present, although things have improved over the past 3 decades.
I disagree with this again. In urban India, casteism manifests differently. Very rarely it's violent for frivolous reasons as it is in rural areas. What urban India has is a veneer of civility that ensures everyday interactions and transactions between people go smoothly. But beyond that, people maintain their distance. E.g., parents covertly tell their children to avoid playing with kids from Dalit families and so on.

This study a few years ago surprised me: 39% of people surveyed in India's capital acknowledge practising untouchability: https://indianexpress.com/article/india/untouchability-high-in-urban-up-and-rajasthan-even-delhi-survey-5021282/

Not to forget that manual scavenging is the predominant way sewers are cleaned in India despite manual scavenging being outlawed! These days some cities deploy some machines, but people who operate them are still Dalits.

Old post:
Quote from: Bullet500 on April 17, 2023, 09:49:34 am
Systematically ending this has never been on any government's agenda. https://observers.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20230414-india-manual-scavenging-alcohol-mumbai-municipality

It's absolutely funny that BJP/RSS used the plight of the families of sanitation workers brought in by J&K in 1950s as a key point for abrogating Article 370 and 35a. https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/can-now-dare-to-dream-j-k-s-valmiki-community-rejoices-end-of-article-370-1578908-2019-08-08

Certainly disingenuous, but it tells you how the entire society is complicit here. It's the same nonsense in Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #663 on: Today at 04:36:34 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 04:34:56 pm
I don't think it's a deliberate ploy when we have such large population and unemployment. It's just complacency on the government's part. Right now, the value of Bangladesh's clothing exports is >2x than India's. https://www.statista.com/statistics/1198302/apparel-leading-exporters-worldwide-by-value/

Bangladesh is now pretty much at the same level as India when it comes to GDP per capita (PPP).

I agree with you that Bangladesh has overtaken India with exports and Vietnam will soon too. However, looking solely at exports isn't entirely accurate because our domestic consumption of textiles has also gone up.

I looked at market size of the textile industry and it has increased YoY.

https://www.statista.com/statistics/797620/textile-industry-market-size-india/#:~:text=In%202021%2C%20the%20market%20size,220%20billion%20dollars%20in%202026.

The apparel market is also continuing to grow YoY:

https://www.statista.com/outlook/cmo/apparel/india

But I do agree with you that with our unemployment and growing population, we cannot turn away any opportunities in manufacturing. I certainly hope we can reduce the %age of population employed in agriculture over the next few years and move those people into manufacturing and service sectors. That will be key for a sustained economic boom.

Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 02:28:03 am
I disagree with this again. In urban India, casteism manifests differently. Very rarely it's violent for frivolous reasons as it is in rural areas. What urban India has is a veneer of civility that ensures everyday interactions and transactions between people go smoothly. But beyond that, people maintain their distance. E.g., parents covertly tell their children to avoid playing with kids from Dalit families and so on.

This study a few years ago surprised me: 39% of people surveyed in India's capital acknowledge practising untouchability: https://indianexpress.com/article/india/untouchability-high-in-urban-up-and-rajasthan-even-delhi-survey-5021282/

Not to forget that manual scavenging is the predominant way sewers are cleaned in India despite manual scavenging being outlawed! These days some cities deploy some machines, but people who operate them are still Dalits.

Old post:

Good post, and one I concur with.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #664 on: Today at 04:37:30 am »
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 08:19:30 pm
We are a weird fucking nation.

Don't think many countries compare in size, population, diversity which makes us so. :)
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #665 on: Today at 01:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 02:28:03 am
I disagree with this again. In urban India, casteism manifests differently. Very rarely it's violent for frivolous reasons as it is in rural areas. What urban India has is a veneer of civility that ensures everyday interactions and transactions between people go smoothly. But beyond that, people maintain their distance. E.g., parents covertly tell their children to avoid playing with kids from Dalit families and so on.

This study a few years ago surprised me: 39% of people surveyed in India's capital acknowledge practising untouchability: https://indianexpress.com/article/india/untouchability-high-in-urban-up-and-rajasthan-even-delhi-survey-5021282/

Not to forget that manual scavenging is the predominant way sewers are cleaned in India despite manual scavenging being outlawed! These days some cities deploy some machines, but people who operate them are still Dalits.

Old post:

Why are you on a Liverpool forum, posting incessantly in one thread with a single minded and dogged desire to lambast India? Why aren't you on an Arsenal forum or something?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #666 on: Today at 02:29:14 pm »
"India uses widespread internet blackouts to mask domestic turmoil" - https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/10/18/india-internet-blackouts/

Quote
After a viral video emerged online in July of Kuki women being groped and paraded naked in a Meitei village, drawing international attention and concern about sexual violence in the Manipur conflict, several BJP leaders, including the states chief minister, N. Biren Singh, voiced frustration that the video had surfaced and alleged in media interviews that it had been intentionally leaked from Manipur to hurt them politically. The chief ministers office and spokespeople for the Manipur state government declined multiple interview requests for this article.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #667 on: Today at 10:41:08 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 01:32:47 pm
Why are you on a Liverpool forum, posting incessantly in one thread with a single minded and dogged desire to lambast India? Why aren't you on an Arsenal forum or something?

Play the ball not the man. If you disagree with what he posts then make the argument against it rather then try silence him.
