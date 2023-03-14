Its that most Indians are seemingly fine with the encroachment of human rights, arresting of journalists/lawyers, banning of various media sources and even the utilisation of false encounters that really rankles. Its far from a democracy and it seems there isnt even room for conversation or nuance (instead - blanket brutality) when it comes to considering why Khalistan is a movement and why there is societal uproar and continuing distrust of government in Punjab.
Its very complicated and a lot of it not unique to India. Theres the usual apathy you get in most countries, people who believe it makes no difference to their lives whoever is in power their lot in life is not going to change much one way or the other so why bother, the governments not bothering me so Im not gonna bother them. Part of that probably links to fear of reprisals, but also people in India are more direct - what am I going to gain by protesting against the government? Is it going to put money in my pocket or food in my belly? Fuck it, Im keeping my nose out.
Also, none of this is new. Indian governments selectively applying the law, applying pressure on the media, being very nationalistic, shouting down anyone who has a different view as anti-national, this has been going on for years, Modi has just taken it up a couple of levels, but its always been there so its not such a change to people in India.
The other thing to remember is there is a lot of people who actually support the BJP and its allies. Its a FPTP system so parliamentary majorities are exaggerated, but they are still very popular and a lot of people buy into their messaging.
As for Punjab specifically, theres always been issues with central government. How the state was created and areas that were included and excluded from the state has always rankled, water rights, then you have Operation Blue Star which was probably the biggest turning point, Anti-Sikh riots in Delhi and the ring leaders getting away with it for so long, the fake encounters in the 80s and 90s and lack of justice for the victims from that era, to more recent matters like the drug problem in the state and the lack of action shown by the government.
Look at recent events and the lengths they have gone to to arrest Amritpal Singh and his supporters, why cant they go to those lengths to arrest those flooding the state with drugs? If you take everything Amritpal Singh said, substitute the word Sikh for Hindu would the police have come after him? Based on what numerous BJP supporters say and do its hard not to see a double standard.